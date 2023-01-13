Dominican Republic is the Likely Hiding Place of the Teen Suspected in the Stray-bullet Shooting Death of a New York City Mother, Police Said.

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
During his visit to El Paso, Mayor Eric Adams Made A Bold Statement, Calling The Migrant Surge a "National Crisis"Philosophy BloggerEl Paso, TX
Basketball MVP Traded In Major DealOnlyHomersNew York City, NY
Brooklyn Nets Lose Another Star Player To InjuryOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, NY
HomeFirst Assistance Program for homebuyers in NYC: Apply and get up to $100,000 because shelter is your rightMark StarNew York City, NY
Please respect the food: Why asylum seekers are complaining about the meals bought with the money of taxpayers?Mark StarNew York City, NY
Related
NYPD school crossing guard accused of biting ex-girlfriend
THE BRONX (PIX11) — An NYPD school crossing guard is accused of punching and biting her ex-girlfriend during a domestic dispute in the Bronx Friday night, police said. Janet Eury, 34, was arrested and charged with assault and harassment, police said. The incident occurred at around 8:20 p.m. in an unknown location, police said. Eury […]
Bronx man arrested for exposing himself to 16-year-old aboard subway train
NEW YORK, NY – A 36-year-old Bronx man has been arrested in connection with a lewdness incident involving a 16-year-old girl on October 22nd. Shimon Clarke has been arrested and charged with public lewdness after he was alleged to have exposed himself to the girl on the Northbound F Train early that morning. Police arrived at around 8:30 am at the intersection of Parsons Boulevard and Hillside Avenue. The juvenile alleged the suspect masturbated within her view while aboard the train. No verbal or physical contact was made with the child. The post Bronx man arrested for exposing himself to 16-year-old aboard subway train appeared first on Shore News Network.
norwoodnews.org
Off-Duty NYPD School Crossing Guard Arrested for Assault within the 52nd Precinct Catchment Area
An off-duty, female, New York City employee was arrested in the 52nd Precinct, police said. According to an NYPD spokesperson, on Friday, Jan. 13, at 8.19 p.m., Janet Eury, 34, an NYPD school crossing guard, was arrested and charged with assault and harassment. The 52nd Precinct covers the neighborhoods of...
Woman arrested in chemical attack at Brooklyn subway station
NEW YORK -- A suspect has been arrested in connection to a subway attack that left a woman burned back in December.The suspect has been identified as 33-year-old Rodlin Gravesande, of Atlanta, Georgia.Gravesande is accused of splashing a chemical in a woman's face at a Brooklyn subway station on Dec. 2.READ MORE: Police: Caustic liquid thrown on woman in attack in Winthrop Street subway stationThe 21-year-old victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated for burns.Gravesande was arrested in Brooklyn on Friday and charged with assault.
Man, 25, fatally shot in head at East Harlem NYCHA complex, suspect at-large
A 25-year-old man was fatally shot at an East Harlem NYCHA complex Friday night, according to police. Law enforcement responded to reports of a shooting at the Carver Houses on East 102nd Street near Madison Avenue around 10:13 p.m.
Couple found shot inside car at Linden Home Depot
LINDEN, NJ – Police in Linden reported a man and woman were found shot inside their car in the parking lot of Home Depot in Linden. Police do not believe they were shot at that location, but were en route to the hospital after being shot in a nearby town. The incident happened on Saturday. Police responded to the Home Depot on Edgar Road. Their injuries were not life-threatening, police reported. Both victims were treated at the scene before being taken to a nearby hospital. At this time, there are no suspects and no arrests have been made. The Linden Police The post Couple found shot inside car at Linden Home Depot appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man punches woman in mouth at Bronx bodega after calling her anti-gay slur
A woman was assaulted and called anti-gay slurs at a Bronx corner store Friday morning, police said.
southarkansassun.com
Suspect of Jewish Assault in New York Offered with Plea Deal Despite Saying He Would “Do It Again”
Waseem Awawdeh, the suspect of assault against a Jewish man in New York, was offered with a plea deal despite saying he would “do it again”. However, no decisions have still been made according to Awawdeh’s lawyer. In 2021, Waseem Awawdeh, 24, allegedly beat, punched, kicked with...
