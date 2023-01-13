Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Woman to stay in Spain for Christmas after fifth operation
A woman recovering from a fifth operation for a rare brain-crushing condition has had her hopes of being home for Christmas dashed. Melanie Hartshorn has Ehlers-Danlos syndrome which causes her skull to dislocate from her neck and spine. The 33-year-old of Cramlington, Northumberland, flew to Barcelona in October for the...
BBC
North Somerset bird centre would close if exposed to avian flu
A bird of prey centre would have to close if even one of its animals contracted avian flu. North Somerset Bird of Prey Centre in Congresbury is trying to raise £1,650 for a protective net to cover the site, but has so far been unsuccessful. The centre's director, Leanne...
BBC
Nottingham church hosts festival for new arrivals from Hong Kong
A church is to host a friendship festival for people from Hong Kong who have settled in the UK. Hundreds of people are expected at the event at St Nic's Church in Nottingham on Saturday. It will celebrate Hong Kong culture and is intended to welcome people who have recently...
BBC
Orphaned otter cubs moved after Devon rehab centre flooded
Eight orphaned otter cubs rescued by a charity in north Devon have been moved because of floods. The cubs had been housed in special enclosures at the UK Wild Otter Trust site, alongside the River Mole. Following heavy rain, the charity's Eurasian otter rehabilitation centre started to flood on Thursday...
BBC
Nuneaton's Scruff: Dog takes bottle-clearing efforts on tour
A dog that collected more than 1,300 plastic bottles on walks in one year is taking his habit on tour. Border collie Scruff, from Nuneaton, has been dubbed an "eco-dog" for the number of bottles he has cleared up on walks with his owners in 2022. The total reached 1,334...
Heartbreaking detail in mum's final photo before she died in Sea World helicopter crash
Final photo of mother and son before boarding fateful helicopter flight that killed four
The "Unknown Child" of the Titanic was only identified 100 years after the ship sank
A crewman recovered the body of a 19-month-old toddler from the ocean on 21 April 1912. This was five days after the sinking of the Titanic. At the time of recovery, the sailors on board the recovery ship were shocked that they had pulled out a very young child. The child could only be identified by his physical description and what he wore.
Great-grandmother with broken hip taken to hospital on gritter lid as she ‘was not eligible’ for ambulance
The family of a great-grandmother who broke her hip were told she was not “was not eligible” for an ambulance so they took her to the hospital themselves - on a gritter lid in a white van.Pamela Rolfe, 79, was walking her dog when she fell on 29 December and passersby helped keep her warm by putting a duvet over her.As the weather became windy and rainy her daughter Dawn Hamilton, 58, phoned to see where the ambulance was - and was stunned to be told “due to the current crisis at the moment she doesn’t qualify for an ambulance”.Ms...
Hundreds of migrants ‘detained illegally at immigration removal centres’
More than 400 asylum seekers were illegally detained at immigration removal centres, Home Office emails have revealed.The detention of between 450 and 500 migrants held as “overflow” from the Manston processing centre in November was described at the time as “no longer legal”, according to emails obtained by the BBC.During a surge in Channel crossings in October, as many as 4,000 people were being detained at Manston, which is designed to hold just 1,600.New arrivals were expected to be taken to the centre, which is designed for holding people for short periods during security and identity checks, before being moved...
BBC
Humber pilot Francisco Galia died in fall while boarding vessel
A Humber pilot who died while attempting to board a ship in the estuary has been named as Francisco Galia. Mr Galia fell from a rope ladder as he tried to board the vessel, bound for King George Dock in Hull, shortly after midday on Sunday, a colleague said. Rescue...
BBC
Tree used by thieves to steal copper from Bilston firm to be felled
A protected tree used by thieves to gain access to a manufacturing firm and steal copper is to be cut down, councillors have agreed. Mueller Europe Ltd, in Bilston, said it had been repeatedly targeted as people used the London plane tree to get over the factory wall. But "due...
BBC
Boy thrown from Tate Modern platform making progress, family say
A boy who is recovering from life-changing injuries he received when he was thrown from the Tate Modern viewing platform has made "considerable progress", his family have said. The boy, who was six at the time of the fall in 2019, was "delighted" to take part in adapted archery and...
Country diary: A golden glint in the gwynt
Itter-bright, golden towards sundown, the cold blast streams harsh across Ireland Moor. The Welsh phrase for this wind, gwynt o draed y meirwon, translates as “wind from the feet of the dead”. A score of golden plovers hurl past where I stand, surfing upon it. They’re gold-flecked, their slender outlines etched with black. Suddenly they drop to the surface of the moor – not to where the heather’s at its most dense, but to where it’s interspersed with leads of grass along which they pursue their staccato scurryings. A glint of water at the spring-line feeds into reedy flushes that join up to form a small lake in wet seasons.
BBC
Ferry fares frozen for six months to help remote communities
Fares on ferries serving some of the most remote communities in Scotland will be frozen for six months, the Scottish government has confirmed. Ticket prices on the Northern Isles, Clyde and Hebrides ferry networks will be held at current levels from April until the end of September. The move is...
BBC
Two of every five London trains disrupted in 2022
In 2022, 40% of scheduled rail and Underground services in London were either cancelled or delayed, analysis has revealed. Usage has steadily crept up since the pandemic - but station performance is slowly slipping. Proportionately, stations in north-west London saw the most trains cancelled in the capital. Transport for London...
Time Out Global
Bad news: it’s now illegal to wild camp anywhere in England and Wales
Dartmoor was previously the only place in England and Wales where you were legally allowed to camp without needing to seek permission from the landowner. You could rock up, pitch your tent and sleep peacefully under the stars – much like you can do in Scotland. But that has...
BBC
Norwich City fan died an hour before 9th birthday
Tributes have been paid to a young girl who died from cancer one hour before her ninth birthday. Amber Sheehy from Norwich was diagnosed with terminal cancer in April. Her family said on social media that she died late on Saturday evening "with dignity after fighting a battle she couldn't win".
Constance Marten: Missing mother with newborn baby was ‘promising actress’ and featured in Tatler magazine
A mother who is missing with her newborn baby and partner was a “talented actress”, according to friends.Police have issued a direct plea to Constance Marten, 35, and Mark Gordon, 48, and are making “urgent enquiries” to track the trio down after they went missing on January 5.The mother and baby belong to an aristocratic household that once possessed a sprawling country estate with links to the royal family, as revealed by The Independent. As concern for the family grows, worried friends have spoken out about the former Tatler magazine babe of the month who enrolled at East 15 drama...
BBC
London Colney: Purple All Stars group appeal for missing minibus return
A dance group for people with learning disabilities said it was "bereft" after its new minibus was stolen. Hertfordshire Police said the blue Peugeot Boxer 440 was last seen at Cotlandswick Leisure Centre in London Colney at about 16:30 GMT on Tuesday. It is used to take the Purple All...
BBC
Trains cancelled due to wire damage near Wolverhampton
Rail services between Birmingham New Street and Wolverhampton have been hit by major disruption. Damage to overhead wires means trains are being cancelled, delayed by up to 30 minutes or revised. West Midlands Railway, London Northwestern Railway, Avanti West Coast, CrossCountry and Transport for Wales are affected. Services to parts...
Comments / 0