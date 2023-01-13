Read full article on original website
Unique local retail store opening in Alabama this weekendKristen WaltersGardendale, AL
Birmingham Water Works Has Been Notified About a Pipe Water Leak Repair for About 6 Months. Hoover Residents are WaitingZack LoveBirmingham, AL
“Most Haunted Hotels In Tennessee”- 4 Hotels You Dare Not To VisitLIFE_HACKSTennessee State
Alabama witness attempting identification of spinning disc lightsRoger MarshAlabama State
10 Things to Do in Birmingham, AlabamaJameson StewardBirmingham, AL
wvtm13.com
Jasper's 'American Idol' contestant CJ Harris dies at hospital
JASPER, Ala. — Jasper native and former American Idol contestantCJ Harris died Sunday. The Walker County coroner's office confirmed that the 31-year old singer was taken to Walker Baptist Medical Center in Jasper where he died. Coroner Joey Vick said there was no sign of foul play and that...
Former American Idol contestant C.J. Harris dies at Walker County hospital
Former American Idol contestant Curtis “C.J.” Harris died Sunday at a Walker County hospital. Walker County Coroner Joey Vick said Harris, 31, was taken to Walker Baptist Medical Center in medical distress. CPR was performed on the former singer, but he was pronounced dead a short time later.
Bham Now
CASTING ALERT: New movie filming in Birmingham this month seeking extras– here’s what we know
Beginning in late January, a new sci-fi film titled The Shift will be filming in various locations in the Birmingham area. Filming will take place January 30th through March 3rd. About the film. Written and directed by filmmaker Brock Heasley, “The Shift” tells the story of Kevin Garner, who after...
Bham Now
23+ exciting February events including the last Mercedes-Benz Marathon
Whether you’re looking for a February jam-packed with love or fun (why not both?), The Magic City is the place to be. It’s time to start filling up your calendar with these can’t-miss February events around Birmingham. 1. Hamilton. What: The beloved Broadway musical Hamilton is in...
Joseph Goodman: Pain carries on long after young people die
There are no correct words when a young person dies. There are no right answers. There are no things or drugs or thoughts that will bring comfort or peace. Young people who die tragically do not die because it’s their time, or because it was God’s plan, or because it was meant to be. Jamea Harris of Birmingham was taken from this world by gun violence on Sunday morning in Tuscaloosa, and now her child will grow up without a mother, and Harris’ family will linger on, being chased always by grief.
Jamea Jonae Harris was shot because she didn’t ‘want to talk,’ mother says
The mother of a 23-year-old Birmingham woman shot to death, allegedly with a gun belonging to a former University of Alabama basketball player, says the young mother was killed because she did not want to talk to a group of guys. Jamea Jonae Harris’s mother, DeCarla Heard, said her daughter...
wvtm13.com
Mother & stepfather of mother shot and killed Sunday morning in Tuscaloosa want the world to know about their Princess Jamea
23-year-old Jamea Harris of Birmingham was shot and killed early Sunday morning near the Strip in Tuscaloosa. Her mother and her stepfather are talking with WVTM13 about the daughter they lost and the mother her son will miss.
‘At least I know where he is’: Family grieving after body of missing Bessemer man is found
“He was a great impersonator,” she said. “If he met you, he could do you.”
Murder charge, disaster relief, film awards: Down in Alabama
The University of Alabama’s athletics department has announced that Darius Miles is no longer with the men’s basketball team after he was arrested Sunday and charged with capital murder. FEMA announced that President Biden has made federal disaster assistance available for the places in Alabama affected by last...
17-year-old shot, killed in Birmingham over the weekend identified
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 17-year-old who was shot and killed Saturday night in Birmingham has been identified. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Ryan Donell Marable was shot while in the 5000 block of 43rd Street North around 11:17 p.m. He was pronounced dead at 11:40 p.m. The Birmingham Police Department is investigating […]
Darius Miles did not shoot Jamea Jonae Harris, but admitted providing gun that did, records state
It was Michael Lynn Davis, 20, of Maryland that fired the shot that killed Jamea Jonae Harris, court records released today stated. Davis used a gun provided to him by former University of Alabama basketball player Darius Miles, according to those records. Davis and Miles both face capital murder charges...
Bham Now
Top 5 stories this week including renovation plans for historic Sloss Quarters + reopening of original Zoës Kitchen
Can you believe we are already halfway through January, Birmingham? As you get ready for another week, here are the top stories you may have missed including the announcement of the original Zoës Kitchen reopening in Mountain Brook and more. Krystal opened a new concept location on Center Point...
‘Heartbroken’ Darius Miles says he is innocent in death of Jamea Jonae Harris, lawyers say
A former University of Alabama basketball player charged with capital murder in the deadly shooting on the Strip in Tuscaloosa is maintaining his innocence, his lawyers said. “Darius Miles and his family are heartbroken tonight over the death of Jamea Jonae Harris,’’ according to a statement released by his team of lawyers.
CBS 42 House Calls: Treatment for childhood obesity
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — CBS 42 wants to help you and your family stay healthy. Each week, our resident Dr. Celeste Reese-Willis joins us to talk about a timely health issue. This week, Dr. Celeste discusses treatment options for those dealing with childhood obesity. Tune into CBS 42 Morning News every Monday for our latest discussions with Dr. Celeste Reese-Willis. […]
Bham Now
KS Boutique + 2 other openings in Birmingham
A new week means new openings in Birmingham. Whether you’re looking for a new place to shop or somewhere to grab a bite to eat, check out these three openings. KS Boutique is the newest, most stylish boutique in Gardendale. I went to the grand opening on Saturday and came out with the cutest new pants. Ladies, give KS Boutique a visit and thank me later!
Birmingham to host supply drive for Selma residents
Birmingham will host a supply drive for Selma residents effected by Thursday's tornado, per a city release.
1 injured in Birmingham house fire
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are investigating a house fire that left one person injured Sunday. According to Birmingham Fire and Rescue, the fire occurred near Cotton Ave and 12 St SW around 1:13 p.m. The victim’s family called the fire department and one person was transported to UAB hospital and is in critical […]
UPDATE: 17-year-old identified as victim found in backyard of residence in Birmingham
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A 17-year-old has been identified as the gunshot wound victim found in the backyard of a residence in Birmingham on Saturday, Jan. 14, at approximately 10:15 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Ryan Donell Marable, 17, of Birmingham, sustained gunshot wound injuries during a reported assault […]
56-year-old man killed by train outside Birmingham
LIPSCOMB, Ala. (WIAT) — A man is dead after the car he was driving was struck by an Amtrak train in Lipscomb Sunday afternoon, the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office reports. Leslie Thomas III, 56, was driving his car at the corner of Avenue A and 5th Street South in Lipscomb when he was hit by […]
wvtm13.com
Tuscaloosa councilman, bar owner respond to deadly shooting on The Strip
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The deadly shooting on The Strip in Tuscaloosa over the weekend is just one in a series of incidents in recent years. "This is not going to be tolerated in Tuscaloosa," city councilman Lee Busby says. Busby wants it to be clear that there will be...
