msn.com

These 3 Dow Stocks Are Set to Soar in 2023 and Beyond

Despite their falling share prices in 2022, Dow Jones Industrial Index components Home Depot (NYSE: HD), 3M (NYSE: MMM), and Visa (NYSE: V) have been valuable sources of passive income over the last decade. Recording dividend growth of 534%, 147%, and 446%, respectively, in the last 10 years, these mature businesses offer investors shareholder-friendly cash returns.
NASDAQ

3 Dirt Cheap Stocks to Buy in January

Every cloud has a silver lining. While the stock market has performed abysmally over the past 12 months, there are plenty of stocks available at steep discounts. Three Motley Fool contributors were asked to identify dirt cheap stocks to buy in January. Here's why they chose Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE: TEVA), and Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX).
NASDAQ

6 Stocks With Lots of Cash

Cash can be a cushion to fall back on for investors and can give management flexibility to acquire competitors, return money to shareholders, or invest in the business. And these companies have lots of cash. Travis Hoium and Jon Quast discuss six companies that you may not realize are sitting on a big percentage for their market cap as cash.
Zacks.com

5 Top Dividend Growth Stocks for Assured Returns in 2023

NXST - Free Report) , Walmart Inc. (. WMT - Free Report) , Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (. A - Free Report) , and Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (. AEM - Free Report) — that could be compelling picks for your portfolio. Why is Dividend Growth Better?. Stocks...
NASDAQ

3 Reasons to Buy and Hold This High-Yield Dividend Stock

Investing in established companies with generous dividend policies can be a great strategy for investors seeking rising passive income. That's because such an investment philosophy can help investors sleep easier at night, knowing that their cash flow isn't subject to the whims of the fickle stock market. Darden Restaurants (NYSE:...
msn.com

1 of the Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy With $1,000 in 2023

The past year persuaded many investors to find businesses with less risk than the tech stocks that thrived in 2020. If you're in the market for a stable company that rewards shareholders with impressive dividends and minimal volatility, then Waste Management (NYSE: WM) could be for you. Here's why WM...
msn.com

2 Nasdaq Stocks I'm Buying Till I'm Blue in the Face

The carnage has been widespread on the stock market in 2022, but tech investors have been hit especially hard. The Nasdaq Composite has declined over 30% this year compared to a 9% drop in the Dow Jones Industrial Average and a 20% slump in the broader S&P 500. Even though...
Zacks.com

New Strong Buy Stocks for January 13th

STNE - Free Report) : This financial technology solutions that offers end-to-end cloud-based technology platform to conduct electronic commerce, across in-store, online and mobile channels, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 66.7% over the last 60 days. StoneCo Ltd. Price and Consensus. StoneCo Ltd....
msn.com

4 Top Dividend Stocks I'm Buying for My Daughter's Portfolio In 2023

With Chipotle, Boston Omaha, and Idexx Laboratories already selected as surefire growth stocks for my daughter's portfolio in 2023, I want to look at the four dividend stocks that will round out her core holdings. Dividend growers Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO), Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ: CASY), Pool (NASDAQ: POOL), and Union...
NASDAQ

Best Income Stocks to Buy for January 11th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, January 11th:. Janus Henderson Group JHG: This investment management company that provides investment advisors for equities, fixed income, property and private equity sectors, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.2% over the last 60 days.
NASDAQ

Are Consumer Staples Stocks Lagging Lamb Weston (LW) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Staples stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Lamb Weston (LW) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Staples peers, we might be able to answer that question.
msn.com

Nasdaq Bear Market: 2 Stocks Down 45% and 82% Poised to Rebound in 2023

"The best bargains are always found in frightening environments." Bear markets can be terrifying. Watching helplessly as your life savings disappear is enough to scare even seasoned investors. But the best investors, such as Oaktree Capital Management co-founder Howard Marks, know that market downturns can create spectacular opportunities to profit.
Benzinga

'Elon Musk, You Wiped Out $10K In Value Off My 4-Week-Old Tesla Overnight:' Livid Customers Frustrated At Missing Out On Recent Price Cuts

Tesla Inc.’s TSLA U.S. price cut announced on Friday has become a polarizing decision, with stakeholders, including investors, analysts, backers and customers, taking opposing sides regarding its impact. What Happened: Customers who recently bought a Tesla vehicle are livid at having given the short shrift. To understand their grievances...

