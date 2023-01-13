Absolute CULT behavior. Liberalism is literally a giant CULT. Scary thing is they have the power and ability to force their CULT indoctrination onto others from government, military training, to workplace. to public schools and universities. The indoctrination is force fed from every angle. Amazing people don't recognize how controlling and scary it is.
Universities have become key tools for advancement of the woke agenda, harassment for conservative values, forced vaxxes…. Colleges and universities are no longer focused on career preparation — but on indoctrinating our young people in socialism and the woke agenda. I know: I was a university professor who abandoned ship after years of fighting this wave they labeled “tolerance”. I know first hand — it’s anything but!!!
How does refusing to address people by the pronouns they have decided they prefer make them vulnerable? Vulnerable to what? Vulnerable in what way(s)?
