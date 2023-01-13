Read full article on original website
newsdakota.com
JRMC recognizes employees at Golden Gala
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com/JRMC) – A legend is not built in a day. It takes years of consistent commitment to perform with selfless purpose. A legend commits every day—without concern for recognition—to being irreplaceable. Jamestown Regional Medical Center recognized its legendary employees at The Golden Gala recognition event...
valleynewslive.com
Diocese of Fargo removes pastor from ministries
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Diocese of Fargo has removed a pastor from the ministry, after receiving allegations of inappropriate conduct with adults. Officials say that Father Neil Pfeiffer is removed from ministry as pastor of the Basilica of St. James in Jamestown, St. Margaret Mary in Buchanan, and St. Matthias in Windsor, pending the outcome of the investigation.
kvrr.com
newsdakota.com
Bismarck Man Injured In Crash West of Valley City
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NDHP) – A Bismarck man was injured in a rollover after he lost control of his vehicle in the westbound lane of Interstate 94 near mile marker 275 on Thursday, January 12th. The North Dakota Highway Patrol said the driver, 65-year-old Joel Gustafson was traveling in...
valleynewslive.com
14 cattle die after semi tips in Stutsman County
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - 14 cattle died in a crash Thursday afternoon in Jamestown. At 2 PM, a Peterbilt semi and trailer hauling cattle was traveling southbound on the Highway 52 overpass of Interstate 94. The driver, 25-year-old Dannie Swartzentruber from Browerville, MN, was negotiating a left hand turn to travel eastbound on the Interstate 94 on ramp.
kfgo.com
newsdakota.com
Several Vehicles Slid Off I-94 Due To Icy Road Conditions
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Law enforcement along with fire and rescue crews have been responding to several vehicles sliding of the roadway along Interstate 94 in Barnes County east and west of Valley City on Monday, January 16th. Crews responded to calls for service at mile markers 282,...
valleynewslive.com
