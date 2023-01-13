Read full article on original website
6 Stocks With Lots of Cash
Cash can be a cushion to fall back on for investors and can give management flexibility to acquire competitors, return money to shareholders, or invest in the business. And these companies have lots of cash. Travis Hoium and Jon Quast discuss six companies that you may not realize are sitting on a big percentage for their market cap as cash.
New Strong Buy Stocks for January 17th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:. PennantPark Investment Corporation PNNT: This business development company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.9% over the last 60 days. PennantPark Investment Corporation Price and Consensus. PennantPark Investment Corporation price-consensus-chart...
Buy 5 High-Yielding U.S. Bigwigs to Enhance Your Portfolio
U.S. stocks markets have gathered pace after some volatility at the beginning of the year. Major stock indexes have recorded two consecutive weeks of gains. A lower wage rate and a contraction in the services sector PMI raised hopes that inflation is cooling in the desired direction. At the same time, market participants remained optimistic that a resilient labor market would enable the Fed with a soft landing of the economy.
Will Cost Headwinds Dampen Danaher's (DHR) Q4 Earnings?
Danaher Corporation DHR is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2022 earnings numbers on Jan 24, before the market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s fourth-quarter earnings has been revised downward by 7.6% in the past 90 days. However, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average beat being 10.9%.
3 Fantastic Stocks That Could Soar in the Coming Bull Market
Are you looking to make some serious cash in the next bull market? Look no further! Three experienced Motley Fool contributors have teamed up to outline their best stock ideas for the upcoming bounce. Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU), and LendingClub (NYSE: LC) are three outstanding...
Tesla Could Rally 50% After Musk Names Twitter CEO
Analysts downgraded Tesla's (TSLA) stock last week following its decision to cut vehicle prices, arguing that the electric vehicle (EV) maker’s profits will suffer as a result. But investors may take solace on one soon-to-be-expected catalyst: CEO Elon Musks’s appointment of Twitter’s new boss - an event that could trigger a ‘relief rally’ of significant scale, analyst Dan Ives said, adding he hopes the announcement will come before the firm reports its 2022 financial results on January 25.
Mercantile Bank (MBWM) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
Mercantile Bank (MBWM) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.37 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.19 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.94 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 15.13%. A quarter...
Pick Either Johnson & Johnson Stock Or Its Peer – Both May Offer Similar Returns
We believe that pharmaceutical giants Johnson & Johnson stock (NYSE: JNJ) and Merck stock (NYSE: MRK) will likely offer similar returns over the next three years. Both companies are trading at a similar valuation of around 5.0x trailing revenues. If we look at stock returns, Merck, with a stellar 37% rise in the last twelve months, has fared far better than J&J, up just 3%, and both have outperformed the broader S&P 500 index, down 15%. There is more to the comparison, and in the sections below, we discuss the possible returns for JNJ and MRK in the next three years. We compare a slew of factors, such as historical revenue growth, returns, and valuation, in an interactive dashboard analysis of Johnson & Johnson vs. Merck: Which Stock Is A Better Bet? Parts of the analysis are summarized below.
Hancock Whitney (HWC) Beats Q4 Earnings Estimates
Hancock Whitney (HWC) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.65 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.63 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.51 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 1.23%. A quarter...
Silica Holdings (SLCA) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Silica Holdings (SLCA) closed the most recent trading day at $12.52, moving +0.32% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.2%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.14%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.39%. Heading into today, shares of the commercial silica...
Strength Seen in Vital Farms (VITL): Can Its 6.8% Jump Turn into More Strength?
Vital Farms (VITL) shares rallied 6.8% in the last trading session to close at $17.40. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 8.4% gain over the past four weeks. Vital Farms...
3 Ultra-Cheap Value ETFs for Long-Term Investors
Value stocks, which trade at attractive price-to-book, price-to-earnings, and price-to-sales ratios, were relative outperformers amid last year’s market turmoil. The Russell 1000 Value Index beat its growth counterpart by about 21%. Most value stocks are mature, dividend-paying companies that are being favored by investors currently. These stocks tend to...
89BIO (ETNB) Upgraded to Strong Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock?
89BIO (ETNB) appears an attractive pick, as it has been recently upgraded to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). This upgrade is essentially a reflection of an upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. A company's changing earnings picture is at the...
Why PBF Energy (PBF) is Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates Again
If you are looking for a stock that has a solid history of beating earnings estimates and is in a good position to maintain the trend in its next quarterly report, you should consider PBF Energy (PBF). This company, which is in the Zacks Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry, shows potential for another earnings beat.
Goldman Sachs Has 6 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks to Buy Now for a Soft 2023 Economic Landing
These six top Goldman Sachs stock picks offer dependable dividends and should outperform if the economy sees a soft landing (avoids a deep recession). Financial stocks dominate the list, as they tend to benefit when interest rates are higher.
S&P 500 Analyst Moves: ELV
The latest tally of analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses shows that among the components of the S&P 500 index, Elevance Health is now the #12 analyst pick, moving up by 1 spot. This rank is formed by averaging the analyst opinions for each component from each broker, and...
Will American Water Works (AWK) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?
Have you been searching for a stock that might be well-positioned to maintain its earnings-beat streak in its upcoming report? It is worth considering American Water Works (AWK), which belongs to the Zacks Utility - Water Supply industry. When looking at the last two reports, this water utility has recorded...
Bank of America's Preferred Stock, Series 5 Shares Cross 6.5% Yield Mark
In trading on Tuesday, shares of Bank of America Corp's Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series 5 (Symbol: BML.PRL) were yielding above the 6.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.3226), with shares changing hands as low as $20.17 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.09% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, BML.PRL was trading at a 18.40% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 7.34% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.
Validea's Top Ten Healthcare Stocks Based On Peter Lynch - 1/15/2023
The following are the top rated Healthcare stocks according to Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets. EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS INC (EBS) is a small-cap growth...
Air Products and Chemicals (APD) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Air Products and Chemicals (APD) closed the most recent trading day at $306.38, moving -1.61% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.2%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.14%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.39%. Heading into today, shares of the seller of gases...
