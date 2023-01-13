Detroit is an excellent place for food enthusiasts because it offers a diverse and exciting culinary scene. The city is home to a variety of cultural neighborhoods, each with its own unique dining experiences. From traditional Middle Eastern fare in Dearborn to farm-to-table restaurants in Corktown, there is something for every palate. Additionally, Detroit has seen a surge in the popularity of new restaurants in recent years, many of which are helmed by talented young chefs pushing the boundaries of traditional cuisine. With so many options, visitors to Detroit are sure to find plenty of delicious new dishes to try. Before your next visit, check out this list of some of the new, trending restaurants in the city and the metro area.

