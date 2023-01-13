SMITE announces to bring Magic: The Gathering characters to the Battleground of the Gods on January 24th

Read full article on original website
Fruit Battlegrounds Gear 4 Fruit Update log and patch notes
Roblox Fruit Battlegrounds Gear 4 Update has been released on January 17th, 2022. In this patch, you will find a wide-variety of changes and bug fixes have been added to the experience. These will hopefully help clear up any issues you may have had and allow you to find some new stuff to do in the game.
Tails: The Backbone Preludes announces February launch with release date teaser
Tails: The Backbone Preludes is an upcoming dystopian noir from developer Eggnut and publisher Raw Fury. A new release date trailer has revealed that Tails: The Backbone Preludes will launch soon on February 2nd, 2023. It’ll be available on PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store. Here’s the full release date trailer from publisher Raw Fury:
6 Best New 2023 Roblox Games to Play
One of the great things about Roblox is that it’s hard to get bored with it. There’s always new games coming out and experiences to try. However, it can be a bit overwhelming with how much content is available on the platform. If this is the case for you, then don’t worry, because we are attempting to narrow down some of the best new games to play for 2023. We’re adding a little something from all the different genres, so you should find at least one experience that will suit your playstyle.
Candle Knight officially delayed until Spring 2023
Candle Knight, an upcoming 2.5D puzzle platformer with a medieval and surreal theme, has just been delayed until Spring 2023, just ahead of its original planned launch for this month. Developer and publisher Dracma Studios, based in Mexico, has cited the need to polish the game and eliminate bugs. A...
Where to find the Nidhoggr Tooth Chips in Tribes of Midgard
Tribes of Midgard is the best game for players who want to survive in a world filled with the lore of the Norse gods. While players fight the mighty Jotunn and try to survive against the encroaching winter, the developer Norsefell has been hard at work on the next part of players’ sagas. As part of the new Witch Saga update, players are asked to find Tooth Chips to give to a certain NPC.
Dead by Daylight celebrates the Lunar New Year with the Moonlight Burrow Event
In light of the Lunar New Year celebration, Dead by Daylight is launching the Moonlight Burrow Event. A festive atmosphere, rabbit-inspired Outfits, and several mysterious Offerings for Killer and Survivor are all the hallmarks of this annual event. DbD’s Moonlight Burrow Event will begin on January 24th, 2023, 11 AM...
Rokaplay announces Steam Game Fest for Cozy and Friendly games
Rokaplay, an indie developer based in Germany, has just revealed they plan to host a big Steam event featuring a variety of cozy and family-friendly titles. Rokaplay’s official site reinforces they are inspired by Nintendo, and they intend to continue expanding their own friendly library accordingly. Now, they’re going...
Indie platformer Mrs. Cat Between Worlds launches tomorrow
Mrs. Cat Between Worlds, a space cat 2D platformer from publisher Ratalaika Games, has just announced that it will launch tomorrow. It will be available on the Nintendo Switch, Xbox, PlayStation 4, and even PlayStation 5. Here’s the tweet from Ratalaika Games’ official feed:. Ratalaika Games has a...
How to get Fur in Roblox The Survival Game
Roblox The Survival Game will have you looking to survive in a medieval world! You will need to find food, build shelter, form kingdoms with other players to keep yourself alive. Make sure to keep alert, because not all players are friendly and they might be part of other kingdoms. If you want to know how to get yourself some Fur, we’ll tell you how in this guide.
Warhammer 40k: Warpforge releases new Steam demo trailer
Warhammer 40k: Warpforge, an upcoming digital card game set in the popular fantasy franchise, has released a new trailer ahead of this week’s upcoming Steam demo. The demo will be available between January 19th and January 22nd on Steam, featuring the Necrons faction. Here’s the full trailer:. Warhammer...
Tribes of Midgard’s Witch Saga update is taking players to the Gates of Hel
Tribes of Midgard developer Norsefell has put a lot of love into its Viking survival game. It shows through the quality of life improvements and deep connection to the beliefs of the culture its game draws from. With each new update, the game has only become more filled with the realms and deities from Norse tales. The Witch Saga update is bringing a new Realm for players to explore and other important changes.
Hyenas trailer teases new map “We Took Manhattan”
Hyenas, an upcoming multiplayer shooter from developer Creative Assembly and publisher SEGA, has just released a new trailer featuring a first look at their upcoming map We Took Manhattan. Hyenas has no release date confirmed yet, but We Took Manhattan will be available for alpha PC players on January 20th, at 12 PM eastern time. Here’s the new walkthrough of Hyena’s sci-fi map:
The remake of the arcade classic, THE HOUSE OF THE DEAD, is coming to PlayStation 5 on January 20th
The House of the Dead: Remake is a classic arcade rail shooter developed by MegaPixel Studio and published by Forever Entertainment. It is a remastered version of the game that was introduced in 1996 on the arcade platform. The game features a completely new entourage and gameplay adjustments to bring it up to date with the standards of modern gaming platforms.
Shindo Life Espada Private Server Codes (January 2023)
Roblox Shindo Life is a massive game with a bunch of different modes and areas to explore. The map features a wide selection of areas, which means you might be competing against other players for certain hard to find items. If you’re looking to trackdown something from Espada in the game, we have a list of lucky PS codes for you to use so that you can cycle through them and not have to compete over that item you’ve been looking to get!
Forspoken PC Requirements Revealed: Minimum, Recommended, Ultra
Forspoken is an action-based, role-playing game, which follows the journey of Frey, a New Yorker who has been transported to the stunning, yet torturous, land of Athia, and she has to use her magical powers to cross the land and get back home. You might be excited to play Forspoken, but if you want to know what the PC requirements are to play the upcoming game, we have detailed specs required for minimum, recommended, and ultra.
Lost Ark’s The Witcher crossover release notes
Tomorrow, the January “Lost Ark x The Witcher” Update will finally arrive in Arkesia. During this event, players will unravel mysteries with Geralt and his crew, explore brand-new events, win themed rewards, and get access to several quality-of-life enhancements that make adventure in Smilegate‘s Lost Ark a more enjoyable experience. Downtime will begin on January 18th at 12 AM PDT (8 AM UTC) and is expected to last four hours.
