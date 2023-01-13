Read full article on original website
Slow Start Spoils Day for Reddies Against Bulldogs
ARKADELPHIA, Ark. – A slow start doomed Henderson State Saturday as Southwestern Oklahoma State left Arkadelphia with the 75-70 victory. It is the first time the Reddies have lost back-to-back home games since the 2017-18 season. Henderson made just five three-pointers on the afternoon compared to SWOSU's 11 makes....
Red Wave Teams Defeat Nationally Ranked Delta St.
CLEVELAND, Miss. - In the Henderson State Red Wave men's first action of 2023, they defeated No. 11 Delta State on the road, 153-146. The women matched the men by defeating No. 16 DSU in their second meet of the new year, 150.50-146.50. The Red Wave got things rolling with...
