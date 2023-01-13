Read full article on original website
Related
newjerseylocalnews.com
Additional Cybersecurity Funding in the Amount of $35 Million is Desired by the State of New York
Kathy Hochul, governor of New York, has proposed allocating an additional $35 million toward cybersecurity in the state’s fiscal plan for the year 2024. New York State will receive $35.2 million to improve cybersecurity, Governor Hochul said in a press release earlier this week. : One New Federal Programme...
newjerseylocalnews.com
Two One-time Stimulus Payments Are Being Sent to New York Residents by the State.
Some good news for New York state residents: you’ll soon be receiving a tax refund that includes more money. In the fiscal year 2022-2023, the state of New York plans to send out two separate one-time payments to qualifying taxpayers. The initial deposit is calculated using the child credit...
newjerseylocalnews.com
One of the New York State’s Most Important Covid Warning Signs
The most prominent signs of COVID change over time. There’s a new warning sign that may not immediately bring to mental illness. Are you experiencing muscle pain? If so, you should get a COVID test right away. Today, muscle pain is recognized as the primary symptom of chronic obstructive...
newjerseylocalnews.com
Throughout the Empire State, Nobody Does Cookies Better Than the Girl Scouts.
WSYR-TV in SYRACUSE, NY. Everybody is on the lookout for their favourite Girl Scout cookie because the season has officially begun. The introduction of the new Raspberry Rally cookie has caused a resurgence of interest in Girl Scout Cookies, as evidenced by a spike in Google searches for the product.
newjerseylocalnews.com
One New Federal Programme Will Help New Yorkers Save Thousands of Dollars or Earn Thousands of Dollars.
Are you interested in potentially adding tens of thousands of dollars to your annual savings (or income)? You would, wouldn’t you? Fortunately, there are incentives available from the state of New York to install solar panels. You can save money on your electricity bill (or perhaps get rid of...
newjerseylocalnews.com
Inevitable Evolution: With Hochul’s Plan to Index the Minimum Wage, You Can Expect to See More Money in Your Pocket.
Kathy Hochul, the state’s governor, is always up to something. She started an initiative a while back to help those who had been negatively impacted by the blackout. This article explains everything in full. In addition, she declared a $1.3 billion bonus scheme for medical personnel. It would appear...
newjerseylocalnews.com
This is the Best Bagel in Barnegat, According to Patch Readers Celebrating National Bagel Day.
This is BARNEGAT-MANAHAWKIN, NEW JERSEY — Nothing beats a bagel from your go-to bakery. Readers of Patch generally agreed that there was nothing to worry about. Today, January 15, is National Bagel Day, and we were wondering, in honour of this holiday, where you might get the tastiest bagel in Barnegat and Manahawkin.
newjerseylocalnews.com
In 2023, the State Will Distribute One-time Payments of Up to $1,200.
Working Families Tax Credit is a brand new initiative in the state of Washington. If you have a certain number of children, a certain amount of income, and meet other criteria, you could receive up to $1,200 through this programme. : Digital Driver’s Licences Are Being Considered for California. Where...
newjerseylocalnews.com
Digital Driver’s Licences Are Being Considered for California. Where Do I Put One of These?
(KTXL) — California Governor Gavin Newsom mentioned the state’s ongoing effort to introduce digital driver’s licences in his address reviewing the state budget. Some states have already implemented digital wallets that permit citizens to store an official digital version of their driver’s licence on their mobile device (called a “mobile Driver’s License,” or mDL).
newjerseylocalnews.com
Shots Fired at Cars in Woodbridge Leave One Man and a Pregnant Woman Injured, According to the Police.
When shots were fired at two cars on Saturday night in Woodbridge, both a man and a pregnant woman were injured, according to the local police. Just before six o’clock in the evening, according to the authorities, two automobiles were struck by gunfire at the intersection of South Inman Avenue and Route 1 North.
Comments / 0