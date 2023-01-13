Read full article on original website
953wiki.com
Two arrested for methamphetamine after traffic stop
On 1/15/2023, The Madison Police Department was contacted by the Indiana State Police, who had a female call them via cell phone advising she had been kidnapped and was currently in a vehicle traveling through Hanover, Indiana into Madison, Indiana. ISP was able to relay the information and vehicle description to MPD Officers.
crothersvilletimes.com
Scottburg Man Charged With Dealing Drugs Resulting In Death
A Scottsburg man, who told police he had been living from hotel to hotel the past couple of years, has been charged after his alleged girlfriend was found dead in his Scottsburg Hotel room. Wilburn John Bingaman Jr, 46, was charged in Scott Circuit Court with dealing in the narcotic...
wamwamfm.com
Drug Bust at Sundale Trailer Court in Washington
On Friday, officers with the Washington Police Department responded to Sundale Trailer Court after receiving a complaint of suspected drug activity taking place. Officers came into contact with one of the residents, who initially provided a false name but was later confirmed to be 27-year-old Oscar Mercedes-Cruz. Oscar was wanted out of Daviess County for multiple misdemeanor failure-to-appear warrants. Oscar was arrested without incident and found to be in possession of suspected cocaine. The officers then applied for and were granted a search warrant. In total, officers reported locating approximately 6.8 grams of suspected cocaine, a small amount of methamphetamine, and paraphernalia. Oscar was arrested on his warrants and new charges of dealing in cocaine and falsely informing. Also arrested was 41-year-old Enrique Tapia-Gonzalez for possession of methamphetamine.
bcdemocrat.com
POLICE BLOTTER: Traffic stop leads to felony drug charge; Driver crashes, leaves scene
MORGANTOWN — A Morgantown man, 20-year-old Benjamin Goldfarb, faces a felony and two misdemeanors for drug possession after crashing his car in poor weather conditions earlier this month. In the early morning hours of Jan. 3, Brown County Sheriff’s Deputy Chris Griggs responded to a crash on State Road...
MyWabashValley.com
Two arrested after separate shooting incidents
WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Two people were arrested after separate shooting incidents in the same area over the weekend. According to the Washington Police Department, on Sunday at 1:15 a.m., they along with the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department responded to reports of shots fired in the area of Antique Bar on E. Main Street.
wslmradio.com
Washington County Inmate Roster – 1-17-23
Operating a vehicle with a controlled substance in the person’s body. Possession of marijuana hash oil hashish or salvia. Possession of marijuana hash oil hashish or salvia.
WISH-TV
Sheriff: Man arrested after witnesses report fight at Bloomington Walmart
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — A 29-year-old man was arrested Monday night after witnesses say he and another male were in a fight at Walmart, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says. Deputies were called about 7:20 p.m. Monday to the Walmart at 3585 W. State Road 45. That’s west...
‘Serious violent felon’ arrested after fight inside Indiana Walmart
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — An armed man described by police as a “serious violent felon” has been arrested after fighting another person inside an Indiana Walmart and fleeing police. Deputies with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department were called around 7:20 p.m. Monday to the Walmart store on W. State Road 45 in Bloomington to investigate a […]
953wiki.com
Madison Man Arrested for OVWI, Leaving the Scene of an Accident
On 01/14/2023 at 3:00PM, MPD was called to investigate a motor vehicle accident with injuries on Michigan Hill. MPD learned that a driver involved in the accident fled the scene in a green convertible vehicle. Soon after, Officers located a green convertible vehicle that had been involved in a recent collision on Broadway Street. The license plate returned to an address on Broadway Street, and Officers located a male identified as Stephen Scott, age 53 of Madison at this address. Upon further investigation, Scott admitted to being involved in the accident and leaving the area due to his intoxication. Scott was arrested on preliminary charges of Operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a class A misdemeanor, and leaving the scene of an accident causing injury, a class A misdemeanor.
WTHI
Two local men taken into custody for drug-related crimes
WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) - Two men were taken into custody for drug-related crimes Friday night. Officers with the Washington Police Department responded to Sundale Trailer Court. That's after receiving complaints of suspected drug activity. After conducting a search warrant, officers found 6.8 grams of cocaine, some meth, and other drugs....
