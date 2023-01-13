ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
mansionglobal.com

New York, New York, Home With 6,017 Square Feet and Six Bedrooms Asks $24.8 Million

This home in New York, New York, includes a number of distinctive features that will please the most discerning buyer. It has 6,017 square feet of living area, according to a listing from Carrie Chiang. A sampling of some of the notable elements of this property gives you a peek into its appeal. The primary bedroom level features an expansive en-suite bath with Calacatta book-matched marble floors and walls with a separate spa shower and water closet; a large dressing area is lined with custom floor-to-ceiling closets and storage, a library is located in the front of this townhouse with bright southern exposures and custom millwork throughout. This rare turn-key elevator townhouse features an Italian Limestone facade with classic architectural details, as a finely tuned nod to the original townhouse design from 1879 by architect James E. Ware, with strikingly modern and contemporary interiors spanning approximately 9,000 sqft throughout six finely appointed levels and multiple terraces. This 20ft wide townhouse was fully renovated and reimagined by Joseph Pell Lombardi Architects through an extensive multi-year renovation that brought this townhouse to its current neo-Roman Limestone clad elegant design while being on one of the Upper East Side's most desirable locations between Park and Madison Avenue. The home also boasts many other amenities and upgrades. The lower level of this townhouse is dedicated to a rare spa-like oasis with a separate fitness area leading to a swimming pool clad in Bisazza glass tile and a waterfall illuminated by a skylight above, with Navona Travertine walls and floors, complemented by a steam sauna and a separate spa shower. The fifth level features a south-facing bedroom with a private terrace and a media room/lounge that can easily convert to a bedroom.
mansionglobal.com

New York City’s Luxury Apartment Market Under Pressure in 2023

New York City’s luxury residential market faces numerous obstacles at the start of 2023, ranging from high interest rates to signs of a disappointing bonus season on Wall Street. Sales of the city’s most expensive apartments slowed in the second half of last year, and brokers and analysts said...
mansionglobal.com

A 48-Room New Jersey Megamansion That Scores With Basketball Lovers

This 48-room suburban New Jersey megamansion on a sprawling 8-acre spread offers a full indoor basketball court with a locker room—one of two courts. “The most interesting thing is the size of the property itself,” said co-listing agent Joshua Baris, of Coldwell Banker Global Luxury. “Having an 8-acre parcel, especially with all of the outdoor amenities, makes it really unique.”
New York Post

Richard Gere angers wealthy residents of Bedford, NY, for greenlighting cell tower at his hotel

Richard Gere has backed the building of a new cell tower in the town of tony Bedford, riling wealthy residents — including Jerry Seinfeld’s sister and the parents of actresses Rooney and Kate Mara, The Post has learned. Gere, who co-owns the Bedford Post Inn in Westchester County with real estate developer Russell Hernandez, is offering up land on their 14-acre estate for a 130-foot cellphone tower to fill service gaps and communications for emergency responders in one of America’s richest enclaves. If approved, the site would settle a Verizon lawsuit filed by the telecom giant after the Bedford Planning Board rejected...
