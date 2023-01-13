Read full article on original website
Rokaplay announces Steam Game Fest for Cozy and Friendly games
Rokaplay, an indie developer based in Germany, has just revealed they plan to host a big Steam event featuring a variety of cozy and family-friendly titles. Rokaplay’s official site reinforces they are inspired by Nintendo, and they intend to continue expanding their own friendly library accordingly. Now, they’re going...
6 Best New 2023 Roblox Games to Play
One of the great things about Roblox is that it’s hard to get bored with it. There’s always new games coming out and experiences to try. However, it can be a bit overwhelming with how much content is available on the platform. If this is the case for you, then don’t worry, because we are attempting to narrow down some of the best new games to play for 2023. We’re adding a little something from all the different genres, so you should find at least one experience that will suit your playstyle.
Warhammer 40k: Warpforge releases new Steam demo trailer
Warhammer 40k: Warpforge, an upcoming digital card game set in the popular fantasy franchise, has released a new trailer ahead of this week’s upcoming Steam demo. The demo will be available between January 19th and January 22nd on Steam, featuring the Necrons faction. Here’s the full trailer:. Warhammer...
How to get Fur in Roblox The Survival Game
Roblox The Survival Game will have you looking to survive in a medieval world! You will need to find food, build shelter, form kingdoms with other players to keep yourself alive. Make sure to keep alert, because not all players are friendly and they might be part of other kingdoms. If you want to know how to get yourself some Fur, we’ll tell you how in this guide.
Best Reflections in Ice Decks for Clash Royale
Clash Royale is holding the Reflections in Ice Challenge event, and players will need to build themselves a deck from a variety of select cards that fit this theme. If you don’t fancy yourself much of a deck builder, the never fear, because we’ve got a list of options that you can take into battle!
Indie platformer Mrs. Cat Between Worlds launches tomorrow
Mrs. Cat Between Worlds, a space cat 2D platformer from publisher Ratalaika Games, has just announced that it will launch tomorrow. It will be available on the Nintendo Switch, Xbox, PlayStation 4, and even PlayStation 5. Here’s the tweet from Ratalaika Games’ official feed:. Ratalaika Games has a...
Where to find the Nidhoggr Tooth Chips in Tribes of Midgard
Tribes of Midgard is the best game for players who want to survive in a world filled with the lore of the Norse gods. While players fight the mighty Jotunn and try to survive against the encroaching winter, the developer Norsefell has been hard at work on the next part of players’ sagas. As part of the new Witch Saga update, players are asked to find Tooth Chips to give to a certain NPC.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet announces upcoming Unrivaled Greninja 7-Star Tera Raid event
Game Freak has prepared yet another time-limited 7-star or Black Crystal Tera Raid event in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. This time, Pokémon trainers will get a chance to battle and get a Greninja with the Mightiest Mark. Greninja is rarely encountered in Paldea, and the Greninja that appears during this event has Poison as its Tera Type, making it both a formidable opponent and a powerful ally.
Fruit Battlegrounds Gear 4 Fruit Update log and patch notes
Roblox Fruit Battlegrounds Gear 4 Update has been released on January 17th, 2022. In this patch, you will find a wide-variety of changes and bug fixes have been added to the experience. These will hopefully help clear up any issues you may have had and allow you to find some new stuff to do in the game.
Tribes of Midgard’s Witch Saga update is taking players to the Gates of Hel
Tribes of Midgard developer Norsefell has put a lot of love into its Viking survival game. It shows through the quality of life improvements and deep connection to the beliefs of the culture its game draws from. With each new update, the game has only become more filled with the realms and deities from Norse tales. The Witch Saga update is bringing a new Realm for players to explore and other important changes.
Genshin Impact finally releases Dehya and Mika’s drip marketing
Genshin Impact does not disappoint when it comes to teasing upcoming playable characters. In today’s drip marketing, Dehya and Mika, two upcoming playable characters, have been featured in Genshin Impact’s official post, boasting their amazing character design. Although both characters had already made an appearance in earlier quests, the drip marketing posts have generated further excitement for fans.
Shindo Life Espada Private Server Codes (January 2023)
Roblox Shindo Life is a massive game with a bunch of different modes and areas to explore. The map features a wide selection of areas, which means you might be competing against other players for certain hard to find items. If you’re looking to trackdown something from Espada in the game, we have a list of lucky PS codes for you to use so that you can cycle through them and not have to compete over that item you’ve been looking to get!
Elder Scrolls Oblivion remake with Skyrim engine set for 2025
The Elder Scrolls Skyblivion, an upcoming fan remake of Elder Scrolls Oblivion using the Skyrim engine, has officially announced plans for a release sometime in 2025. The release window was accompanied by a trailer, teasing epic footage of the remake, which the TESRenewal modding group has been working on since 2012:
Silver Lining Studio’s The Star Named EOS is coming to PC and consoles soon
The Star Named EOS is a first-person narrative puzzle adventure game developed and published by Taiwan-based developer, Silver Lining Studio. In this game, players will help a young photographer uncover the truth about his mother’s disappearance by taking photographs and solving puzzles. The Star Named EOS is set to...
Monster Hunt Simulator Codes (January 2023)
Roblox Monster Hunt Simulator is an experience developed by Catbro for the platform. In this game, you will be hunting down monsters and looking to earn currency to obtain upgrades to your character. As you slay various enemies, you will unlock new worlds that you can explore and hunt within. Upgrade your gear and become more powerful, and see if you can slay all the game has to offer!
