Narcity

A Redditor Shared A 'Canadian Nostalgia Starterpack' & It'll Hit You Right In The Childhood

Attention, millennials! If you find yourself yearning for the good old days of television, this Reddit post might just take you right back to those after-school sessions of watching cartoons while snacking on Dunkaroos. Over on the thread r/starterpacks, the user u/GuyFromThePost posted a collage titled "Canadian Nostalgia Starterpack" and...
Madonna's Upcoming Tour Includes 3 Canadian Shows & She's Kicking It Off In Vancouver

Madonna announced 'The Celebration Tour,' and — in the words of the pop queen herself — it's time for the good times!. Her 35-city global tour starts off in B.C. before hitting up the States and returning to Canada for a stop in Toronto and at Montreal's Bell Centre. After that, Madonna jets off to Europe.
Canada Has New Guidelines On How Much Alcohol To Drink That Are Different Than The US & UK

There are new alcohol guidelines in Canada about how much you should drink and the advice is pretty different from the U.S. and U.K. On January 16, 2023, Canada's Guidance on Alcohol and Health: Final Report was released by the Canadian Centre on Substance Use and Addiction (CCSA) with the help of a financial contribution from Health Canada.