953wiki.com
Investigation Led by Scott County Sheriff’s Deputies Results in Large Bust Netting Suspected Fentanyl Pills, US Currency, and Two (2) Offenders Arrested
Scott County-On 1-12-2023, an ongoing drug investigation resulted in the arrests of two (2) suspected drug dealers in a residential neighborhood. The investigation into the suspected drug location, located in the City of Scottsburg, culminated in the execution of a search warrant by Scott and Jennings County Sheriff’s Deputies. During the search, deputies and assisting officers seized more than four hundred (400) “blue-colored pills” allegedly containing fentanyl, over $8,000 in cash, and drug paraphernalia. One of the defendants attempted to destroy evidence before deputies were able to enter by attempting to flush pills down the toilet (see attached photo). The seized pills (suspected as Fentanyl in pill form) are commonly referred to as the “Blue Pill of Death.” Furthermore, Fentanyl has been linked nationwide to overdose deaths, to which Scott and surrounding counties have not been immune. Sheriff Goodin stressed the following … “Fentanyl is a known killer…no ifs, and, or buts about it… we are at war folks with drug dealers, and we will remain at war until all drug dealers are completely eradicated from Scott County. This bust will undoubtedly save lives.” Kalan Bowling, 30, of Salem, Indiana was arrested for Dealing in Cocaine or a Narcotic Drug – at least 1 gram but less than 10 grams (3 counts), Maintaining a Common Nuisance, Resisting Law Enforcement, and Operating a Motor Vehicle while a Habitual Traffic Violator. Kaylin Coulston, 32, of Scottsburg, Indiana was arrested for Dealing in a Schedule I, II, III Controlled Substance – at least twenty-eight (28) grams, Maintaining a Common Nuisance, Obstruction of Justice, and Child Abuse / Neglect.
wbiw.com
Police Log: January 17, 2023
12:00 a.m. Request for a welfare check at the Bedford Public Library. 4:40 a.m. Medical emergency in the 600 block of W Street. An IU LifeLine ambulance responded. 7:08 a.m. Report of a suspicious person in the 10 block of Hillcrest Circle. 7:49 a.m. Officers made extra patrols on Tunnelton...
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report
Briar Chestnut, 31, of Washington, was arrested on a charge of Petition to Revoke. No bond was set. Oscar Mercedes Cruz, 27, of Washington, was arrested on counts of FAILURE TO APPEAR, False Informing, Dealing in Schedule I Controlled Substance, and Possession of Controlled Substance. No bond was set. Enrique...
WTHI
Two arrested after two different shootings near the same bar on the same night
WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) - On January 15, around 1 a.m., officers from the Washington Police Department responded to multiple calls of shots fired near the Antique Bar on East Main Street. There, officers learned there had been a physical altercation between a man and a woman. The man 30-year-old Edwin...
wdrb.com
2 arrested after deputies find 'blue pill of death' during drug bust in Scottsburg
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Sheriff's deputies in southern Indiana said they found the "blue pill of death" during a recent drug bust. Thursday, the Scott County Sheriff's Office served warrants in Scottsburg and found more than 400 blue-covered pills with fentanyl, $8,000 in cash and drug paraphernalia, according to a social media post from the department.
WLKY.com
Thieves make coordinated attack on La Grange neighborhood
LA GRANGE, Ky. — A group of alleged criminals, working together, stole one car and broke into others in La Grange over the weekend. A police investigation is now underway into the non-violent, yet scary, attack on the Woodland Lakes subdivision early Saturday morning. Doorbell cameras captured video of...
Woman arrested, accused of attempting to steal $2,000 worth of merchandise from Louisville Kroger
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman is facing multiple charges after she was accused of theft and assaulting an officer at a grocery store in southwest Louisville. Heather Goldsmith, 34, is facing assault, theft by unlawful taking and resisting arrest. Metro Police said it all went down Friday around 7:30...
WLKY.com
Family of 14-year-old killed in Wyandotte shooting says they're unsure if it was intentional
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A family is grieving after 14-year-old Javarius Hendrix was shot and killed at home on the 900 block of Brentwood Avenue on Sunday afternoon. “He still had life ahead of him to enjoy and he can't do that no more because he's not going to be here. He's not going to be here,” said Conchita Hendrix, Javarius Hendrix’s aunt, “Watched him be born, named him, everything, so for him to be gone, it's not normal.”
14-year-old shot and killed in Wyandotte neighborhood, LMPD says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Police are investigating after a 14-year-old was shot and killed in Louisville’s Wyandotte neighborhood. Officers responded to the 900 block of Brentwood Avenue around 3 p.m. Sunday and found the male sustaining a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. According to...
wbiw.com
Brown County Sheriff’s Department investigating the theft of a gravestone
BROWN CO. – The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a theft that occurred at the Fleener Cemetery located on Upper Oak Ridge Road. A gravestone from Fleener Cemetery was recently found at the Rockville Cemetery in Rockville, Indiana, dumped, along with a cross with no identifying marks.
