ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
NASDAQ

Validea's Top Ten Healthcare Stocks Based On Peter Lynch - 1/15/2023

The following are the top rated Healthcare stocks according to Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets. EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS INC (EBS) is a small-cap growth...
NASDAQ

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) Could Be a Great Choice

Getting big returns from financial portfolios, whether through stocks, bonds, ETFs, other securities, or a combination of all, is an investor's dream. However, when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments. While cash flow can come from bond interest...
NEW YORK STATE
Anita Durairaj

The most valuable find in a $500 "Storage Wars" locker unit was a hidden safe filled with millions of dollars in cash

Storage Wars is a reality TV show that airs on A&E. The show was first aired in 2010 and has lasted for 13 seasons up to now. One of the premises of Storage Wars is the auctioning of storage lockers if rent has not been paid for 3 months (according to California law). In the show, the contents of a storage locker can be sold as a single lot in a cash-only auction.
Hot 99.1

Attention, Upstate NY Shoppers! Walmart Removes Boots with Awful Insignia

Walmart is facing criticism for a brand of boots that they were selling on their online marketplace. The well-deserved backlash has caused the retailer to remove the product from their website, and now, they're attempting to contact the manufacturer of the product to figure out how this happened. Walmart Attempts...
NASDAQ

6 Stocks With Lots of Cash

Cash can be a cushion to fall back on for investors and can give management flexibility to acquire competitors, return money to shareholders, or invest in the business. And these companies have lots of cash. Travis Hoium and Jon Quast discuss six companies that you may not realize are sitting on a big percentage for their market cap as cash.
NASDAQ

Why Meme Coins Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Were Surging on Saturday

The cryptocurrency surge of the last few days extended into the weekend, with many top coins and tokens continuing their rise on Saturday. The two highest-capitalized meme cryptos, Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB), are both coming along for the ride. As of Saturday night, Dogecoin had risen by nearly 9% over the preceding 24 hours, while Shiba Inu was advancing by 7%.
NASDAQ

What the Smartest Investors Know About These Stocks

Smart investors know that, more often than not, the rules of home finance aren't all that much different from corporate finance. That's on display right now as Wall Street watches several well-known companies each try to navigate some daunting financial challenges. Food producer B&G Foods (NYSE: BGS) decided to cut...
Zacks.com

Here's Why it is Apt to Buy Ross Stores (ROST) at This Moment

ROST - Free Report) is an attractive bet for the long term, owing to its strong fundamentals and the off-price retail business model that allows it to deliver value bargains to customers. It has been benefiting from the execution of its store expansion plans over the years. It provided an upbeat view for the fourth quarter and fiscal 2022.
TEXAS STATE
msn.com

Most 'recession-proof' jobs in 2022

Payscale is out with a report identifying what it called the most "recession-proof" jobs this year, all of which saw double-digit increases in pay. 'Dirty Jobs' star Mike Rowe reveals the new gigs that tested his guts: 'My dreams were fevered and vivid'. The compensation software company’s 2022 End-of-Year Hot...
Fortune

Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz is annoyed employees didn’t listen to his back-to-office request—and now he’s ordering a return

Starbucks is asking workers to come into the office three days a week, starting Jan. 30. Starbucks interim CEO Howard Schultz is annoyed that workers aren’t in the office. On Wednesday, the coffee company announced that employees that live within commuting distance of its offices would have to go to work three days a week. The policy is to take effect on Jan. 30.
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy