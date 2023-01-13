ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Tolaji Bola: Rotherham United loan defender to Bradford City until end of season

Rotherham United have loaned defender Tolaji Bola to League Two side Bradford City for the remainder of the season. Bola played two Championship games for his parent club this season but has been ruled out for much of the campaign by quad and then knee problems. The 24-year-old, who started...
BBC

Norwich City fan died an hour before 9th birthday

Tributes have been paid to a young girl who died from cancer one hour before her ninth birthday. Amber Sheehy from Norwich was diagnosed with terminal cancer in April. Her family said on social media that she died late on Saturday evening "with dignity after fighting a battle she couldn't win".
BBC

Wednesday's transfer gossip: Maguire, Garnacho, Diaby, Gundogan, Trossard, Gallagher, Bielsa

West Ham are looking at making a move to bring in England centre-back Harry Maguire, 29, on loan from Manchester United. (Mirror) Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho has yet to sign a new deal at the Old Trafford the club, with the Argentine's representatives wanting more than the £20,000-a-week that has been offered. Real Madrid and Juventus are monitoring the situation of the 18-year-old, whose contract runs until 2024 and has an option to be extended by a year. (Independent)
CBS Sports

AC Milan vs. Inter Milan: Defensive systems the reason behind struggles ahead of Supercoppa Italiana clash

AC Milan and Inter Milan face each other in the Supercoppa Italiana on Wednesday in Riyadh, and it's going to be a crucial match for both sides. Not only because it will be the first chance to win a trophy this season, but also because as things stand it's unlikely that one of the two teams will win the Serie A title this year considering how well Napoli are performing so far. Winning this title can shape the final perception of their whole season, as it happened for Inter Milan last campaign. Simone Inzaghi's side failed to win the Scudetto but managed to win both the Supercoppa and the Coppa Italia. Without those two trophies, the final considerations about their season were going to be much different.
CBS Sports

Transfer news, rumors: Barcelona and Inter Milan talk Franck Kessie, Marcelo Brozovic swap deal, per report

What's better than a cup of coffee and the latest transfer news? Join in as CBS Sports provides the latest updates from around the world and what they mean to your favorite teams now that the winter transfer window is officially open. Aston Villa and Chicago Fire have announced the agreement for the transfer of Jhon Duran, while Inter Milan and FC Barcelona are reportedly working on a swap deal involving two key players. Let's get to the latest:
BBC

Will Porter: Harlequins agree to sign Bristol scrum-half in summer

Bristol scrum-half Will Porter will move to Harlequins in the summer. Porter, 24, joined the Bears earlier this season after the collapse of old club Wasps and has made five starts. The former England youth international played 58 times for Wasps before moving to Bristol in October and his signing...
FOX Sports

Chelsea beats Crystal Palace 1-0 to ease pressure on Potter

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea eased the pressure on manager Graham Potter by securing just a second Premier League victory since October with a 1-0 win over Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge on Sunday. Kai Havertz headed in the winning goal in the 64th minute in front of Chelsea's latest...
NBC Sports

Chelsea beat Arsenal to $108 million Mudryk signing

Chelsea have pipped Arsenal at the post to sign Ukrainian star Mykhailo Mudryk for $108 million, as the Blues continue their incredible spending spree. Mudryk, 22, has looked destined to join Arsenal from Shakhtar Donetsk during the January window but Chelsea have been lurking in the background and they were prepared to pay more than Arsenal to sign the talented winger.
NBC Sports

Ever Wonder why Arsenal wear red shirts?

Our ‘Ever Wonder’ series will run throughout the 2022-23 Premier League season and focuses on key stories behind the history, tradition and culture of all 20 Premier League clubs. Have you ever sat there and wondered why certain chants became iconic at a club? Why a team has...
BBC

This week's live radio commentaries

B﻿BC Radio 5 Live and 5 Sports Extra will bring you seven live FA Cup and Premier League commentaries this week. Wolverhampton Wanderers v Liverpool (19:45) Leeds United v Cardiff City (19:45) Saturday, 21 January. West Ham United v Everton (15:00) Crystal Palace v Newcastle United (17:30) Sunday, 22...
AFP

Arsenal sink Spurs to move eight clear, Chelsea ease pressure on Potter

Arsenal moved eight points clear at the top of the Premier League with a 2-0 win over Tottenham in the north London derby as Chelsea eased the pressure on manager Graham Potter by beating Crystal Palace 1-0 on Sunday. But Arsenal will take some stopping if they are to be denied a first league title since Arsene Wenger's "Invincibles" in 2003/04 after a first league win away to Tottenham in nine years.

