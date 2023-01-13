ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wegotthiscovered.com

‘Hunters’ showrunner explains how to tastefully handle Hitler being alive and well in 1970s

Warning, if you like the show, there are spoilers below. Please proceed with caution. Right now, the second and final season of Hunters is available to stream. The show about tracking down and wiping out surviving Nazis has a mixed reputation, whiplashes in tone, and now,its creator has explained how they made Hitler being alive succeed as a story point, at least for them.
wegotthiscovered.com

Where can I play ‘The Last of Us?’

Adapting popular video game The Last of Us into a massive television series always seemed to be on the cards, with The Last of Us series now debuting on HBO Max in 2023. Winner of countless Game of the Year awards, The Last of Us has been out in the zeitgeist for a decade, but with the Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey-led series there’s plenty of renewed interest in the games.
wegotthiscovered.com

The 10 best Michelle Yeoh movies, ranked

Michelle Yeoh is undoubtedly an icon. The seasoned Malaysian-born actress has starred in a handful of classics from a couple of decades ago, all the way to the new blockbusters and award-winning dramas of today. She occupies a unique spot in the industry, as she arguably serves as a template for many other Asian actresses who have made the storied jump from the Asian film industry into the global big leagues.
wegotthiscovered.com

Review: ‘The Last of Us’ on HBO is not the perfect adaptation… it’s better

Even more than a decade after it originally came out, that gut-wrenching scene of Joel Miller in the opening moments of The Last of Us video game still leaves audiences a sobbing wreck. That alone speaks more about what creators Neil Druckmann and Craig Mazin have managed to pull off than any combination of words at any length could possibly do justice.
wegotthiscovered.com

Fans have ideas for who shouldn’t play James Gunn’s younger Superman

With James Gunn and Peter Safran now in charge of reinventing the DC Comics’ live-action adaptations, everyone’s greatly anticipating the newest actor to play the Man of Steel himself, Superman. With news that Henry Cavill has been let go from the role in favor of a younger actor, there’s been much speculation as to which actor is best suited to taking on the famous role in the DCU.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘House of the Dragon’ star Milly Alcock stuns in Calvin Klein underwear ad

House of the Dragon might not be in the midst of a dramatic season right now, but Milly Alcock is still happy to catch everyone’s eyes and nab headlines. One of the many breakout stars of HBO’s huge Game of Thrones prequel series, Alcock has amassed a huge following thanks to her appearance in the show. The Australian actress had previously only really made a name for herself in her native country, with appearances on shows like A Place to Call Home, Pine Gap, and Upright, but is now associated with one of the biggest fantasy franchises ever.
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Sci-Fi News: DCU fans pre-emptively condemn James Gunn for ruining ‘The Batman’ and the director demolishes those ‘Superman’ casting rumors

New DCU boss James Gunn finds himself in hot water after dismantling much of the SnyderVerse and other supposed plans to resurrect Henry Cavill’s Man of Steel, not to mention Patty Jenkins and Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman 3 — though admittedly, he didn’t have much to do with that beyond what damage the director had already caused the franchise with 1984. Still, all of us are probably wondering the same thing about Gunn these days: How far is he willing to push his luck when it comes to acclaimed flicks like The Batman? Well, it looks like we’re going to learn the answer to that question soon enough.
wegotthiscovered.com

The best Riley Keough movies and TV shows, ranked

Riley Keough is one of the most underrated actresses of her generation. With a selective eye for the roles she takes on, and a resolute resistance to being pigeonholed, Keough has built a career out of wildly interesting characters that range from white trash to subdued wives, action heroes, scream queens, hustlers, and masters of their own destiny. Some are all of those things at once.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Wonka’ 2023 cast and release date

One of the biggest movies to look forward to in 2023 is Wonka starring Timothée Chalamet. The Oscar nominated Chalamet has proven to be an incredibly talented young actor with accalimed roles in Call Me by Your Name, Dune, Beautiful Boy, and The King. Chalamet is now taking on...

