Related
6 Stocks With Lots of Cash
Cash can be a cushion to fall back on for investors and can give management flexibility to acquire competitors, return money to shareholders, or invest in the business. And these companies have lots of cash. Travis Hoium and Jon Quast discuss six companies that you may not realize are sitting on a big percentage for their market cap as cash.
Here's Why You Should Add Unum (UNM) Stock to Your Portfolio
Unum Group UNM is poised to grow on disciplined sales trends, strong persistency, an improving rate environment, favorable risk experience and a solid capital position. These, coupled with optimistic growth projections, make UNM stock worth adding to one’s portfolio. Unum Group has a favorable VGM Score of B. VGM...
3 Great Mutual Fund Picks for Your Retirement
Investing in mutual funds for retirement is never too late. And the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be an excellent tool for investors looking to invest in the best funds. The best way to shortlist great mutual funds is to ensure solid performance, diversification, and low fees. Some are better than others, but utilizing the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that could be solid additions to one's retirement portfolio.
3 Unstoppable Stocks I Can't Wait to Buy in 2023
I'm always adding money to my investment accounts from dividend income and regular contributions. Because of that, I'm routinely buying stocks. However, as a Fool.com contributor, I can't always buy the ones I want when I want due to trading restrictions. Right now, I'm unable to buy some of my...
43 Upcoming Dividend Increases for 2023
Today we're going to build ourselves a portfolio that hands us a 10.5% yield. And we're going to do it with just three funds. The appeal of a 10.5% payout is tough to deny: when you're getting that much of your investment back every year in dividends, you'll recoup the whole thing in less than 10 years. Everything else is gravy!
Why Meme Coins Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Were Surging on Saturday
The cryptocurrency surge of the last few days extended into the weekend, with many top coins and tokens continuing their rise on Saturday. The two highest-capitalized meme cryptos, Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB), are both coming along for the ride. As of Saturday night, Dogecoin had risen by nearly 9% over the preceding 24 hours, while Shiba Inu was advancing by 7%.
Is Commercial Metals (CMC) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks. Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of...
The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) Could Be a Great Choice
Getting big returns from financial portfolios, whether through stocks, bonds, ETFs, other securities, or a combination of all, is an investor's dream. However, when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments. While cash flow can come from bond interest...
Validea's Top Ten Healthcare Stocks Based On Peter Lynch - 1/15/2023
The following are the top rated Healthcare stocks according to Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets. EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS INC (EBS) is a small-cap growth...
Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of FXZ
A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (FXZ) shows an impressive 10.4% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (Symbol: CLF), which makes up 5.44% of the First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (FXZ),...
Are Options Traders Betting on a Big Move in Alpine (ALPN) Stock?
Investors in Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. ALPN need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the Feb 17, 2023 $2.50 Put had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today. What is Implied Volatility?. Implied volatility...
New Strong Buy Stocks for January 16th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:. MGIC Investment Corporation MTG: This mortgage insurance company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days. MGIC Investment Corporation Price and Consensus. MGIC Investment Corporation price-consensus-chart...
5 Top Stocks Backed by DuPont Analysis for Solid Returns
Return on equity (ROE) is one of the most favored metrics of investors. It is a profitability ratio that measures earnings generated by a company from its equity. Investors can follow the ROE trend in companies and compare this to historical or industry benchmarks to pick a winning stock. However,...
Marten Transport, Ltd. (MRTN) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Q4 Release
Wall Street expects a year-over-year increase in earnings on higher revenues when Marten Transport, Ltd. (MRTN) reports results for the quarter ended December 2022. While this widely-known consensus outlook is important in gauging the company's earnings picture, a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
US STOCKS-Wall St eyes lower open after Goldman Sachs misses profit expectations
Jan 17 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes were set to open lower on Tuesday after Goldman Sachs missed quarterly profit estimates, worsening sentiment already dented by downbeat economic data from China earlier in the day. Goldman Sachs Group IncGS.N fell 2.4% in premarket trading after the bank reported a...
Where Will Delek (DK) Spend the Bulk of Its 2023 Capex?
Diversified downstream energy company Delek US Holdings DK recently offered a glimpse of its 2023 capital spending plans. DK has pegged its consolidated capital budget at $350 million, up 19% from the midpoint of its 2022 guidance. Of the Brentwood, TN-based company's total 2023 capital expenditure, approximately 58% is planned to be spent on its key ‘Refining’ segment. At some $176 million, maintenance/turnaround costs will constitute the lion’s share of spending.
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for January 17th
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, January 17th:. Core & Main, Inc. CNM: This distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage, fire protection products and related services carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.8% over the last 60 days.
Will Abercrombie (ANF) Gain on Rising Earnings Estimates?
Investors might want to bet on Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF), as earnings estimates for this company have been showing solid improvement lately. The stock has already gained solid short-term price momentum, and this trend might continue with its still improving earnings outlook. The rising trend in estimate revisions, which is...
What the Smartest Investors Know About These Stocks
Smart investors know that, more often than not, the rules of home finance aren't all that much different from corporate finance. That's on display right now as Wall Street watches several well-known companies each try to navigate some daunting financial challenges. Food producer B&G Foods (NYSE: BGS) decided to cut...
Tsakos (TNP) is on the Move, Here's Why the Trend Could be Sustainable
When it comes to short-term investing or trading, they say "the trend is your friend." And there's no denying that this is the most profitable strategy. But making sure of the sustainability of a trend to profit from it is easier said than done. The trend often reverses before exiting...