NYC shooting leaves 1 dead
A 25-year-old man was gunned down Friday night in a courtyard of the Carver Houses in East Harlem, police said. Cops are probing whether the deadly shooting was gang-related. Shortly before 10:15 p.m., police responded to a 911 call of a man shot on East 102nd Street, near Madison Avenue, and found the victim shot in the head, authorities said. The unidentified victim was pronounced dead at the scene. “We have no motive and no suspects. It could be gang-related,” an NYPD spokesman said. The victim was a reputed member of the Mott Haven Gunnaz, sources said. The investigation remains ongoing, police said.
Man arrested for three rapes in New York City including two children
NEW YORK, NY – 27-year-old Andres Portilla of Queens has been charged with three accounts of rape and a host of other related charges in connection with three known incidents that occurred dating back to September. Portilla’s first victim was a 15-year-old girl who was raped in the area of 85th Street and 31st Avenue in Jackson Heights. On December 16, Portilla was identified as the suspect in an attack on a second 15-year-old girl near a playground in the area of Yellowstone Boulevard and 62nd Avenue. She was also raped. The third known attack occurred on New Year’s Day The post Man arrested for three rapes in New York City including two children appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police: Tremont sports shop employee stabbed in robbery; 2 suspects at large
Police say the two men stole a Carhartt face mask from the store around 9 a.m. Wednesday morning.
Man acquitted in slaying gets 25 years in later slaying
Anthony Shuler, 31, of Jersey City was sentenced to the term Thursday in the September 2019 shooting death of 26-year-old Diamond Robinson in Bayonne, Hudson County prosecutors said. He had pleaded guilty last summer to first-degree aggravated manslaughter in the slaying.
Man asks to borrow victim's cellphone on BK street, transfers himself money on Cash App
Police are searching for a man who used a victim’s cell phone to transfer himself money through Cash App earlier this month.
newjerseylocalnews.com
Six Volunteer Fire Fighters Were Hurt in an Explosion at a New Jersey Home, According to Officials.
NEW JERSEY, BERGEN – In New Jersey, six volunteer firefighters were hurt, two seriously enough to require hospitalization for burn treatment, when a house exploded after a report of smoke. Pompton Lakes Fire Chief Jason Ekkers: “I thought we were going to have six fatalities, I really did.” Even...
Convicted Killer, Fellow Ex-Con Charged With Gunning Down Paterson Man, Wounding Companion
A man who was killed and a woman who was with him were shot by two Paterson ex-cons, one of whom recently served nearly a decade for slaying an aspiring rapper and the other who was tracked down in Virginia, authorities announced. Shaquan Winstead, 28, and David “Scrappy” Armfield, 31,...
bronx.com
NYCHA Employee, Shante Washington, 33, Arrested
On Thursday, January 12, 2023, at 1051 hours, the following 33-year-old female off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 90th Precinct in Brooklyn. Arrested:. Shante Washington. NYCHA. Charges:. assault;. harassment. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and all defendants are...
bronx.com
NYC Department Of Education Employee, Eric Morales, 53, Arrested
On Thursday, January 12, 2023, at 1051 hours, the following 53-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 52nd Precinct in the Bronx. Arrested:. Eric Morales. NYC Department of Education. Charges:. leaving the scene of an accident: injury. The investigation remains ongoing.
Woman found shot in the head inside Queens apartment after her father called for wellness check
A 23-year-old Queens woman was discovered fatally shot in her home after her father hadn't heard from her for days.
Video shows NYPD van hitting and killing pedestrian on busy Brooklyn street
Still from surveillance video shows Ronald Smith in the median on Eastern Parkway minutes before he was hit by a police van. Experts say it raises questions about whether the officers were driving safely and followed procedure. [ more › ]
Family of woman who has been missing since December pleads to New Yorkers to help bring her back home
The family of 46-year-old Samantha Primus say they have not seen her since Dec. 22.
Comments / 0