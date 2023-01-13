Read full article on original website
Related
cleveland19.com
Property tax deadline extended for Cuyahoga County residents
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cuyahoga County officials extended the deadline for residents to pay their property taxes. Cuyahoga County Treasury Department officials announced Tuesday the deadline has been moved from Jan. 26 to Feb. 9. The bills were mailed to more than 300,000 county residents. The funds collected from property...
New programs help NE Ohio seniors with food, home repairs
Four new initiatives aimed at helping Northeast Ohio seniors with food, home repairs and transportation are part of a record $3.4 million investment in the region, according to the Western Reserve Area Agency on Aging.
Parma City Schools Board of Education Vice President arrested for felony forgery
PARMA, Ohio -- Newly elected as Parma City Schools Board of Education Vice President last week, Amanda Karpus was also arrested on Wednesday (Jan. 11) for felony forgery regarding an incident that allegedly occurred in September. “We are aware of an investigation into one of our members,” Parma City School...
cleveland19.com
4 injured in Geauga County 2-vehicle crash
HAMBDEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Four people were injured in a two-vehicle crash on Sunday night, according to a Hambden Fire Department Facebook post. Firefighters say they went to the intersection of Chardon Windsor Road and Claridon Troy Road in Hambden Township for a two-vehicle crash. Firefighters say four people...
cleveland19.com
Extra police officers assigned to Massillon Middle School
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Additional police officers will be at Massillon Middle School Tuesday after officials were made aware of a threat on social media. Massillon police said they are investigating the Snapchat threat and are taking all proper precautions. Besides the school resource officer, there will be an...
13abc.com
Two hospitalized in Erie County crash on Monday
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a crash in Erie County that sent two to the hospital on Monday. OSHP says the crash occurred on Jan. 16 at approximately 1:44 p.m. on Mason Road near the intersection of Magill Road in Groton Township in Erie County.
cleveland19.com
Donations requested for Medina County family who lost everything in house fire
MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The home of a Brunswick Hills family was destroyed in a house fire early Sunday morning and now community members have organized a gift card and clothing drive. Firefighters responded to the home on Substation Road around 5:20 a.m. When they arrived, flames were already...
Rocky River Senior Center introduces new social worker
ROCKY RIVER, Ohio -- The Rocky River Senior Center is introducing a new social worker, Mary Hildebrandt, LISW. She replaces Laurie Rokakis, who was highly respected at the center but wanted to move on. Hildebrandt said she was hired as a community outreach social worker. Her background and previous jobs...
Cleveland Water issues boil advisory for customers in Brunswick, plus parts of Strongsville and North Royalton
CLEVELAND — Officials at Cleveland Water have issued a boil advisory for customers in Brunswick, as well as in parts of Strongsville and North Royalton, following a water main break and a power outage. Residents are being advised to boil their water before using, or use bottled water. The...
Sheriff’s office searching for 14-year-old Stark County girl
The Stark County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in the search for a young missing teen.
signalcleveland.org
Weekly Chatter: Another call for a MetroHealth investigation, casino tax revenue and campaign hype
We first reported last week that Ohio Auditor of State Keith Faber had launched an investigation into former MetroHealth System CEO Dr. Akram Boutros’ bonuses after seeing media reports about the controversy. But Cuyahoga County Council also called on Faber to scrutinize the public hospital. In a Dec. 14...
92-year-old found dead outside Bedford nursing facility
A 92-year-old woman was found dead outside a Bedford nursing facility Saturday.
Parma City Schools superintendent discusses recent John Muir Elementary School lockdown
PARMA, Ohio -- After shots were fired during criminal activity last Thursday (Jan. 12) on Broadview Road, nearby John Muir Elementary School was put under lockdown until the armed teenage criminal, who fled on foot, was apprehended without further incident. Parma City Schools Superintendent Charles Smialek said ongoing training led...
Lake County Captains announce new ownership group
EASTLAKE, Ohio — With the start of Spring Training approaching, the Cleveland Guardians' High-A affiliate has announced a change in ownership. At a press conference on Tuesday, the Lake County Captains announced that an ownership group led by Alan Miller and former NFL punter Jon Ryan have purchased the majority stake in the club from the Carfagna family. Peter Carfagna Rita Murphy-Carfagna had owned the Captains since they first moved to Lake County in 2003.
Cleveland Clinic begins demolition of Cleveland Play House complex (photos)
CLEVELAND, Ohio — It’s all over for the historic Cleveland Play House complex in the city’s Midtown neighborhood. The Cleveland Clinic, which purchased the theater complex in 2009, obtained a demolition permit from the City of Cleveland on December 21 and started work this week to raze the three-story structure.
cleveland19.com
Grand jury indicts woman accused of stabbing parents in North Ridgeville
ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - The Lorain County Grand Jury indicted a Lakewood woman accused of stabbing her mom and dad at their North Ridgeville home last December. Emily Deese, 34, was indicted on the charges of attempted murder, felonious assault, domestic violence and tampering with evidence. North Ridgeville police said...
cleveland19.com
U.S. Marshals offer reward for information on fugitive wanted for fleeing from Amherst police
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The U.S. Marshals are offering reward for information leading to the capture of a man accused of fleeing from Amherst police. John Liston, 39, is also wanted for a parole violation. According to the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force, Liston is known to frequent the...
cleveland19.com
Boil Alert issued for Brunswick and parts of North Royalton, Strongsville
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Water Department has issued the following boil advisory due to two large water main breaks and a power outage, according to a press release from the Cleveland Water Department. The Cleveland Water Department warned that disease-causing organisms may have entered the Cleveland Water system...
Tower City announces 4 new businesses for the downtown mall
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Four new businesses, two new dining options and two beauty-focused shops, will be opening in Tower City Center. Bedrock, the real estate company that owns Tower City, announced the new businesses on Tuesday. Kouture Kreationz will offer an assortment of gourmet cupcakes and cookies. It will...
Unlucky deer gets stuck in swimming pool on Friday the 13th: Medina Police Blotter
A resident called police at 4:09 p.m. Jan. 13 to report a deer stuck in her swimming pool. The animal had reportedly ripped the liner of the pool when it jumped out, causing the water to flood into a neighbor’s yard. There was no further information available at the time of the report.
Comments / 0