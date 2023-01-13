EASTLAKE, Ohio — With the start of Spring Training approaching, the Cleveland Guardians' High-A affiliate has announced a change in ownership. At a press conference on Tuesday, the Lake County Captains announced that an ownership group led by Alan Miller and former NFL punter Jon Ryan have purchased the majority stake in the club from the Carfagna family. Peter Carfagna Rita Murphy-Carfagna had owned the Captains since they first moved to Lake County in 2003.

