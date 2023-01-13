Read full article on original website
High School Basketball (Girls and Boys): Biloxi vs Gulfport (1/13/2023)
Highlights from Itawamba and Pearl River men's basketball. GIRLS BASKETBALL: Gulfport vs. Hancock (01/10/23) Highlights from Gulfport's win over Hancock.
Snowbirds flocking to Coast to escape cold temperatures
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - In South Mississippi, winter has another name: Snowbird Season. It lasts through the worst of the cold temperatures - usually from January to April. It’s also when people - usually retirees from the northern part of the country - haul their RVs to the Coast for a long comfortable escape.
LIVE: MLK Day parade in Biloxi is ready to roll
National holiday to celebrate, promote racial healing in wake of MLK Day. Rhea Williams-Bishop from the W.K. Kellogg Foundation gives us insight into the meaning of National Day of Racial Healing, happening January 17, 2023.
Picayune MLK parade showcases diversity; service
PICAYUNE, Miss. (WLOX) - Monday, the Picayune MLK Day Parade, themed “Creating the Change,” celebrated the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The event goes back to 1986. Terry Jackson and his 9th & 10th Horse Cavalry Association came all the way over from New Orleans to serve in the parade.
MLK Coastwide parade strolls through Biloxi, ends with Battle of the Bands
Former actress' new book "Reef Road" wows readers across the country. The story is brought to us by the acclaimed "Queen of Plot Twists" and former actress Deborah Goodrich Royce.
Coast gets Mega Millions fever as jackpot grows to $1.3B
Olympic gold medalist Brittney Reese and retired coach Prince Jones remember MLK. As Martin Luther King Day approaches, many people remember how the Civil Rights leader changed the world.
Semi-truck overturned on Caillavet St. in Biloxi
Bill Snyder joins us live from Beauvior Road as work to complete updates continues; crews are hoping to start paving and striping the new area as early as next week.
Ukrainian bishop shares message of prayer with the people of South Mississippi
It's frosty this morning, but we're going to quickly warm up today! We'll see nothing but sunshine, and we'll be in the low to mid 60s this afternoon. The humidity will increase over the next few days, and so will temperatures. We'll see highs in the 70s by the middle of the week.
NEW DETAILS: Four-month manhunt leads to arrest of two Alabama men for Scarlet Pearl parking lot murder
D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - We’re learning new details about how detectives were able to track down two suspects accused of killing a man in a Coast casino parking lot four months ago. “Investigations of this type are multifaceted, complex and most times just hard.”. That’s how Major Marty...
New store in Edgewater Mall celebrates grand opening with traditional lion dance
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Sunday, MINISO celebrated its grand opening as well as the Lunar New Year inside Edgewater Mall. This opening allowed South Mississippians to get the chance to be introduced to a new culture for some with the lion dance, a Vietnamese and Chinese tradition that is performed to bring good fortune.
Two Alabama men charged in D’Iberville parking lot murder
D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Two Alabama men are now charged with a September murder in D’Iberville. Darrius Rowser, 19, from Mobile, and Karmelo Derks, 18, from Prichard, AL are both charged with first degree murder in the death of Nicholaus “Nick” Craig, 36. Around 1 a.m....
Abandoned Pascagoula motel in ashes after early morning fire
Business is booming this time of year for campsites like Bay Hide Away in Bay St. Louis. Ukrainian bishop shares message of prayer with the people of South Mississippi. While he stands with his brothers in Christ listening to the anthem of his war-torn home, Ukrainian Bishop Vitaliy Kryvytskyi visits South Mississippi hoping to help his home through the power of prayer.
Unity and pride echo through Wiggins during Martin Luther King Jr. Parade
WIGGINS, Miss. (WLOX) - Crowds lined the streets of Wiggins on Saturday for the return of the parade honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. For 50 years, it’s been a tradition for the city of Wiggins to host a parade commemorating Dr. King. That tradition, like many others, was sadly disrupted by COVID-19. After a two-year hiatus, the celebration made its comeback.
2 wanted in Jackson Co. arrested in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The 12th Judicial Narcotics Enforcement Team apprehended two individuals wanted for questioning in an ongoing Jackson County death investigation. Mary Slaughter, 39, was taken into custody by 12th NET agents on Wednesday in Forrest County and booked into the Forrest County Adult Detention Center on an active warrant.
Bay St. Louis fish fry raises money for families of Sgt. Robin, Officer Estorffe
Gulf Coast Symphony Orchestra presents tribute to Martin Luther King Jr.
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Sunday, the Gulf Coast Symphony Orchestra presented its tribute to Martin Luther King Jr. The group performed a special program featuring African American composers such as Duke Ellington and William Henry Curry, who wrote “Eulogy for a Dream,” an orchestral piece accompanying a narration of Dr. King speeches.
MLK Day of Services volunteers help clean up Pearl River County community
‘It really hit home:’ Biloxi woman who sang with Elvis reflects on Lisa Marie’s sudden death
South Mississippi residents have caught Mega Millions fever, hoping Friday the 13th will be their lucky day to become rich. Olympic gold medalist Brittney Reese and retired coach Prince Jones remember MLK.
Lucedale teen, missing since October, is back home
LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) – A teen reported missing from Lucedale in early October returned home just before the new year, according to the girl’s mother. The 17-year-old went missing Oct. 11, 2022. She was living with her aunt after her family lost their home in a south Louisiana storm earlier this year, Nichole Hoffele, her […]
Overturned 18-wheeler blocks I-10 traffic in westbound lanes
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - New details have been released regarding the overturned 18-wheeler that blocked traffic on Interstate 10 Saturday night. According to Harrison County Fire Chief Pat Sullivan, around 9 p.m. an 18-wheeler traveling east left the road, crossed the median and came into the westbound lanes of I-10 near mile marker 28.
