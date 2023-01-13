Read full article on original website
BBC
Monday's transfer gossip: Trossard, Raphinha, Neves, Fresneda, Henrique, Cantwell, Gerrard, Moyes
Arsenal have been offered Brighton and Belgium winger Leandro Trossard, 28, who is set to leave the Seagulls this month. (Independent) Arsenal have made contact with Barcelona to explore deals for Brazil winger Raphinha, 26, and Spain forward Ferran Torres, 22. (90min) Barcelona have put a 100m euro (£88.7m) price...
Report: Newcastle United Interested In Signing Conor Gallagher
Newcastle United are interested in signing Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher in the January transfer window.
BBC
Tolaji Bola: Rotherham United loan defender to Bradford City until end of season
Rotherham United have loaned defender Tolaji Bola to League Two side Bradford City for the remainder of the season. Bola played two Championship games for his parent club this season but has been ruled out for much of the campaign by quad and then knee problems. The 24-year-old, who started...
BBC
Darren Ferguson: Peterborough United boss says squad has the quality to get promotion without many additions
Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson says he thinks the squad he has inherited is good enough to get promoted without many new signings. Ferguson won his first game back at the helm on Monday at Port Vale after returning for a fourth spell as boss earlier this month. Posh's 2-0...
BBC
Norwich City fan died an hour before 9th birthday
Tributes have been paid to a young girl who died from cancer one hour before her ninth birthday. Amber Sheehy from Norwich was diagnosed with terminal cancer in April. Her family said on social media that she died late on Saturday evening "with dignity after fighting a battle she couldn't win".
BBC
Eddie Jones: 'Australia need former England coach to win back hearts of public'
Eighteen years on from his tearful sacking by Australia in 2005, and 20 years on from an agonising World Cup defeat, Eddie Jones has made a remarkable return to his homeland - and he has unfinished business with the Wallabies. Having made the 2023 Rugby World Cup the focus of...
BBC
Wednesday's transfer gossip: Maguire, Garnacho, Diaby, Gundogan, Trossard, Gallagher, Bielsa
West Ham are looking at making a move to bring in England centre-back Harry Maguire, 29, on loan from Manchester United. (Mirror) Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho has yet to sign a new deal at the Old Trafford the club, with the Argentine's representatives wanting more than the £20,000-a-week that has been offered. Real Madrid and Juventus are monitoring the situation of the 18-year-old, whose contract runs until 2024 and has an option to be extended by a year. (Independent)
CBS Sports
AC Milan vs. Inter Milan: Defensive systems the reason behind struggles ahead of Supercoppa Italiana clash
AC Milan and Inter Milan face each other in the Supercoppa Italiana on Wednesday in Riyadh, and it's going to be a crucial match for both sides. Not only because it will be the first chance to win a trophy this season, but also because as things stand it's unlikely that one of the two teams will win the Serie A title this year considering how well Napoli are performing so far. Winning this title can shape the final perception of their whole season, as it happened for Inter Milan last campaign. Simone Inzaghi's side failed to win the Scudetto but managed to win both the Supercoppa and the Coppa Italia. Without those two trophies, the final considerations about their season were going to be much different.
CBS Sports
Transfer news, rumors: Barcelona and Inter Milan talk Franck Kessie, Marcelo Brozovic swap deal, per report
What's better than a cup of coffee and the latest transfer news? Join in as CBS Sports provides the latest updates from around the world and what they mean to your favorite teams now that the winter transfer window is officially open. Aston Villa and Chicago Fire have announced the agreement for the transfer of Jhon Duran, while Inter Milan and FC Barcelona are reportedly working on a swap deal involving two key players. Let's get to the latest:
Report: Tottenham Pushing To Sign Chelsea Target Pedro Porro
Tottenham Hotspur are now actively pushing to try and sign Pedro Porro from Sporting Lisbon. Chelsea have well documented interest in the player.
Football Daily | Jürgen Klopp, the blame game and a Red Machine that’s hit the wall
In today’s Football Daily: Liverpool’s decline, Shakhtar’s £20.5m donation and Torino’s faux pas
BBC
Will Porter: Harlequins agree to sign Bristol scrum-half in summer
Bristol scrum-half Will Porter will move to Harlequins in the summer. Porter, 24, joined the Bears earlier this season after the collapse of old club Wasps and has made five starts. The former England youth international played 58 times for Wasps before moving to Bristol in October and his signing...
FOX Sports
Chelsea beats Crystal Palace 1-0 to ease pressure on Potter
LONDON (AP) — Chelsea eased the pressure on manager Graham Potter by securing just a second Premier League victory since October with a 1-0 win over Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge on Sunday. Kai Havertz headed in the winning goal in the 64th minute in front of Chelsea's latest...
NBC Sports
Chelsea beat Arsenal to $108 million Mudryk signing
Chelsea have pipped Arsenal at the post to sign Ukrainian star Mykhailo Mudryk for $108 million, as the Blues continue their incredible spending spree. Mudryk, 22, has looked destined to join Arsenal from Shakhtar Donetsk during the January window but Chelsea have been lurking in the background and they were prepared to pay more than Arsenal to sign the talented winger.
SB Nation
WATCH: Kai Havertz opens the scoring for Chelsea against Crystal Palace, 1-0!
Having missed a headed opportunity in the first half, Kai Havertz would not let this happen to him in the second half as well. From a well-placed Hakim Ziyech cross, the German attacker gets Chelsea’s first goal of the day against Crystal Palace.
NBC Sports
Ever Wonder why Arsenal wear red shirts?
Our ‘Ever Wonder’ series will run throughout the 2022-23 Premier League season and focuses on key stories behind the history, tradition and culture of all 20 Premier League clubs. Have you ever sat there and wondered why certain chants became iconic at a club? Why a team has...
What is Sunderland's strongest back four?
Sunderland have plenty of good options in defence, but what would be the strongest four?
BBC
This week's live radio commentaries
BBC Radio 5 Live and 5 Sports Extra will bring you seven live FA Cup and Premier League commentaries this week. Wolverhampton Wanderers v Liverpool (19:45) Leeds United v Cardiff City (19:45) Saturday, 21 January. West Ham United v Everton (15:00) Crystal Palace v Newcastle United (17:30) Sunday, 22...
Arsenal sink Spurs to move eight clear, Chelsea ease pressure on Potter
Arsenal moved eight points clear at the top of the Premier League with a 2-0 win over Tottenham in the north London derby as Chelsea eased the pressure on manager Graham Potter by beating Crystal Palace 1-0 on Sunday. But Arsenal will take some stopping if they are to be denied a first league title since Arsene Wenger's "Invincibles" in 2003/04 after a first league win away to Tottenham in nine years.
Watch: Brighton 3-0 Liverpool Highlights - Reds Disappoint Again Against Seagulls
Watch the highlights as a rampant Brighton beat Liverpool 3-0 in the Premier League on Saturday.
