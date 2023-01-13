The Boston University women’s hockey team (7-15-1, 6-12-1 Hockey East) took on the No. 13 Providence College Friars (17-8-2, 12-6-2) for the last time this regular season in a Tuesday night match. After grabbing an early lead, the Terriers gave up two unanswered goals and took the game to overtime and eventually a shootout where they came out on top for a final score of 3-2.

PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 13 HOURS AGO