Cynthia Sims, Ph.D., has been named the inaugural director of the Clemson University Faculty ADVANCEment Office. Currently Associate Professor, Master of Human Resource Development, Department of Educational and Organizational Leadership at Clemson, Sims began this new position January 1, 2023. “Cynthia has been one of our most productive leaders in...

