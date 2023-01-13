ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

clemson.edu

Clemson announces 2023 state cotton meeting

Cotton growers can learn about the current crop situation and price outlook as well as new varieties during the 2023 South Carolina Cotton Growers Meeting slated for Jan. 24 in Santee, South Carolina. The meeting gets underway with registration at 8:15 a.m. at the Santee Conference Center, 1737 Bass Drive,...
SANTEE, SC

