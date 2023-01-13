Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"Detroit: The Comeback City - How the Motor City is Rising from the Ashes and Making a Comeback"Pen 2 PaperDetroit, MI
45-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall to be Demolished For Apartments and Further RedevelopmentJoel EisenbergSterling Heights, MI
After Winning the Jackpot, a Black Lady Sued a Bank for Refusing to Accept a CheckCeebla CuudLivonia, MI
4 Amazing Seafood Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Husband who murdered his woman, arrested in Southgate while moving her corpse to Superior TownshipWestland DailySouthgate, MI
Related
This day in history: Hudson's Downtown Detroit store closes in 1983
(CBS DETROIT) - Forty years ago today, Hudson's Department Store in Downtown Detroit closed. The store was located at Gratiot, and Woodward Avenue was 2,124,316 square feet, which makes it second in size to Macy's in New York, according to the Detroit Historical Society. Hudson's was also the tallest department store in the world at 410 feet. Joseph Lowthian Hudson and his father ran a men's clothing store in Ionia until the economic depression struck in 1873. His father died, and three years after that, he went bankrupt. According to the Detroit Historical Society, Hudson decided to start over in Detroit.He opened a...
"Detroit: The Comeback City - How the Motor City is Rising from the Ashes and Making a Comeback"
Detroit, the Motor City, is a city of resilience and hope. It is a city that has faced many challenges in its history but has always managed to rise again. The city's history is rich and fascinating, and it is a city that has played a significant role in shaping the United States as we know it today.
Detroit’s White Boy Rick To Give First Interview In Front Of Live Audience
Detroit's Richard Wershe Jr., also known as White Boy Rick, is set to give his first interview in front of a live audience. You may or may not know that White Boy Rick was arrested for cocaine possession in 1987. He became the longest-serving non-violent juvenile offender in Michigan history after doing 32 years in prison, 27 of those years related to his drug arrest at 17 years old. Wershe Jr. was released in July 2020.
visitdetroit.com
Exploring the Flavors of Detroit: A Guide to the City’s Hottest New Restaurants
Detroit is an excellent place for food enthusiasts because it offers a diverse and exciting culinary scene. The city is home to a variety of cultural neighborhoods, each with its own unique dining experiences. From traditional Middle Eastern fare in Dearborn to farm-to-table restaurants in Corktown, there is something for every palate. Additionally, Detroit has seen a surge in the popularity of new restaurants in recent years, many of which are helmed by talented young chefs pushing the boundaries of traditional cuisine. With so many options, visitors to Detroit are sure to find plenty of delicious new dishes to try. Before your next visit, check out this list of some of the new, trending restaurants in the city and the metro area.
Michigan Humane aims to educate, provide resources to pet owners across Metro Detroit
(CBS DETROIT) - Every year, field crews at Michigan Humane respond to nearly 5,000 rescue and cruelty calls across Metro Detroit. Our Alysia Burgio tagged along with one of their cruelty investigator teams and saw first-hand the major role they play in the community."We tell people to think of us as 911 for animals," said Pamela Dybowksi, animal cruelty investigator at Michigan Humane.Each day, Dybowksi and her partner Myron Golden gear up and hit the road."We'll go on an average day probably between 10 to 12 calls, but they range anywhere from probably 10 to pushing 30," said Myron Golden,...
fox2detroit.com
Musician loses keyboard while driving to Southfield studio
A Metro Detroit musician has been searching all weekend for his keyboard that fell out of his truck. He is hoping someone saw it and will come forward.
Michigan family dies in field after walking for days
Authorities say a Michigan woman and two of her children, ages 3 and 9, were found dead in a field in Pontiac after wandering the streets for days. WDIV’s Rod Meloni reports.Jan. 18, 2023.
fox2detroit.com
Westland musician searching for keyboard that fell out of truck
WESTLAND, Mich. (FOX 2) - Shonda Ashford surprised her husband Andrew with a one-of-a-kind keyboard on Thanksgiving. "The Roland Jupiter 80, which isn’t even in production anymore," she said. "Found a seller, got them to agree upon a price that was good for our budget, given we just had a baby and I surprised him with it on Thanksgiving Day."
