WBTV
Hundreds attend annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. breakfast in Salisbury
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - For the first time since 2020, hundreds were able to gather in-person in Salisbury for the annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. breakfast at the Salisbury Civic Center. In his remarks to the audience at the event, St. Luke’s Episcopal Church Rector Rev. Dr. Robert Black...
iredellfreenews.com
Lift Every Voice: Statesville celebrates life of MLK (Photos)
The legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was honored Monday morning in a joyous and heartfelt celebration of his life at the Statesville Civic Center. Musical performances by the MLK Celebration Choir and special guest speakers brought King’s message and this year’s theme “Moving forward — no turning back” to life.
High Point University
HPU Family Contributes Nearly 2,000 Hours in Community Service on MLK Jr. Day
HIGH POINT, N.C., Jan. 16, 2023 – Today, High Point University students gave back to the city of High Point through several service projects for HPU’s annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service. In total, the HPU family dedicated nearly 2,000 hours in service to the community for “A Day On, Not a Day Off.” Their work is part of the 500,000 service hours the HPU family contributes annually.
WXII 12
Triad communities honor late civil rights activist Martin Luther King Jr.
RALEIGH, N.C. — Events were held in the Triad to honor the late civil rights leader and his legacy:. The city celebrated its 43rd annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday at noon. The event took place at Union Baptist Church on Trade Street. The celebration included performances of...
Greensboro woman preserves priceless history
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro native Shirley Simmons has witnessed a lot in the struggle toward racial equity. She wants to make sure Black history and the progress of African American achievements are not forgotten, especially among younger generations. “It just gives me inspiration because I know where we come from,” she said. Simmons has […]
WBTV
Dance studio in Salisbury recreates local history
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A dance studio in Salisbury is recreating local history in honor of the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., birthday and for upcoming Black History Month. Krystal Stukes and students at Triple Threat Dance Company are going around Salisbury to make photos that show moments from the past.
WBTV
New lunch club for seniors opening today in Spencer
SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rufty-Holmes Senior Center in Salisbury is opening the new North Rowan Lunch Club on Tuesday. The location is the First Community Building of Spencer, 215 Fifth St. A open house is set for 10:30 a.m. New registrations will be taken from 10:30 a.m. until noon.
qcitymetro.com
Charlotte pastor will seek election as A.M.E Zion bishop in 2024
Reverend Dwayne A. Walker, of Little Rock A.M.E Zion Church in Charlotte, is running for bishop of the African Methodist Epsicopal Zion Church in 2024. A bishop, Walker told QCity Metro, is the highest position in the AME Zion denomination. Bishops are responsible for assigning pastors to churches and determining...
davidsonlocal.com
Obituary: Lynn del Forn Mack
Lynn del Forn Mack of Lexington, NC, completed her final journey on January 8, 2023, surrounded by her family at Hinkle House of Hospice of Davidson County after a five-year battle with breast cancer. Lynn was born on March 9, 1948, in Manhattan, NY, to Cuban parents, Ovidio and Ana del Forn. Along with her younger brother, Alan, they moved to Miami, FL, in 1955 to be closer to family and return to a warmer climate.
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in Greensboro
Greensboro, North Carolina is a city located in the central part of the state, known for its excellent job opportunities, high quality of life, and diverse neighborhoods. The city is home to many young professionals who appreciate its thriving economy, abundance of recreational activities and cultural attractions.
triad-city-beat.com
The Pallet community for the unhoused in Greensboro is open. Here’s a look at how it’s going.
The CityBeat is a nonprofit-funded position reporting on Winston-Salem and Greensboro city council and all city business. These pieces are free to be republished with attribution to Triad City Beat. Kelly Smith has been unhoused for about a year. “I was doing great; I had my own apartment,” she said....
‘Hate still exists.’ Racial slur discovered on Salisbury bus
"I own three buses," said Pittman. "And what I was trying to do with them, I was trying to get a tiny home out of one of them and then use two of them to create my salon.
Greensboro AMC movie theater permanently closes
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The AMC Classic Greensboro 18 movie theater is permanently closed. The theater located at 4822 Koger Boulevard closed its doors permanently earlier in January. A statement that can be seen both on the store’s website and posted at the now-vacant building reads: “AMC Classic Greensboro 18 has permanently closed. We hope […]
WXII 12
Firefighter makes history as first African-American woman to earn 'Captain' title for GFD
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Piedmont Triad firefighter is making history, becoming the first African-American woman to be promoted to the rank of Captain for the Greensboro Fire Department. Temeka Brown is a fire inspector who has worked for the Greensboro Fire Department for about a decade. "Firefighter is the...
Montgomery County student dies at 17
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, N.C. — Ciara McNeill from Star, North Carolina and a junior at Montgomery Learning Academy died at 17 on Friday, Jan. 13, according to Montgomery County Schools. The school system posted on its Facebook page that McNeill "leaves us with many fond memories as a student who...
rhinotimes.com
County’s School Nurses And Administrators To Breathe A Little Easier
The Guilford County Division of Public Health is making a large purchase that should help provide better air in specific sections of school buildings across the county. The plan calls for the purchase of more than 250 Fellowes Air Purifiers and an estimated year’s supply of air filters. As...
WXII 12
Winston-Salem man runs '45 miles of HOPE' for 45th birthday
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Justin Bailey celebrated his birthday by embarking on avery long run; 45 miles in honor of his 45th birthday. He's run his birthday mileage for the last two years in Kimberley Park in Winston-Salem, just down the hill from H.O.P.E. of Winston-Salem. The location was chosen intentionally, not just because it's a nice running loop, but because he started the event with the goal of fundraising for the organization.
EnergyUnited substation damaged by gunfire in North Carolina, officials say
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Someone shot into an electrical substation Tuesday morning near Thomasville in Randolph County, according to officials with EnergyUnited. Officials responded to an alarm indicating an equipment issue at its Pleasant Hill substation. Crews found gunshot damage to one of the transformers. The company said it...
Woman killed in head-on crash on NC 150 in Davidson County
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman is dead after a crash on N.C. 150 in Davidson County, according to Highway Patrol. At 7:25 p.m. Monday, troopers responded to a report of a crash on N.C. 150, south of Crews Lake Road. Troopers say Rebecca Raeann Reagan, 25, of Lexington, was driving a 2005 Toyota […]
WXII 12
Winston-Salem community activist calls on city leaders to take action after weekend shootings
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A community activist is calling on Winston-Salem city leaders to do something after this weekend's gun violence left a 12-year-old dead and four other teenagers hurt. Founder of H.O.P.E Dealers Outreach Frankie Gist said he's fed up with the gun violence. He's not only urging city...
