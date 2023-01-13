Gov. Kay Ivey signed four executive orders on education on Wednesday, according to a news release. “I am proud to sign these executive orders into effect and believe they will lay an essential foundation for ensuring every Alabama student receives a high-quality education,” Ivey said in a statement. “This is the first of many steps I plan to take in this new term to increase Alabama’s national ranking in our students’ reading and math performance. Our children are our future, and by investing in their education, we are investing in a better Alabama.”

ALABAMA STATE ・ 41 MINUTES AGO