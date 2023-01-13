ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Puerto Rico to privatize power generation amid outages

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rico announced Sunday that it plans to privatize electricity generation, a first for a U.S. territory facing chronic power outages as it struggles to rebuild a crumbling electric grid. The move marks the beginning of the end for Puerto Rico’s Electric Power...
Complex

Details Matter Brings Diadora to Puerto Rico

Diadora and Foot Locker have turned to Puerto Rican lifestyle brand Details Matter to tell a story of the island through the N9002 sneakers. The shoe is closer to its source material than other PR-themed pairs in the past—Nike is known for their Air Force 1 sneaker drops tied to New York’s Puerto Rican parade but those sneakers weren’t actually designed, conceptualized, or even released on the island.
NEW YORK STATE
eastcoasttraveller.com

Do You Need a Passport to Visit Puerto Rico?

It's similar to flying to Hawaii; you only need a government-issued photo ID such as a driver's license or permanent resident card. Non-US citizens and US citizens coming from abroad to Puerto Rico will require a passport. If you're visiting other Caribbean islands, like the British Virgin Islands or Dominica, you'll also need your passport for entry and re-entry into the United States.
HAWAII STATE
a-z-animals.com

The Flag of Puerto Rico: History, Meaning, and Symbolism

Puerto Rico is a unique place with rich culture. It is a very popular place to visit, especially during warm summers. The warm beaches are clear and clean and everywhere. Puerto Rico is also home to El Yunque, a tropical rain forest with waterfalls and home to many animals like the coqui. The island also has many mountains and rivers that flow through them. Puerto Rico isn’t just stunning, but is also known for its many types of music.
msn.com

World reacts to controversial Brittney Griner news

Ever since Brittney Griner was finally released from Russian custody, many have suggested that not every imprisoned American gets the same treatment. While the United States worked tirelessly to secure Griner’s release, even trading a convicted Russian arms dealer for her freedom, others have come forward claiming the United States did not help them nearly as much.
The Independent

Tsunami warning after 7.2 magnitude earthquake strikes Pacific island nation

A tsunami warning has been issued after a powerful 7.2-magnitude earthquake rocked the Pacific archipelago of Vanuatu.The earthquake was centered 15 miles from Port Olry and hit at a depth of 17 miles on Sunday, according to the US Geological Survey.The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre issued an alert for coasts within 186 miles of the epicentre.“Tsunami waves reaching 0.3 to 1 meters above the tide level are possible for some coasts of Vanuatu,” it said.The alert was withdrawn hours later, with authorities saying the threat had passed. There have been no reports of damage or casualties so far.Posting to...
msn.com

Australian women visiting U.S. are surprised by 'creepy' American men

Slide 1 of 9: Two young Australian women who traveled to the U.S. to attend the weeklong Burning Man Festival in Black Rock City, Nevada, revealed the major culture shocks they experienced on their trip abroad so far, including brazen men, crazy driving and bad coffee. Australian women visiting U.S....
NEVADA STATE
TravelPulse

The Safest Islands in the Caribbean

There is nothing like enjoying a happy holiday in a sun-kissed and safe destination and the Caribbean offers a handful of islands guaranteed to provide travelers with peace of mind this winter. Here are four to consider ahead of your next Caribbean getaway. St. Barts. This extraordinary Caribbean destination has...
Q 105.7

Upstate Gem Named Most Beautiful Small Town In New York

Ready for that next weekend getaway or daytrip? Plan a visit to the most beautiful small town in the state of New York. While there is plenty to see and do living in the Capital Region, when you want to get ouside the area and try something new there is no shortage of beautiful destinations that are only a short drive away.
WOODSTOCK, NY
The Associated Press

African man isn’t oldest person in world at 146

CLAIM: Photos show a man in Africa who is the oldest person in the world and just celebrated his 146th birthday. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The person in photos on social media posts is not a man named Mzee John Kiplagat from Kenya, as the posts claim. The images date to 2016 and depict Saparman Sodimejo, an Indonesian man who died at the purported age of 146, according to the photographer who snapped the images. But Sodimejo’s true age was never independently verified, and a spokesperson for the Guinness Book of World Records confirmed that neither Kiplagat or Sodimejo has ever held their record for oldest living person or oldest living man.
New York Post

NY Rep.-elect George Santos claims he made millions selling used luxury goods

Truth-challenged Rep.-elect George Santos attempted to explain his mysterious wealth Wednesday, saying he made millions of dollars by selling second-hand luxury goods on the down-low with little documentation. “What I will do is, I will go look out there, within my Rolodex and be like: ‘Hey, are you looking for a plane?’ ‘Are you looking for a boat?’ I just put that feeler out there,” he told Semafor about how he supposedly flipped $20 million yachts for six-figure referral fees after raking in just $55,000 in annual salary as recently as 2020. Santos, 34, declined to offer any specific examples...

Comments / 0

Community Policy