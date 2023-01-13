Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 1/19/23, Atlas Corp. (Symbol: ATCO), Compass Diversified (Symbol: CODI), and Procter & Gamble Company (Symbol: PG) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Atlas Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.125 on 1/30/23, Compass Diversified will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 1/26/23, and Procter & Gamble Company will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.9133 on 2/15/23. As a percentage of ATCO's recent stock price of $15.30, this dividend works out to approximately 0.82%, so look for shares of Atlas Corp. to trade 0.82% lower — all else being equal — when ATCO shares open for trading on 1/19/23. Similarly, investors should look for CODI to open 1.19% lower in price and for PG to open 0.60% lower, all else being equal.

3 HOURS AGO