ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Dominican Republic is the Likely Hiding Place of the Teen Suspected in the Stray-bullet Shooting Death of a New York City Mother, Police Said.

By Sapna Pal
newjerseylocalnews.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

NYPD school crossing guard accused of biting ex-girlfriend

THE BRONX (PIX11) — An NYPD school crossing guard is accused of punching and biting her ex-girlfriend during a domestic dispute in the Bronx Friday night, police said. Janet Eury, 34, was arrested and charged with assault and harassment, police said. The incident occurred at around 8:20 p.m. in an unknown location, police said. Eury […]
BRONX, NY
Shore News Network

Bronx man arrested for exposing himself to 16-year-old aboard subway train

NEW YORK, NY – A 36-year-old Bronx man has been arrested in connection with a lewdness incident involving a 16-year-old girl on October 22nd. Shimon Clarke has been arrested and charged with public lewdness after he was alleged to have exposed himself to the girl on the Northbound F Train early that morning. Police arrived at around 8:30 am at the intersection of Parsons Boulevard and Hillside Avenue. The juvenile alleged the suspect masturbated within her view while aboard the train. No verbal or physical contact was made with the child. The post Bronx man arrested for exposing himself to 16-year-old aboard subway train appeared first on Shore News Network.
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

Woman arrested in chemical attack at Brooklyn subway station

NEW YORK -- A suspect has been arrested in connection to a subway attack that left a woman burned back in December.The suspect has been identified as 33-year-old Rodlin Gravesande, of Atlanta, Georgia.Gravesande is accused of splashing a chemical in a woman's face at a Brooklyn subway station on Dec. 2.READ MORE: Police: Caustic liquid thrown on woman in attack in Winthrop Street subway stationThe 21-year-old victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated for burns.Gravesande was arrested in Brooklyn on Friday and charged with assault.
BROOKLYN, NY
Shore News Network

Couple found shot inside car at Linden Home Depot

LINDEN, NJ – Police in Linden reported a man and woman were found shot inside their car in the parking lot of Home Depot in Linden. Police do not believe they were shot at that location, but were en route to the hospital after being shot in a nearby town. The incident happened on Saturday. Police responded to the Home Depot on Edgar Road. Their injuries were not life-threatening, police reported. Both victims were treated at the scene before being taken to a nearby hospital. At this time, there are no suspects and no arrests have been made. The Linden Police The post Couple found shot inside car at Linden Home Depot appeared first on Shore News Network.
LINDEN, NJ
New York Post

NYC shooting leaves 1 dead

A 25-year-old man was gunned down Friday night in a courtyard of the Carver Houses in East Harlem, police said. Cops are probing whether the deadly shooting was gang-related. Shortly before 10:15 p.m., police responded to a 911 call of a man shot on East 102nd Street, near Madison Avenue, and found the victim shot in the head, authorities said. The unidentified victim was pronounced dead at the scene. “We have no motive and no suspects. It could be gang-related,” an NYPD spokesman said. The victim was a reputed member of the Mott Haven Gunnaz, sources said. The investigation remains ongoing, police said.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

Man arrested for three rapes in New York City including two children

NEW YORK, NY – 27-year-old Andres Portilla of Queens has been charged with three accounts of rape and a host of other related charges in connection with three known incidents that occurred dating back to September. Portilla’s first victim was a 15-year-old girl who was raped in the area of 85th Street and 31st Avenue in Jackson Heights. On December 16, Portilla was identified as the suspect in an attack on a second 15-year-old girl near a playground in the area of Yellowstone Boulevard and 62nd Avenue. She was also raped. The third known attack occurred on New Year’s Day The post Man arrested for three rapes in New York City including two children appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bronx.com

NYCHA Employee, Shante Washington, 33, Arrested

On Thursday, January 12, 2023, at 1051 hours, the following 33-year-old female off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 90th Precinct in Brooklyn. Arrested:. Shante Washington. NYCHA. Charges:. assault;. harassment. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and all defendants are...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bronx.com

NYC Department Of Education Employee, Eric Morales, 53, Arrested

On Thursday, January 12, 2023, at 1051 hours, the following 53-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 52nd Precinct in the Bronx. Arrested:. Eric Morales. NYC Department of Education. Charges:. leaving the scene of an accident: injury. The investigation remains ongoing.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy