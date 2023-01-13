Read full article on original website
6 Stocks With Lots of Cash
Cash can be a cushion to fall back on for investors and can give management flexibility to acquire competitors, return money to shareholders, or invest in the business. And these companies have lots of cash. Travis Hoium and Jon Quast discuss six companies that you may not realize are sitting on a big percentage for their market cap as cash.
Key Factors to Impact Prologis (PLD) This Earnings Season
Prologis, Inc. PLD is slated to report fourth-quarter 2022 earnings on Jan 18 before the bell. The company’s quarterly results are likely to reflect growth in revenues and funds from operations (FFO) per share. Over the trailing four quarters, Prologis beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in terms of FFO...
3 Great Mutual Fund Picks for Your Retirement
Investing in mutual funds for retirement is never too late. And the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be an excellent tool for investors looking to invest in the best funds. The best way to shortlist great mutual funds is to ensure solid performance, diversification, and low fees. Some are better than others, but utilizing the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that could be solid additions to one's retirement portfolio.
Here's Why You Should Add Unum (UNM) Stock to Your Portfolio
Unum Group UNM is poised to grow on disciplined sales trends, strong persistency, an improving rate environment, favorable risk experience and a solid capital position. These, coupled with optimistic growth projections, make UNM stock worth adding to one’s portfolio. Unum Group has a favorable VGM Score of B. VGM...
Is it Wise to Hold on to Welltower (WELL) Stock for Now?
Welltower Inc.’s WELL diversified portfolio in the healthcare real estate industry in the major, high-growth markets of the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom positions it well for growth. The company’s seniors housing operating (SHO) portfolio is poised to benefit from an aging population and a rise in...
The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) Could Be a Great Choice
Getting big returns from financial portfolios, whether through stocks, bonds, ETFs, other securities, or a combination of all, is an investor's dream. However, when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments. While cash flow can come from bond interest...
Buy Delta or United Airlines Stock as Earnings Season Continues?
Airline stocks have continued to move higher over the last few weeks, with the industry highlighting an area of the economy that could see growth in 2023. The Transportation-Airline Industry is currently in the top 20% of over 250 Zacks Industries as travel demand is expected to be higher this year, driven by lingering pent-up demand following the pandemic.
Why Meme Coins Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Were Surging on Saturday
The cryptocurrency surge of the last few days extended into the weekend, with many top coins and tokens continuing their rise on Saturday. The two highest-capitalized meme cryptos, Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB), are both coming along for the ride. As of Saturday night, Dogecoin had risen by nearly 9% over the preceding 24 hours, while Shiba Inu was advancing by 7%.
Is Anika Therapeutics (ANIK) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?
The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Anika Therapeutics (ANIK) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out. Anika Therapeutics is one of 1181...
Buy 5 High-Yielding U.S. Bigwigs to Enhance Your Portfolio
U.S. stocks markets have gathered pace after some volatility at the beginning of the year. Major stock indexes have recorded two consecutive weeks of gains. A lower wage rate and a contraction in the services sector PMI raised hopes that inflation is cooling in the desired direction. At the same time, market participants remained optimistic that a resilient labor market would enable the Fed with a soft landing of the economy.
Here's What Could Help CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) Maintain Its Recent Price Strength
When it comes to short-term investing or trading, they say "the trend is your friend." And there's no denying that this is the most profitable strategy. But making sure of the sustainability of a trend to profit from it is easier said than done. The trend often reverses before exiting...
Should iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth ETF (IJK) Be on Your Investing Radar?
Launched on 07/24/2000, the iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth ETF (IJK) is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to provide a broad exposure to the Mid Cap Growth segment of the US equity market. The fund is sponsored by Blackrock. It has amassed assets over $7.38 billion, making it...
Mercantile Bank (MBWM) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
Mercantile Bank (MBWM) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.37 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.19 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.94 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 15.13%. A quarter...
Where Will Delek (DK) Spend the Bulk of Its 2023 Capex?
Diversified downstream energy company Delek US Holdings DK recently offered a glimpse of its 2023 capital spending plans. DK has pegged its consolidated capital budget at $350 million, up 19% from the midpoint of its 2022 guidance. Of the Brentwood, TN-based company's total 2023 capital expenditure, approximately 58% is planned to be spent on its key ‘Refining’ segment. At some $176 million, maintenance/turnaround costs will constitute the lion’s share of spending.
Can't Get Enough of Berkshire Hathaway? Add These 2 Similar Stocks to Your Portfolio
If you follow Warren Buffett and his firm Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B), then I don't need to tell you just how strong Berkshire's stock has been since Buffett took over the company in 1965. The large conglomerate routinely beats the market year in and year out. Part of the...
US STOCKS-Wall St eyes lower open after Goldman Sachs misses profit expectations
Jan 17 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes were set to open lower on Tuesday after Goldman Sachs missed quarterly profit estimates, worsening sentiment already dented by downbeat economic data from China earlier in the day. Goldman Sachs Group IncGS.N fell 2.4% in premarket trading after the bank reported a...
New Strong Sell Stocks for January 13th (Revised)
Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:. Gevo GEVO is a renewable chemicals and advanced biofuels company engaged in the development of biobased alternatives to petroleum-based products using a combination of synthetic biology and chemistry. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 25.0% downward over the last 60 days.
Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) Misses Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.48 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.67 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.66 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -28.36%. A...
Community Bank System (CBU) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?
Community Bank System (CBU) is expected to deliver a year-over-year increase in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended December 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook gives a good sense of the company's earnings picture, but how the actual results compare to these estimates is a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price.
Can Modest Revenue Growth Propel Verizon (VZ) Q4 Earnings?
Verizon Communications Inc. VZ is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2022 results before the opening bell on Jan 24. In the last reported quarter, the telecom giant beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4 cents. The company is expected to have recorded higher aggregate revenues year over year, buoyed by the positive momentum in its core wireless business.
