NASDAQ
Why Meme Coins Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Were Surging on Saturday
The cryptocurrency surge of the last few days extended into the weekend, with many top coins and tokens continuing their rise on Saturday. The two highest-capitalized meme cryptos, Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB), are both coming along for the ride. As of Saturday night, Dogecoin had risen by nearly 9% over the preceding 24 hours, while Shiba Inu was advancing by 7%.
NASDAQ
3 Fantastic Stocks That Could Soar in the Coming Bull Market
Are you looking to make some serious cash in the next bull market? Look no further! Three experienced Motley Fool contributors have teamed up to outline their best stock ideas for the upcoming bounce. Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU), and LendingClub (NYSE: LC) are three outstanding...
WGAU
US stocks edge lower in uncertain trading amid earnings
NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks edged mostly lower in uncertain trading on Wall Street Tuesday to kick off a holiday-shortened, but earnings-heavy week. The S&P 500 fell 0.1% as of 1:24 p.m. Eastern. The tech-heavy Nasdaq rose 0.1%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 364 points, or...
NASDAQ
How to Find Strong Oils and Energy Stocks Slated for Positive Earnings Surprises
Quarterly financial reports play a vital role on Wall Street, as they help investors see how a company has performed and what might be coming down the road in the near-term. And out of all of the metrics and results to consider, earnings is one of the most important. The...
NASDAQ
Investors Heavily Search Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM): Here is What You Need to Know
Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Shares of this agribusiness giant have returned -4.6% over the past month versus...
NASDAQ
Is American International Group (AIG) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?
The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. American International Group (AIG) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.
NASDAQ
Invesco (IVZ) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher?
The market expects Invesco (IVZ) to deliver a year-over-year decline in earnings on lower revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended December 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook is important in assessing the company's earnings picture, but a powerful factor that might influence its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
NASDAQ
Here's Why Investors Should Hold Accenture (ACN) Stock Now
Accenture plc ACN is benefiting from its acquisitions, consulting businesses and solid liquidity. ACN’s earnings and revenues for fiscal 2023 are expected to improve 7% and 4.4%, respectively, from the corresponding year-ago reported figures. Factors That Augur Well. Accenture has been steadily gaining traction in both of its outsourcing...
NASDAQ
Here is What to Know Beyond Why V.F. Corporation (VFC) is a Trending Stock
V.F. (VFC) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Shares of this maker of brands such as Vans, North Face and Timberland have returned...
NASDAQ
Here's Why You Should Retain Patterson Companies (PDCO) Stock
Patterson Companies, Inc.’s PDCO broad product line is driving its prospects. The company recorded currency-adjusted revenue growth in second-quarter fiscal 2023, aided by a solid dental market. The trend is expected to continue. However, supplier concentration issues and stiff competitive forces persist. In the past year, this Zacks Rank...
NASDAQ
Silgan Holdings (SLGN) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?
Wall Street expects a year-over-year increase in earnings on higher revenues when Silgan Holdings (SLGN) reports results for the quarter ended December 2022. While this widely-known consensus outlook is important in gauging the company's earnings picture, a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
NASDAQ
Are Business Services Stocks Lagging Bowman Consulting Group (BWMN) This Year?
Investors interested in Business Services stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Bowman Consulting (BWMN) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out. Bowman Consulting is one of 344 companies in the...
NASDAQ
Is Trending Stock Carnival Corporation (CCL) a Buy Now?
Carnival (CCL) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Over the past month, shares of this cruise operator have returned +29.9%, compared to the Zacks...
NASDAQ
How to Boost Your Portfolio with Top Finance Stocks Set to Beat Earnings
Earnings are arguably the most important single number on a company's quarterly financial report. Wall Street clearly dives into all of the other metrics and management's input, but the EPS figure helps cut through all the noise. We know earnings results are vital, but how a company performs compared to...
NASDAQ
Daily Dividend Report: RBA,CBT,KNTK,FNV,MBWM
Ritchie Bros. announces that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of US$0.27 per common share, payable on March 3, 2023 to shareholders of record on February 10, 2023. On Friday, January 13, 2023, the Board of Directors of Cabot declared a quarterly dividend of $0.37 per...
NASDAQ
Is Aperam (APEMY) Stock Outpacing Its Basic Materials Peers This Year?
The Basic Materials group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Aperam (APEMY) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Basic Materials peers, we might be able to answer that question.
NASDAQ
4 Undervalued Tech Stocks to Buy on Market Recovery Optimism
The broader equity market has remained in the positive trajectory so far in 2023, with the major stock indexes, Dow Jones Industrial Average, Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500, jumping 3.5%, 5.9% and 4.2%, respectively, year to date. Though the fears of recession have not subsided, cooling inflationary pressure and declining...
NASDAQ
Community Bank System (CBU) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?
Community Bank System (CBU) is expected to deliver a year-over-year increase in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended December 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook gives a good sense of the company's earnings picture, but how the actual results compare to these estimates is a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price.
NASDAQ
Ex-Dividend Reminder: Atlas, Compass Diversified and Procter & Gamble
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 1/19/23, Atlas Corp. (Symbol: ATCO), Compass Diversified (Symbol: CODI), and Procter & Gamble Company (Symbol: PG) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Atlas Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.125 on 1/30/23, Compass Diversified will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 1/26/23, and Procter & Gamble Company will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.9133 on 2/15/23. As a percentage of ATCO's recent stock price of $15.30, this dividend works out to approximately 0.82%, so look for shares of Atlas Corp. to trade 0.82% lower — all else being equal — when ATCO shares open for trading on 1/19/23. Similarly, investors should look for CODI to open 1.19% lower in price and for PG to open 0.60% lower, all else being equal.
NASDAQ
2 Diversified Operations Stocks to Beat Industry Challenges
The Zacks Diversified Operations industry is experiencing weakness due to a slowdown in the manufacturing sector and lower customer demand. Persistent supply chain disruptions, raw material cost-inflation and labor shortages are added headwinds in the industry. These factors point to a bleak outlook for the industry in the near term.
