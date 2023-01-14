Friday's Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Anderson County 65, Santa Fe Trail 64
Andover 72, Salina South 42
Andover Central 55, Arkansas City 37
Augusta 60, Winfield 44
BV Northwest 73, BV Southwest 48
Basehor-Linwood 45, Lansing 32
Beloit 75, Minneapolis 31
Bennington 51, Berean Academy 34
Burden Central 72, Oxford 70
Burlingame 47, Lebo 46
Burlington 67, Eureka 20
Canton-Galva 53, Goessel 52, OT
Central Heights 56, Council Grove 47
Central Plains 42, Victoria 35
Chase 77, Thunder Ridge 20
Cheney 67, Kingman 49
Cheylin 45, Western Plains-Healy 26
Circle 59, Buhler 48
Colby 65, Ulysses 38
Columbus 63, Baxter Springs 42
Cunningham 53, South Barber 51
Dodge City 73, Liberal 49
Elkhart 64, Boise City, Okla. 57
Ellinwood 69, Macksville 56
Ellsworth 50, Salina Sacred Heart 40
Eudora 22, Bonner Springs 17
Galena 55, Riverton 49
Garden City 60, Hays 54
Glasco/Miltonvale-Southern Cloud def. Rock Hills, forfeit
Hays-TMP-Marian 65, Ellis 36
Heritage Christian 55, Cair Paravel 39
Hesston 71, Lyons 28
Highland Park 91, KC Harmon 29
Hill City 97, Stockton 21
Holton 57, Riverside 31
Hugoton 53, Goodland 50
Humboldt 47, Cherryvale 46
Hutchinson 69, Great Bend 53
Independence 47, Chanute 33
Inman 71, Marion 31
Jayhawk Linn 47, Oswego 29
Junction City 52, Emporia 39
KC Piper 71, Topeka West 56
Kapaun Mount Carmel 69, Wichita Northwest 41
La Crosse 79, Otis-Bison 37
Lakeside 63, Lincoln 43
Lawrence 46, Mill Valley 39
Leavenworth 77, KC Turner 60
Logan/Palco 65, Golden Plains 32
Maize 64, Newton 51
Maize South 54, Wichita Campus 42
Manhattan 60, Washburn Rural 58
Marysville 49, Wamego 28
McPherson 71, Mulvane 48
Medicine Lodge 57, Garden Plain 54
Minneola 44, Ashland 32
Nemaha Central 42, Royal Valley 41
Norwich 55, Pretty Prairie 41
Olathe East 73, Lawrence Free State 8
Olathe North 65, Olathe South 54
Olathe Northwest 52, Olathe West 45
Olpe 53, Madison/Hamilton 31
Oskaloosa 53, Pleasant Ridge 45
Phillipsburg 55, Norton 51
Pike Valley 68, Natoma 20
Pittsburg 61, Labette County 22
Pittsburg Colgan 44, Carl Junction, Mo. 42
Pratt 58, Hillsboro 49
Pratt Skyline 65, Fairfield 51
Remington 67, Moundridge 62
Republic County 52, Smith Center 47
Riley County 34, Silver Lake 32
Rose Hill 34, El Dorado 25
Scott City 56, Holcomb 43
Shawnee Heights 65, Topeka Seaman 51
Smoky Valley 71, Larned 46
South Gray 88, Bucklin 64
St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 69, Tescott 40
St. Mary’s 58, Rossville 45
St. Thomas Aquinas 70, Bishop Miege 65
Stafford 39, Hutchinson Central Christian 31
Stanton County 55, Sublette 48
Topeka Hayden 67, Topeka 57
Valley Center 58, Salina Central 41
Wabaunsee 57, Rock Creek 49
Wellington 52, Andale 48
Wellsville 69, Iola 49
Weskan 69, Triplains-Brewster 36
West Elk 59, Argonia 53
West Franklin 61, Osage City 60
Wichita Bishop Carroll 73, Wichita North 48
Wichita Classical 78, Central Christian 19
Wichita Collegiate 76, Clearwater 38
Wichita Heights 71, Wichita West 44
Wichita Independent 53, Conway Springs 41
Wichita South 65, Wichita East 55
Wichita Trinity 52, Chaparral 51
