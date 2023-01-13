ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, NC

iredellfreenews.com

Lift Every Voice: Statesville celebrates life of MLK (Photos)

The legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was honored Monday morning in a joyous and heartfelt celebration of his life at the Statesville Civic Center. Musical performances by the MLK Celebration Choir and special guest speakers brought King’s message and this year’s theme “Moving forward — no turning back” to life.
STATESVILLE, NC
High Point University

HPU Family Contributes Nearly 2,000 Hours in Community Service on MLK Jr. Day

HIGH POINT, N.C., Jan. 16, 2023 – Today, High Point University students gave back to the city of High Point through several service projects for HPU’s annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service. In total, the HPU family dedicated nearly 2,000 hours in service to the community for “A Day On, Not a Day Off.” Their work is part of the 500,000 service hours the HPU family contributes annually.
HIGH POINT, NC
FOX8 News

Greensboro woman preserves priceless history

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro native Shirley Simmons has witnessed a lot in the struggle toward racial equity. She wants to make sure Black history and the progress of African American achievements are not forgotten, especially among younger generations. “It just gives me inspiration because I know where we come from,” she said. Simmons has […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WBTV

Dance studio in Salisbury recreates local history

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A dance studio in Salisbury is recreating local history in honor of the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., birthday and for upcoming Black History Month. Krystal Stukes and students at Triple Threat Dance Company are going around Salisbury to make photos that show moments from the past.
SALISBURY, NC
WBTV

New lunch club for seniors opening today in Spencer

SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rufty-Holmes Senior Center in Salisbury is opening the new North Rowan Lunch Club on Tuesday. The location is the First Community Building of Spencer, 215 Fifth St. A open house is set for 10:30 a.m. New registrations will be taken from 10:30 a.m. until noon.
SALISBURY, NC
qcitymetro.com

Charlotte pastor will seek election as A.M.E Zion bishop in 2024

Reverend Dwayne A. Walker, of Little Rock A.M.E Zion Church in Charlotte, is running for bishop of the African Methodist Epsicopal Zion Church in 2024. A bishop, Walker told QCity Metro, is the highest position in the AME Zion denomination. Bishops are responsible for assigning pastors to churches and determining...
CHARLOTTE, NC
davidsonlocal.com

Obituary: Lynn del Forn Mack

Lynn del Forn Mack of Lexington, NC, completed her final journey on January 8, 2023, surrounded by her family at Hinkle House of Hospice of Davidson County after a five-year battle with breast cancer. Lynn was born on March 9, 1948, in Manhattan, NY, to Cuban parents, Ovidio and Ana del Forn. Along with her younger brother, Alan, they moved to Miami, FL, in 1955 to be closer to family and return to a warmer climate.
LEXINGTON, NC
Ted Rivers

The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in Greensboro

Greensboro, North Carolina is a city located in the central part of the state, known for its excellent job opportunities, high quality of life, and diverse neighborhoods. The city is home to many young professionals who appreciate its thriving economy, abundance of recreational activities and cultural attractions.
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Greensboro AMC movie theater permanently closes

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The AMC Classic Greensboro 18 movie theater is permanently closed. The theater located at 4822 Koger Boulevard closed its doors permanently earlier in January. A statement that can be seen both on the store’s website and posted at the now-vacant building reads: “AMC Classic Greensboro 18 has permanently closed. We hope […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Montgomery County student dies at 17

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, N.C. — Ciara McNeill from Star, North Carolina and a junior at Montgomery Learning Academy died at 17 on Friday, Jan. 13, according to Montgomery County Schools. The school system posted on its Facebook page that McNeill "leaves us with many fond memories as a student who...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

Winston-Salem man runs '45 miles of HOPE' for 45th birthday

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Justin Bailey celebrated his birthday by embarking on avery long run; 45 miles in honor of his 45th birthday. He's run his birthday mileage for the last two years in Kimberley Park in Winston-Salem, just down the hill from H.O.P.E. of Winston-Salem. The location was chosen intentionally, not just because it's a nice running loop, but because he started the event with the goal of fundraising for the organization.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC

