Colombia to investigate claims US, local soldiers raped indigenous girls
Colombia President Gustavo Petro on Friday ordered an investigation into the alleged rape of underage indigenous girls by US and local soldiers. In 2020, prosecutors opened an investigation into the alleged rape of a 15-year-old Nukak girl by eight Colombian soldiers in Guaviare.
World’s first AI interns hired in US for three-month trial job alongside 106 humans
THE WORLD'S first artificial intelligence-powered interns have just been hired for a three-month stint. Tech marketing agency Codeword is onboarding two AI interns to complete dull yet necessary tasks, Global News Wire reported. The AI interns, who named themselves Aiden and Aiko, will be joining Codeword's team of 106 humans.
Why IBM is no longer interested in breaking patent records–and how it plans to measure innovation in the age of open source and quantum computing
Director of IBM Research Darío Gil says open innovation will catalyze advances in fields such as quantum computing and artificial intelligence. For 29 years straight, IBM has led the United States in minting patents, at its peak filing over 10,000 US patent applications in a single year for innovations ranging from the ATM to e-commerce, two-nanometer chips, and quantum computing. It’s been an amazing run–but the new IBM is ready for new challenges.
The strange case of the Nobel Prize for Literature and Social
In July 2015, Spain (and half the world) broke the news that Peruvian writer Mario Vargas Llosa, winner of the 2010 Nobel Prize in Literature, had an affair with the Queen of Coated Paper, Isabel Preysler, ex-wife of Julio Iglesias (and mother of his three children). adults), the Marquis Grignon, and finally the widow of Miguel Boyer, Minister of Economy under Felipe Gonzalez. It must be said that it is a serious enough affair for the writer, quick as the wind, to move on with the new chosen one in his heart. While many wondered how such a union between high literature and the so-called essence of the absurd was possible, many were dumbfounded by the fact that Vargas Llosa had renounced a half-century marriage to Patricia Llosa without a period of disgust.
Giving Guadalajara Its Due as a Hotbed for Innovation
/php echo do_shortcode(‘[responsivevoice_button voice=”US English Male” buttontext=”Listen to Post”]’) ?>. The need for world-class manufacturing and engineering talent in the automotive sector has reached a fever pitch as automakers, along with Tier 1 and 2 suppliers, gain velocity in delivering on the many promises of electrification. Success requires careful maneuvering around seemingly endless technology, supply chain and production speed bumps.
Xsolla Announces New Office Happening In Kuala Lumpur
As part of their continued expansion plans, Xsolla revealed that they have set up a brand new office in Kuala Lumpur. Video game commerce company Xsolla announced this week that they have opened up a brand new office in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The move is part of a bigger strategy for the company to go global and expand its resources, as they have now set up shop with its biggest office outside of its HQ in Los Angeles. It helps put them closer to a lot of game companies in the APAC and ANZ regions where game development and expansion are crucial. We have quotes about this new expansion from the announcement below.
Millionaire deal: Australian woman buys Portuguese company with 1,100 people – Industria
Founded in 1991, in Caneças, Odivelas, by Pedro Queiroz Vieira and Vítor Oliveira, CTR – Consultoria, Técnica e Representações relocated to Samora Correia in 2003 and has become a global giant in disseminating technology to the FMCG market. Known by the acronym FMCG. “Always...
XAG Agricultural Drone is Granted the CAA Operational Authorization to Spray in the UK
Drone technology has been developed and widely used in various industries, where agriculture is one of the most promising. In the UK, the applications of drone are strictly regulated by the CAA. Drone's takeoff weight was limited to under 25kg, and dropping materials from drones is also prohibited. Although farmers have a growing demand for intelligent production tools, agricultural drones did not ground on UK farmland.
GlobalLogic to Open New Digital Engineering Centers in Spain
Company Expands into Southwest Europe as It Builds on Spain’s Digital Transformation Initiatives. GlobalLogic Inc., a Hitachi Group Company and Digital Engineering Leader, announced plans to open new engineering centers across Spain. The announcement was made by Nitesh Banga, President and CEO of GlobalLogic, during a meeting with the Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez.
IRENA Reelects Francesco La Camera as Director-General
The 13th session of the Assembly has concluded with significant decisions for the future of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA). IRENA’s global membership of 168 countries has appointed the incumbent director-general for a second term of four years. Francesco La Camera has served as director-general of IRENA since April 2019.
Marsha Vande Berg’s Sustainability Stars: With Norio Masuda, Senior Manager, Hitachi Ltd.
Adapting new climate disclosure regulations to Japanese business culture.
Telecom Egypt, Huawei Deploy Eco-friendly Tower Made of Fiber Reinforced Polymer
Telecom Egypt, the country’s first integrated telecom operator, in cooperation with Huawei announced the activation of the first eco-friendly wireless network tower made of Fiber Reinforced Polymer (FRP). Through this cooperation, Telecom Egypt becomes the first operator in Africa to install this green tower. The material used for building...
Call for MFA/PhD applications & teaching proposals
We warmly invite you to apply to our MFA and PhD programs by March 1 for a July start. We have found several ways to support you through this process with monthly info sessions, one-to-one zoom sessions, and a crash course on practice-based research. We are excited to chat with you and explore your goals.
Building a Global AI Community
In this interview, Richard and Kimon speak with Rudradeb Mitra, CEO and founder of Omdena. He was born in India, moving to England as an adult to complete a master's degree at Cambridge. He worked as an AI researcher and then at a start-up before realizing that making money was not his primary goal in life.
Megaport and Qrypt demonstrate First of its Kind Global Quantum Secure Data Transmissions
HONOLULU–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Qrypt and Megaport today debuted the ability to transmit data using quantum-secure methods powered by Qrypt quantum key generation technology. Using Megaport’s industry-leading Network as a Service (NaaS) platform, file-sharing applications were launched across several global data centers, including AWS in San Francisco, Azure US East in Virginia, and Google Cloud in Tokyo. The data shared between each location was protected using first-of-its-kind quantum-secure cryptography, ensuring privacy and security both now and into the future.
HCLTech Joins WEF 2023 to Supercharge Global Collaboration for a Sustainable Planet and Inclusive Growth
DAVOS, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 16, 2023-- HCLTech, a leading global technology company, is joining governments, businesses and civil society from across the world at the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2023 in Davos to facilitate dialogue and collaboration for a sustainable planet and inclusive growth. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230116005173/en/ HCLTech pavilion at Promenade66, Davos (Photo: Business Wire)
Plant fibers are used to produce auto parts | Energy and science
He was appointed as one of the principals responsible for issuing Greenhouse gaseswhich cause Global WarmingThe transportation sector is looking for ways to be more sustainable and invest in products and processes that have a lower environmental impact. The automotive industry has used an alternative that has been standardized all over the world: the use of natural fibers, of vegetable origin, in the manufacture of parts and accessories. More than a simple supplier of raw materials, Brazil is one of the centers for research and development of this technology.
Lightening the load: Solving freight challenges for small and medium-sized businesses
A digital-first freight forwarding platform designed especially for the needs of small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) could be the answer to making shipping processes smoother. For many years, the international freight transportation sector has shown a preference to work with high-volume shippers. This has historically caused difficulties for SMBs to...
China’s cancellation of infection control leaves millions unemployed – NRK Norway – News overview from across the country
China abruptly scrapped its strict infection control regime on December 7th, after insisting on a strict no-virus policy for nearly three years. It also reduces the need for infection control equipment, testing stations and people working in such settings. Mass protests. At a factory in Chongqing, the situation is said...
