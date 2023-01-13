ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamestown, ND

Comments / 0

Related
newsdakota.com

JRMC recognizes employees at Golden Gala

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com/JRMC) – A legend is not built in a day. It takes years of consistent commitment to perform with selfless purpose. A legend commits every day—without concern for recognition—to being irreplaceable. Jamestown Regional Medical Center recognized its legendary employees at The Golden Gala recognition event...
JAMESTOWN, ND
valleynewslive.com

Diocese of Fargo removes pastor from ministries

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Diocese of Fargo has removed a pastor from the ministry, after receiving allegations of inappropriate conduct with adults. Officials say that Father Neil Pfeiffer is removed from ministry as pastor of the Basilica of St. James in Jamestown, St. Margaret Mary in Buchanan, and St. Matthias in Windsor, pending the outcome of the investigation.
FARGO, ND
kvrr.com

Jamestown Priest Removed During Investigation Into Inappropriate Conduct

JAMESTOWN, N.D. — An investigation is underway into allegations of inappropriate conduct by Father Neil Pfeifer of the Basilica of St. James in Jamestown. A statement released Saturday by the Catholic Diocese of Fargo says the allegations involve inappropriate conduct with adults. Father Pfeifer has been removed as pastor...
JAMESTOWN, ND
newsdakota.com

Bismarck Man Injured In Crash West of Valley City

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NDHP) – A Bismarck man was injured in a rollover after he lost control of his vehicle in the westbound lane of Interstate 94 near mile marker 275 on Thursday, January 12th. The North Dakota Highway Patrol said the driver, 65-year-old Joel Gustafson was traveling in...
BISMARCK, ND
valleynewslive.com

14 cattle die after semi tips in Stutsman County

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - 14 cattle died in a crash Thursday afternoon in Jamestown. At 2 PM, a Peterbilt semi and trailer hauling cattle was traveling southbound on the Highway 52 overpass of Interstate 94. The driver, 25-year-old Dannie Swartzentruber from Browerville, MN, was negotiating a left hand turn to travel eastbound on the Interstate 94 on ramp.
JAMESTOWN, ND
newsdakota.com

Several Vehicles Slid Off I-94 Due To Icy Road Conditions

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Law enforcement along with fire and rescue crews have been responding to several vehicles sliding of the roadway along Interstate 94 in Barnes County east and west of Valley City on Monday, January 16th. Crews responded to calls for service at mile markers 282,...
VALLEY CITY, ND
valleynewslive.com

Man rushed to hospital following interstate rollover

NEAR VALLEY CITY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man has minor injuries following a rollover along I-94 in Barnes County. The Highway Patrol says on Thursday, Jan. 12 they responded to a rolled pickup 15 miles west of Valley City on westbound I-94. The crash report says a 65-year-old...
BARNES COUNTY, ND

Comments / 0

Community Policy