'We love him dearly': Family searches for Detroit teen last seen in November
Rogers was last seen near the Wayne County Community College Eastern Campus on Nov. 29, which is on Conner Street. Detroit police say Rogers is 6-foot-3 and about 160 pounds.
Northern Michigan A-Frame House For Sale is a DIY Dream
Cheap and old. That's a combination of words that might deter some people. However, in this instance, just think of it as inexpensive and classic. That's how I would describe this awesome-looking A-frame house for sale in Northern Michigan. Being a fan of looking through interesting real estate listings, of...
Bed bugs are biting rampant in 4 Michigan cities more so than most in the U.S.
Not letting the bed bugs bite is a lot more difficult in four Michigan cities, which are all ranked in the top 50 in the entire country for the small, oval, brownish insects. Orkin is out with its 2023 bed bugs cities list and for a third consecutive year, Chicago, New York City and Philadelphia rank in the top three spots.
Detroit News
Detroit gang war rages during crime wave, kidnapping
Detroit — A 19-year-old carjacking victim survived a prolonged assault after being kidnapped by an armed mob of more than a dozen people who beat her with crutches, pummeled her with fists and ripped out her hair extensions during an attack amid a surge in street gang violence in Detroit.
metrodetroitmommy.com
New Choco Town Detroit Experience 2023 in Troy
Calling all chocolate lovers, if you are looking for an amazing immersive experience, then you won’t want to Miss the Choco Town Experience coming to Troy this year. Take a trip to Choco Town, an immersive, chocolate-filled experience, this spring. Dates: Beginning March 16th, 2023 to April 23rd, 2023...
HometownLife.com
New homes, condos and apartments popping up across Canton, with more in the works
Residential construction is booming across Canton Township as new houses, condos and apartments are popping up while crews work through a mild Michigan winter. In 2022, Canton Township’s Planning Division was keeping tabs on 23 different housing projects in the community totaling about 3,500 new homes, condos or apartment units. In some cases, construction is wrapping up after several years in the planning and building phase. In other cases, projects are still under review by the township.
Michigan Diner Gets National Praise and is Named ‘Best’
Burgers, fries, milkshakes, breakfast - is there anything better than a classic American diner? And we've got a lot to choose from here in Michigan!. Where's your favorite place to go for yummy comfort food?. Immediately I think of the 76th St. Truck Stop Diner in Byron Center! Their menu...
After the latest attempt at commercial auto theft in Metro Detroit, why aren't automakers doing more to stop it?
Seven people were arrested in Macomb County Tuesday, accused of trying to steal Dodge Ram trucks off of the lot at the Sterling Heights Assembly Plant. In a new Daily J, WWJ’s Zach Clark wonders why automakers aren’t doing more to prevent this.
fox2detroit.com
Jaylin Brazier: Cousin who admitted to throwing cousin Zion Foster into dumpster released after 10 months
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A little more than a year since Zion Foster disappeared and ten months after her cousin, Jaylin Brazier, was sentenced for lying to police about what happened to her body, the 23-year-old relative is now out of prison after completing a special program. Brazier, 23,...
These 2 Famous Michigan Cities Are Older Than The USA
A handful of cities around the United States are older than the country itself. Two of those cities are internationally famous, right here in Michigan. Michigan's Upper Peninsula is home to a handful of really old cities. Including St. Ignace established and Mackinac Island, each established in 1671 and Marquette in 1675.
Five Types of Items That Michigan Goodwill Stores Won’t Accept
Goodwill stores in Michigan will not accept these items as donations, just FYI. Whether you're moving, cleaning, or just trying to reclaim some space, Goodwill stores in Michigan are always looking for donations to fill their shelves. However, not all donations can or will be accepted. See what you cannot donate to Goodwill below.
nomadlawyer.org
15 Best Cities to Live in Michigan
Cities to Live in Michigan: With picturesque views, thousands of miles of shoreline, wooded landscapes, more than 11,000 lakes, and many parks, Michigan lays claim to astounding natural beauty. Living in the state, you won’t find it hard to have an active lifestyle and all the modern amenities you need.
Comments / 1