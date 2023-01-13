Read full article on original website
wcbi.com
Mother of child found dead in Tupelo has been arrested
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Charges have been filed against the mother of a 5-year-old child found dead in Tupelo this weekend. Tupelo Police have arrested 27-year-old Brianna Young on two counts of Felony Child Abuse and Child Deprivation of Necessities with Substantial Harm. The arrest comes as Police are...
WBBJ
Body of missing woman recovered from apparent crash
JACKSON, Tenn. — A missing person case comes to an unfortunate conclusion. According to Tippah News, the vehicle and body of Jolynne Redfearn has been recovered from an apparent crash in northern Mississippi, where the vehicle was discovered in a heavily wooded area near Highway 350. The media outlet...
actionnews5.com
‘This has been the worst I’ve ever been through’: 97-year-old woman attacked by granddaughter, drunk, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Byhalia woman has been charged after police say she came over to her 97-year-old grandmother’s house drunk and attacked her. Police say that just after midnight on Jan. 10, officers responded to the woman’s home in East Memphis. There, she told officers that...
wtva.com
Tupelo Police investigating death of 5-year-old
Tupelo Police are investigating the death of a 5-year-old boy. Tupelo Police are investigating the death of a 5-year-old boy.
wcbi.com
Child dies in Tupelo, police investigating details surrounding
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A 5-year-old child is dead in Tupelo and police are trying to determine what happened. Investigators are calling it a death investigation. Officers responded to a home on Gun Club Road Sunday morning around 10:30 and found the child had died. Investigators have not released...
WBBJ
1 killed in weekend robbery, shooting in Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — Local police are investigating a robbery that lead to a shooting. On Sunday, January 15 around 4 a.m., officers with Jackson Police Department responded to a shooting at the 800 block of Old Hickory Boulevard. According to a social media post from JPD, upon arrival, they...
westkentuckystar.com
West Tennessee church members killed, pastor hospitalized following Texas plane crash
Four members of a west Tennessee church were killed, and their lead pastor hospitalized, as the result of a plane crash Tuesday morning near Yoakum, Texas. According to a Facebook post by Harvest Church in Germantown, the crash claimed the lives of members Bill Garner, Steve Tucker, Tyler Patterson, and Tyler Springer.
Driver speeds away from would-be carjackers in Lakeland
LAKELAND, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a rash of crimes in Lakeland following a homicide over the weekend. One of the incidents was an alleged carjacking that was caught on camera. The video shows the driver blaring his horn and reversing down a street in Lakeland while a person wearing dark […]
Four Germantown church members killed in Texas plane crash
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four members of a West Tennessee church died in a plane crash Tuesday morning near Yoakum, Texas. In a statement posted on Facebook, Harvest Church of Germantown, Tenn. identified those killed as executive pastor Bill Garner, Steve Tucker, Tyler Patterson, and Tyler Springer. Kennon Vaughan, the church’s lead pastor, was also on […]
Two, including former University of Mississippi football player, charged with kidnapping
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Ridgeland police arrested two men, including a former University of Mississippi football player, in connection to a kidnapping that happened in Laurel. Ridgeland Police Chief Brian Myers said officers responded to Chase Bank on Highland Colony Parkway on Thursday, January 12. When they arrived at the scene, the victim said he […]
tippahnews.com
Man charged with manslaughter in fatal Ripley car crash
On December 29th, a tragic car accident occurred on City Ave in Ripley, Mississippi, resulting in the death of 56-year-old Roseann Gaillard. The driver of the other vehicle, Nicholas McAlister, age 30, of Tiplersville, has been charged with manslaughter and culpable negligence. The incident took place at 3:42 a.m. on...
wcbi.com
Lee County deputies arrest man for vandalizing fiber optic cables
LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lee County deputies made an arrest in the fiber vandalism we first told you about earlier this week. Now, 53-year-old Jeffery Anderson is charged with two counts of felony malicious mischief. Sheriff Jim Johnson said the charges come after a search warrant was done...
Woman warns others after losing $300 in Cash App scam
GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (WREG) — An apparent Cash App scam leaves a Germantown woman out $300, and there’s a chance more people were also taken for much more. The victim, who asked us not to use her name, described what happened Saturday while she was inside the Germantown Kroger on Farmington. “Before I was walking out, […]
Raid of Mississippi barbershop nets 10,000 fentanyl pills other drugs
More than 10,000 pills, believed to be fentanyl, were seized at a Mississippi barbershop last week. On Jan. 5, 2023, agents of the North Mississippi Narcotics Unit and the Tupelo Police Department executed a search warrant at Spectacular Cuts (3176 Tupelo Commons Drive, Tupelo, MS). More than 10,000 alleged fentanyl...
wtva.com
Rollover causes traffic delays on Tupelo highway
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - First responders are on the scene of a rollover on Highway 22 over Highway 45 in Tupelo. As of 9:30 a.m. on Friday, traffic in the right lane going southbound is blocked. Mississippi Department of Transportation traffic cameras show the Tupelo Police Department and Tupelo Fire...
Oxford Eagle
Campbell Clinic expanding to Oxford
Industry leader in orthopedic medicine Campbell Clinic has announced plans to open an Oxford location this spring. The clinic will be at 2580 South Lamar Blvd. and is anticipated to begin seeing patients in May or June. This expansion comes after 10 years of planning and effective geographic expansion in...
Mississippi company to pay $1.87M to settle false claims
OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — An orthopedic clinic in north Mississippi and its owner have agreed to pay more than $1.8 million to resolve allegations that the health care provider knowingly submitted false claims to Medicare and Medicaid, federal prosecutors said Wednesday. New Albany, Mississippi-based Mitias Orthopaedics, PLLC, its owner, Dr. Hanna “Johnny” Mitias, and a […]
Chickens beware, the Chick-fil-a fast is over for one Mississippi community as renovated restaurant opens
The Chick-fil-a fast is over for one Mississippi community. After more than four months of being forced to do without that famous chicken sandwich, Oxford’s Chick-fil-A officially reopened its doors Thursday morning after a much-needed renovation. Chick-fil-A goers can now savor their chick nuggets in a newly renovated dining...
wtva.com
Skilled to Work - Wilbanks Electric in Corinth
CORINTH, Miss. (WTVA) - Plumbers are always in high demand. Employees at Wilbanks Electric in Corinth said recent winter weather caused pipes to burst, adding to their list of jobs. "Wee con-du-it," Owner and Vice President A.J. Wilbanks said. His father came up with the slogan many years ago. "We...
