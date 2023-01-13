What's on TAP this Weekend in Plainfield: Jan. 14-16

PLAINFIELD, NJ — This holiday weekend in Plainfield includes a number of service projects and events that honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. You can also get your pets licensed, cheer on the boys and girls basketball teams, and more. Where will we see you?

SATURDAY

Girls Basketball: The Lady Cardinals take on Union Catholic at 11:30 a.m. in the gym at Plainfield High School, 950 Park Avenue.

Boys Basketball: The Cardinals follow, taking on Phillipsburg at 1 p.m.

Edison's Miracle: The History of the Phonograph — See how phonographs work and be there for a brand-new wax cylinder recording session! In this unique live recording experience, you’ll be able to watch first-hand the process of late 19th-century acoustical recording techniques and its challenges. We’ll discuss the operation of the phonograph and view other antique phonographs by Edison’s competition, The Victor Company. Playback of original recordings in this medium is a thrilling way to be in touch with the physical traces of the sound of Arthur Pryor, John Phillip Sousa, Enrico Caruso, Louis Armstrong, and Glenn Miller, and we’ll visit with these artists using original equipment. Featuring Bob Ferrel, International Touring & recording Artist and Michael Devecka lately recording with the Thomas Edison National Historical Site. At 800 Park Avenue, 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Are you a pet owner? The Plainfield Division of Health is holding a clinic to provide pet owners with the opportunity to microchip licensed cats and dogs at a discounted rate of $10. Free rabies shots will be available for pets, too. Pet licenses can also be issued on site. Licenses for spayed and neutered pets will cost $15.20, while non-spayed and non-neutered pets will cost $18.20. Have exact change or money order; if paying by check, a valid driver's license will need to be shown. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the fire station at 1147 West 3rd Street.

Game On! Video Day at the Plainfield Public Library — Teen/Tween Video Gaming Day. 2 consoles, 2 screens, SNACKS! Mario Kart, SmashBros, Switch Sports, and more. In Room 2, 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

MONDAY

Become a change maker; volunteer with the Plainfield YMCA. Families and individuals can volunteer for a community cleanup with the Plainfield YMCA through its Togetherhood® initiative. Meet in City Lot 7, located at Park Avenue and East 7th Street, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Read more here.

Frontiers International Plainfield Area Club will host its 47th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Celebration honoring the civil rights icon and the contributions he made throughout his lifetime. The virtual event on Monday, Jan. 16, will feature guest speaker Dr. Randall Pinkett, CEO - BCT Partners, Author, Speaker, and Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Expert. This year's theme is "Where Do We Go From Here: Chaos or Community?" Watch the event on Facebook or YouTube at @PlainfieldFrontiersClub at 10 a.m.

You are invited to join the East Front Street Ministers' Alliance MLK Day Celebration with Keynote Speaker Dr. Dale G. Caldwell at the United Presbyterian Church of Plainfield, 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 525 East Front Street.

The Omicron Chi chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity is sponsoring a health fair for children in 3rd grade through 6th grade and their parents, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Hubbard Middle School, 661 West 8th Street. There will be refreshments, health information, activities and prizes, and more. COVID-19 testing and vaccinations, diabetes screenings and other health services will be available. The on-site health services will be provided by the Neighborhood Health Services Corporation. For more information, call Mike Smith at 908-337-6553.

Winter classes start at the duCret Center of Art, 1030 Central Avenue.Classes range from jewelry design and stained-glass, sewing and crocheting, interior decorating, painting and drawing, ceramics and pottery and much more. The classes will be held in person at the art center and will run for ten weeks, unless otherwise noted. Learn more here.

The Plainfield Public Library will be closed.

According to a notice put out by the city, despite the holiday, there will be regular garbage pickup in the east zone (3, 4, 6, 9 and 10).



































