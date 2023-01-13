This home in New York, New York, includes a number of distinctive features that will please the most discerning buyer. It has 6,017 square feet of living area, according to a listing from Carrie Chiang. A sampling of some of the notable elements of this property gives you a peek into its appeal. The primary bedroom level features an expansive en-suite bath with Calacatta book-matched marble floors and walls with a separate spa shower and water closet; a large dressing area is lined with custom floor-to-ceiling closets and storage, a library is located in the front of this townhouse with bright southern exposures and custom millwork throughout. This rare turn-key elevator townhouse features an Italian Limestone facade with classic architectural details, as a finely tuned nod to the original townhouse design from 1879 by architect James E. Ware, with strikingly modern and contemporary interiors spanning approximately 9,000 sqft throughout six finely appointed levels and multiple terraces. This 20ft wide townhouse was fully renovated and reimagined by Joseph Pell Lombardi Architects through an extensive multi-year renovation that brought this townhouse to its current neo-Roman Limestone clad elegant design while being on one of the Upper East Side's most desirable locations between Park and Madison Avenue. The home also boasts many other amenities and upgrades. The lower level of this townhouse is dedicated to a rare spa-like oasis with a separate fitness area leading to a swimming pool clad in Bisazza glass tile and a waterfall illuminated by a skylight above, with Navona Travertine walls and floors, complemented by a steam sauna and a separate spa shower. The fifth level features a south-facing bedroom with a private terrace and a media room/lounge that can easily convert to a bedroom.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 5 HOURS AGO