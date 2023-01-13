ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man who decapitated wife has bond set to $500K, documents say her head was in the shower

HOUSTON - Court documents reveal new information on the man who confessed to killing his wife in their home on his parent's property. Jared James Dicus, 21, was charged with murdering his 21-year-old wife Anggy Diaz who he just married in October 2022. According to the Waller County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called out to the home around 4:18 p.m. by family members. Sheriff Troy Guidry says she was found inside a second home behind a residence in the 200 block of Oak Hollow Boulevard west of Magnolia.
