In the Fall of 2022, The Daily Free Press published approximately 550 unique stories, 19 photo galleries and 44 podcast episodes. The most popular piece of the semester, written by Taylor Brokesh, discussed Boston’s recent bid to co-host the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Readers also paid attention to a news story about the Northeastern package explosion hoax leading to an FBI arrest, a business feature describing the reopening of campus-favorite Sunset Cantina and a follow-up detailing the aftermath of a CFA stabbing.

