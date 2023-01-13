Two Young Children Were Shot as They Got Off a Bus in Washington, Dc, and the Suspects Are Still at Large.

Read full article on original website
Mayor Bowser has Spent $8 Million Supporting Migrants, So FarTom HandyWashington, DC
Please respect the food: Why asylum seekers are complaining about the meals bought with the money of taxpayers?Mark StarNew York City, NY
Updated List of Permanent Macy’s Location Closures For 2023Joel EisenbergGaithersburg, MD
A Political Expert and Former Professor Explains the Differences Between the Trump and Biden Classified Documents CasesThe Veracity Report - Washington D.C. EditionWilmington, DE
Ashli Babbitt Was Attempting to Stop January 6th Rioters Claims Marjorie Taylor GreeneAnthony JamesWashington, DC
Boy, 13, shot dead by homeowner in Washington DC after he was 'seen breaking into a car'
Karon Blake, 13, of Washington DC, was fatally shot by an unidentified homeowner on January 7. The man claimed he heard noises outside his home when he allegedly confronted Blake.
WTOP
Man charged with killing 3-year-old girl, shooting 4 teens in Va. was wanted on DC warrant
A man who is facing charges in the death of a 3-year-old girl and shooting four teenagers, including his girlfriend, in their Prince William County, Virginia, home was wanted on an outstanding warrant in D.C. Kenyatta Oglesby, 20, was arrested Wednesday shortly after a 911 caller described him and shared...
3 men shot leaving Northwest DC club, police say
WASHINGTON — Three men are in the hospital after being shot by another group while leaving a club in Northwest D.C. early Thursday morning. According to police, the shooting happened in the 2000 block of 14th Street Northwest, near Busboys and Poets. Investigators with the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD)...
Black Teenager’s body spotted hanging on a tree outside an Elementary School—Evidences Suggests no Foul Play
The dead body of a black teen was spotted hanging on a tree in the outdoors of Ehrhardt Elementary School located in Houston, Texas. The deceased body was found in the parking lot of the Ehrhardt Elementary School according to the Sheriff’s Office of Harris County.Harris County’s Sheriff, however does not “smell anything fishy” based on the evidences and believes the reason for death can merely be a suicide.
Houston cops say woman who ‘smelled heavily of body odor’ linked to at least four pre-Christmas robberies
A nicely dressed thief is allegedly responsible for four robberies in Houston days before Christmas, police said.
Man accused of forcing teen girl into car at gunpoint, assaults her '8-10 times,' court docs read
The 24-year-old suspect openly admitted to picking up the 13-year-old, forcing her into an apartment, and "assaulted her 8 to 10 times," court documents read.
8 Teen Girls Met on Social Media Before Allegedly 'Swarming,' Murdering Stranger, May Have Sought Alcohol
A friend of the victim's told local outlets that she was with him during the attack and that he tried to defend her After eight teen girls were accused of stabbing a 59-year-old Toronto man to death over the weekend, city residents and officials are reeling from the violent incident. Toronto Mayor John Tory said in a statement that he was "deeply disturbed" by the crime. "Everyone in our city deserves to be treated with dignity and respect," he said. "I am so saddened … that a man...
Former FBI Agent Shares Theory Why Roommates Were Spared in Idaho Murders
Tracey Walder, who worked with the CIA and FBI, shared her perspective on the recently released probable cause affidavit with NewsNation on Thursday.
How two Washington State University Campus cops broke Idaho murders case open
Bryan Kohberger was first tied to the Idaho murders two weeks after the slayings because of two Washington State University campus cops who located the suspect's white Hyundai Elantra.
Upworthy
Meet Joe Ligon, the oldest juvenile 'lifer.' He was released after 68 years in prison.
Editor's note: This article was originally published on February 17, 2021. It has since been updated. There is no doubt that the prison system in the United States is archaic and unjust. For evidence of that, we must look no further than America's juvenile "lifers," that is, children under the age of 18 who are sentenced to life in prison without parole. Oftentimes, these individuals do not see the world outside until they are senior citizens. Joe Ligon was a juvenile lifer. He was sentenced to prison when he was 15 years old and last saw daylight when Dwight Eisenhower had wrapped up his first month as President. Ligon was finally released from Pennsylvania’s State Correctional Institution Phoenix in 2021 after a tough trial fought by Bradley Bridge, Ligon’s attorney since 2006. The longest-serving juvenile lifer in the country, he was 83 years old at the time of his release, ABC News reports.
Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger made ‘every mistake’ a murderer could make, former FBI investigator says
Fox Nation's Mark Fuhrman converges with law enforcement experts to break down the key details emerging from the Idaho murders case.
Idaho Killer's Anger 'Boiled Over' on Night of Brutal Slayings—Ex-FBI Agent
Jennifer Coffindaffer told Newsweek that she believes the killer knew the house layout and had an entry and exit plan.
FBI ‘Most Wanted’ fugitive captured in Mexico working as yoga instructor
The FBI has captured one of its most-wanted fugitives 12 years after he fled the U.S. to Guadalajara, Mexico, where he worked as a yoga instructor, The Washington Post reported. According to law enforcement authorities in Maryland, Jorge Rueda Landeros was arrested earlier this month and charged with murdering Sue...
WATCH: American man in Mexican prison after crossing border with gun, family heartbroken
An American man and father of three is being held in custody inside a Mexican federal prison after accidentally crossing the border with a firearm.
A TikTok psychic claimed to have solved the University of Idaho murders. Her ‘suspect’ is suing
A self-described psychic sleuth on TikTok claimed to have solved the murders of four students at the University of Idaho in November, accusing a professor at the school of conspiring to murder the students in order to cover up an illicit affair. How did she crack the case? Tarot cards.
FBI Informants Who Marched With Proud Boys on Jan. 6 Will Testify for Their Defense
Before the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021, the FBI had well-placed informants in the Proud Boys who the government hoped could glean information about the notorious far-right street-fighting gang’s inner workings. Now, some of those same informants are being called as witnesses in the Proud Boys’ high-profile seditious...
Military.com
Feds Try to Seize Money, Property from Church Accused of Multimillion-Dollar Scheme Targeting Vets
The Department of Justice is trying to seize money and property from a church group some former members describe as a cult that preyed on soldiers and veterans by bilking them out of millions of dollars of benefits. Federal authorities are seeking some $150,000 spread across six bank accounts, a...
petapixel.com
Federal Agents Staged Fake Murder Photo to Stop Assassination Plot
Federal agents staged an elaborate fake murder photograph to catch a man who they suspected of plotting to kill two business associates to avoid millions of pounds in debt. Real estate developer Arthur Aslanian, based in Los Angeles, California, had allegedly hired a hitman to assassinate a lawyer and a banker to whom he owed over $3 million.
Accused Killer Allegedly In Possession Of Pregnant Woman’s Body Found Not Competent To Stand Trial
Investigators believe Torrey Moore shot a convenience store employee to death before fleeing to his apartment, where police found the decomposing body of pregnant woman Denise Middleton. A man accused of killing a convenience store clerk and then leading authorities to the decomposing remains of a heavily-pregnant woman is not...
Inside the federal West Virginia prison where gangster Whitey Bulger was beaten to death
In the months before Bulger was transferred to USP Hazelton, a high-security prison, two inmates had been killed at the lockup.
