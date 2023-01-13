ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Terriers defeat Providence in shootout

The Boston University women’s hockey team (7-15-1, 6-12-1 Hockey East) took on the No. 13 Providence College Friars (17-8-2, 12-6-2) for the last time this regular season in a Tuesday night match. After grabbing an early lead, the Terriers gave up two unanswered goals and took the game to overtime and eventually a shootout where they came out on top for a final score of 3-2.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Women's hockey to take on Providence College

The Boston University women’s hockey team (7-15-0, 6-12-0 Hockey East) will finally get a chance to play on home ice for the first time since Dec. 9 in a midweek match up with conference opponent, the No. 13 Providence College Friars (17-8-1, 12-6-1 HE). Since their last game at...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Fall 2022 Semester in Review: Behind-the-scenes efforts by former editors of the Daily Free Press

In the Fall of 2022, The Daily Free Press published approximately 550 unique stories, 19 photo galleries and 44 podcast episodes. The most popular piece of the semester, written by Taylor Brokesh, discussed Boston’s recent bid to co-host the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Readers also paid attention to a news story about the Northeastern package explosion hoax leading to an FBI arrest, a business feature describing the reopening of campus-favorite Sunset Cantina and a follow-up detailing the aftermath of a CFA stabbing.
BOSTON, MA

