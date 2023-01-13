Read full article on original website
WFMZ-TV Online
Reading woman invited to join newly-elected Governor Josh Shapiro on stage for inauguration
HARRISBURG, Pa - Being on the stage where it happens. “Just surreal, it's just an honor,” said Mary McHale of Reading. “Total privilege. It was unbelievable." Prior to having a seat among leaders and dignitaries at the inauguration of the 48th Governor of Pennsylvania, abuse survivor and victim advocate Mary McHale was among those who testified in a grand jury investigation as then attorney general Josh Shapiro brought a case against the Catholic Church.
WFMZ-TV Online
Lower Saucon residents file lawsuit over zoning ordinance that could pave way for landfill expansion
L. SAUCON TWP., Pa. - Residents filed a lawsuit Friday challenging an ordinance in Lower Saucon Township that could allow for a landfill expansion. The residents filed an appeal in the Northampton County Court of Common Pleas challenging the validity of the new Lower Saucon Township zoning ordinance that amends the township's zoning map to convert 275.7 acres from rural agriculture use to light industrial use.
WFMZ-TV Online
New Mexico Democrat reportedly targeted by failed GOP candidate responds to arrest
Solomon Peña, a former Republican New Mexico House of Representatives candidate who police say claimed election fraud after his defeat, was arrested by an Albuquerque SWAT team in connection with a string of recent shootings that damaged homes of local Democratic elected leaders, city police said. CNN's Kaitlan Collins speaks to one of the victims Adriann Barboa.
WFMZ-TV Online
Bucks furniture company scammed customers out of money, investigators say
BEDMINSTER TWP., Pa. - Bucks County investigators say a custom furniture company may be scamming people out of money. Several customers say they paid A&A Custom Furniture large deposits for custom pieces to be built, but they never got their furniture, Hilltown Township police said. A&A Custom Furniture is owned...
WFMZ-TV Online
Burger chain Five Guys to open new Lehigh County restaurant
WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A fast-casual burger chain is beefing up its presence in the Lehigh Valley. Five Guys, known for its hand-crafted hamburgers made from never-frozen beef and fresh-cut, boardwalk-style fries cooked in 100% peanut oil, is planning to open a new restaurant at 2409 MacArthur Road. The eatery,...
WFMZ-TV Online
Breathe easy, sleep easy: Lehigh Valley doctor recommends alternative to CPAP, for those struggling with sleep apnea
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - It's something 30 million Americans deal with, according to the American Medical Association: obstructive sleep apnea can cause you to stop breathing while you sleep, and lead to even greater health problems, if not treated. Doctors at St. Luke's have had success with a procedure that can...
WFMZ-TV Online
Panel on Dr. Phil show weighs in on case of man accused of killing 4 students in Idaho
His arrest on Dec. 30 sent shockwaves. 28-year-old Byran Kohberger was arrested in Monroe County for the murders of four Idaho college students. The Dr. Phil show, which aired on WFMZ-TV, devoted two shows to the subject, with a panel of experts dissecting the crime and Kohberger himself. "This has...
WFMZ-TV Online
Pa. State Police ID 2 killed in crash on I-80 in Poconos
TUNKHANNOCK TWP., Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police have identified the two men killed in a crash on Interstate 80 Monday. Donn Innes, 68, of Weatherly, and Jeffrey Bates, 31, of Danville, died in the two-vehicle crash that happened about a mile past I-380/Exit 293 shortly before 1 p.m. Monday, according to a news release from state police.
WFMZ-TV Online
Car crashes into Spring Township IHOP
SPRING TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Shattered glass and a mangled entranceway remain after a witness said a woman who had just finished eating at the IHOP in Spring Township drove her car into the building. Emergency crews were dispatched to the restaurant in the 2700 block of N. Meridian Boulevard shortly...
WFMZ-TV Online
422 crash Lower Pottsgrove
The crash happened shortly after 11 a.m. in the eastbound lanes near the Armand Hammer Boulevard exit. Officials expect the road to be closed approximately 4 hours.
WFMZ-TV Online
Police: Man wields machete in road rage incident
MOUNT POCONO, Pa. - A man is facing charges after an apparent road rage incident in which police say he threatened people with a machete. It happened on Route 940 in Mount Pocono just before 10 a.m. Tuesday. Police say 31-year-old Matthew Eannuzzi got into an argument with another driver....
