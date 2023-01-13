ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medina County, OH

Comments / 0

Related
cleveland19.com

Property tax deadline extended for Cuyahoga County residents

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cuyahoga County officials extended the deadline for residents to pay their property taxes. Cuyahoga County Treasury Department officials announced Tuesday the deadline has been moved from Jan. 26 to Feb. 9. The bills were mailed to more than 300,000 county residents. The funds collected from property...
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

4 injured in Geauga County 2-vehicle crash

HAMBDEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Four people were injured in a two-vehicle crash on Sunday night, according to a Hambden Fire Department Facebook post. Firefighters say they went to the intersection of Chardon Windsor Road and Claridon Troy Road in Hambden Township for a two-vehicle crash. Firefighters say four people...
GEAUGA COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Extra police officers assigned to Massillon Middle School

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Additional police officers will be at Massillon Middle School Tuesday after officials were made aware of a threat on social media. Massillon police said they are investigating the Snapchat threat and are taking all proper precautions. Besides the school resource officer, there will be an...
MASSILLON, OH
13abc.com

Two hospitalized in Erie County crash on Monday

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a crash in Erie County that sent two to the hospital on Monday. OSHP says the crash occurred on Jan. 16 at approximately 1:44 p.m. on Mason Road near the intersection of Magill Road in Groton Township in Erie County.
ERIE COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Rocky River Senior Center introduces new social worker

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio -- The Rocky River Senior Center is introducing a new social worker, Mary Hildebrandt, LISW. She replaces Laurie Rokakis, who was highly respected at the center but wanted to move on. Hildebrandt said she was hired as a community outreach social worker. Her background and previous jobs...
ROCKY RIVER, OH
WKYC

Lake County Captains announce new ownership group

EASTLAKE, Ohio — With the start of Spring Training approaching, the Cleveland Guardians' High-A affiliate has announced a change in ownership. At a press conference on Tuesday, the Lake County Captains announced that an ownership group led by Alan Miller and former NFL punter Jon Ryan have purchased the majority stake in the club from the Carfagna family. Peter Carfagna Rita Murphy-Carfagna had owned the Captains since they first moved to Lake County in 2003.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Boil Alert issued for Brunswick and parts of North Royalton, Strongsville

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Water Department has issued the following boil advisory due to two large water main breaks and a power outage, according to a press release from the Cleveland Water Department. The Cleveland Water Department warned that disease-causing organisms may have entered the Cleveland Water system...
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy