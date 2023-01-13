ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, ME

wabi.tv

Man drives into path of oncoming Amtrak train in Portland

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - A man is in the hospital after driving his car into the path of an Amtrak train Thursday night. Just after 6 p.m., police say a driver turned left onto Allen Avenue from Bruno’s Restaurant parking lot. Officials say the man passed the crossing gates...
PORTLAND, ME
pureoldies1055.com

“Erratic” driver hits Guinness delivery truck on Maine turnpike

An investigation is underway after a driver collided with a Guinness delivery truck on the Maine turnpike in Scarborough Friday afternoon. Driver Cory Girard is reported to have been seen driving “erratically” prior to the collision according to CBS News 13. The Augusta Regional Communication Center received multiple calls from drivers who witnessed Girard hit several guard rails in Saco before driving on.
SCARBOROUGH, ME
97.5 WOKQ

Did You Know Another Holy Donut Location Just Opened in Maine?

Potato deliciousness comes in many forms. Mashed potatoes (garlic and non), potato skins, hash browns, home fries, french fries, TATER TOTS... ...but most Mainers would probably bet their life savings that the best way to eat potatoes?. Holy. FREAKIN. Donut. And they just opened a new location this past weekend.
ARUNDEL, ME
wabi.tv

Police investigating robbery at Big Apple in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Police are investigating after a robbery at a convenience store in Augusta Saturday morning. It happened at the Big Apple store on Stone Street just before 1:30 a.m. Police say an unidentified man entered the store, displayed a gun, and demanded money and merchandise. We’re told...
AUGUSTA, ME
police1.com

Maine AG: Officers' use of force justified in 3 separate shootings

LIMERICK, Maine — Three police officers, including one who fatally shot a 16-year-old armed robbery suspect in Limerick, were justified in their use of deadly force, the Maine Attorney General's Office announced Friday. Attorney General Aaron Frey released the results of separate investigations and legal reviews into the Limerick...
MAINE STATE
observer-me.com

Why the Maine woods sometimes sound like a horror movie

The first night in her new rural Maine home, shrill screams woke Lindsey Abbott from a sound sleep. She’d just moved from Portland to a 10-acre homestead in Durham and found herself seriously questioning that life choice. “I was in a city where I am used to hearing traffic,”...
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Swimmer dies after drowning off of Harbor Beach in York

YORK, Maine — York Police say a person is dead after drowning offshore at Harbor Beach. Dispatchers received a call at 3:55 p.m. Friday of a possible drowning. Officials confirm to WMTW that the person was swimming at the time. Lifeguards are on duty at Harbor Beach, which is...
YORK, ME
wabi.tv

Bethel woman arrested after police standoff Saturday

BETHEL, Maine (WABI) - A Bethel woman is behind bars after causing a standoff with police. 41-year-old Lydia Mills is charged with two counts of Domestic Violence Assault. Police responded to her home on Acres Road just before 10:30 Saturday morning for a Domestic Violence Assault complaint. She was believed...
BETHEL, ME
wabi.tv

Portland man arrested after throwing saw blades at Police

BETHEL, Maine (WABI) - Three Oxford County Sheriff’s Deputies were injured after a Portland man attacked them with saw blades. The Sheriff’s Office says they responded to a home on West Bethel Road at 8:45 p.m. Thursday for a reported “unwanted, out-of-control subject” identified as 29-year-old Chance Bellanceau.
OXFORD COUNTY, ME
newportdispatch.com

Rochester, NH man charged with murder

ROCHESTER — A 31-year-old man from New Hampshire was arrested for the murder of a man in Berwick, Maine on Thursday. Authorities were called to a home where they found 37-year-old Mark Forest shot in the head. Forest was transported to Wentworth-Douglas Hospital in Dover, New Hampshire where he...
ROCHESTER, NH
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Dover, NH Man Fires Gun Inside His Apartment

A man who fired a gun inside his Dover apartment was taken into custody Saturday morning. Dover Police said Bruce Littlefield, 42, fired the several rounds at the Old Madbury Lane apartment complex off Knox Marsh Road (Route 155) around 8:25 a.m. Littlefield came out of his apartment holding a firearm after police were able to speak with him upon their arrival.
DOVER, NH
wabi.tv

98 Maine military families relocated as Togus-operated home closes

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - 98 military families have been relocated after a house in Central Maine for veterans receiving medical care has temporarily closed. A spokesperson confirmed the Fisher House, part of Togus Veterans Affairs in Augusta, has been closed since October. They say the VA is evaluating the Fisher...
AUGUSTA, ME
Z107.3

A Taylor Swift Show is Coming to Portland, Maine in February

Arguably, the biggest story to wrap up 2022 had to be the whole drama with Taylor Swift and the absolute dumpster fire buying tickets to her Eras Tour was with Ticketmaster. Since there were multiple pre-sales (between an exclusive Taylor Swift list and Capital One credit card holders), Ticketmaster botched huge.
PORTLAND, ME

