Here's What People Are Saying About "M3GAN"

January isn't even over, and M3GAN has already cemented its place as one of the biggest movies of 2023.

It had the internet in a chokehold long before its release, with memes sprouting up immediately after the first trailer was released.

In its first week in theaters, it more than quadrupled its $12 million budget at the box office worldwide.

not m3gan making more in its first 2 nights than babylon has in 2 weeks… @fiImgal 03:41 PM - 07 Jan 2023

It's clearly made an impression on people, and here's what some of those people are saying:

1.

saw m3gan last night and when i tell you she ATE @_bugbeebee_ 11:58 PM - 08 Jan 2023

2.

i knew m3gan was about to be a campy banger the moment i learned it had the same writer as malignent @dyingnome 12:17 AM - 13 Jan 2023

3.

#M3GAN knew exactly what we needed and they delivered with this one in terms of campy horror. A fun, comedy horror that surprisingly has some emotional moments, without sacrificing the laughs and iconic moments. Wish it had been R-Rated, tho. @notcerov 10:01 PM - 06 Jan 2023

4.

M3gan was great. Would have liked a few more creative kills, but overall really enjoyed the watch and really excited to see the sequels, there has to be sequels. @Quickshot 12:02 AM - 13 Jan 2023

5.

M3GAN was absolutely hilarious. I love evil doll movies and this modern take on it. https://t.co/4uevCBKqOz @BriAnimator_ 02:10 AM - 06 Jan 2023

6.

why am I sooo attached to the friendship between m3gan and cady lmaooo @6000teeth 11:53 PM - 08 Jan 2023

7.

8.

I thought #M3GAN was a well told story. I loved the way it built the suspense up slowly. It was a great example of how to make a good horror movie and keep a PG-13 rating. @dortastic 11:49 PM - 08 Jan 2023

9.

It’s wild how Allison Williams has built a whole ass career on playing literally the worst person you’ve ever met #M3GAN @JessicaKnapik 04:28 AM - 05 Jan 2023

10.

Is it weird that even after watching the movie I STILL want a #M3GAN doll? I can use a friend that is paired to be my friend to the end and protect me at all costs. #M3GANMovie @ChaoticSoul5 11:48 PM - 08 Jan 2023

11.

#M3GAN is probably the most fun i’ve had at a theater. the crowd was absolutely loving it. such a fun movie! go see it! @_screamslut 01:31 AM - 06 Jan 2023

12.

13.

14.

I saw #M3GAN today and it was amazing lol. I can’t think of the last movie I’ve seen where the audience was so vocally reactive the entire time. @Future_Goddess 11:45 PM - 08 Jan 2023

15.

2023 has only just started and we already got the best villain of the year ahhh can’t wait for the sequel of #M3GAN @fadzrulafzal 12:15 PM - 05 Jan 2023

16.

yeah I guess u could say I’m a big fan of the MCU (M3GAN Cinematic Universe) @realcoltonburpo 11:39 PM - 08 Jan 2023

17.

#M3GAN is a ton of fun. It relies on the ridiculousness of the premise while delivering just enough thrills to avoid becoming a parody. A great film for your first trip to the movies of the year! @Dieg0_Peralta 06:01 PM - 03 Jan 2023

18.

M3GAN could've benefited a lot from an R rating, but its unhinged comedy and commitment to its concept make it worth seeing in a theater. @Gabriel_Flom 11:38 PM - 08 Jan 2023

19.

Watching this crazy ass doll was an experience, she can dance, she gave us an acapella of Titanium, she protect and killed without mercy, so camp, ridiculous and funny... I loved this movie.#M3GAN #M3GANMovie @BlackWidow_221B 03:07 AM - 06 Jan 2023

20.

A wild horror comedy with insightful commentary on the commercialization of toys and AI tech. #M3GAN @brion_iago 11:37 PM - 08 Jan 2023

21.

#M3GAN is a Very Fun Horror Movie that smartly dials up the lovability and meme-ability of the title character. It pulls its punches for that PG-13 rating, but it's all in service of becoming a new Child's Play for a new generation. Succeeds quite admirably, if ya ask me! @FreddyInSpace 05:41 PM - 10 Jan 2023