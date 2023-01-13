This is BARNEGAT-MANAHAWKIN, NEW JERSEY — Nothing beats a bagel from your go-to bakery. Readers of Patch generally agreed that there was nothing to worry about. Today, January 15, is National Bagel Day, and we were wondering, in honour of this holiday, where you might get the tastiest bagel in Barnegat and Manahawkin.

BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO