Read full article on original website
Related
How and When to See the Rare Green Comet Live Online
The comet is set to reach its closest point to the sun on Thursday.
Once-in-a-lifetime comet sighting: Here's when to see this special celestial view
Comet C/2022 E3 ZTF is fast approaching the closest point to Earth in its orbit in early February. This flyby will be a rare occurrence when a comet can be seen by the naked eye without the aid of a telescope or binoculars.
Science Focus
Here’s how you could see a rare bright comet this January – no telescope required
Comet C/2022 E3 ZTF will visit our skies this month, and it might even be visible to the naked eye. If you find the precision of astronomical predictions impressive, January’s topic might change your mind. C/2022 E3 ZTF is a well-placed comet, possibly about to break the naked eye visibility threshold. However, comets are notoriously difficult to predict, sometimes likened to cats in the way they ignore predictions and do just whatever they please.
It should take another 300 years for NASA's Voyager 1 probe to reach the most distant region of our solar system. Until then, it's cruising through the void between the stars.
Voyager 1 crossed the heliopause in 2012 and is drifting through interstellar space at the edge of our Milky Way galaxy, which has a lot of nothing.
Rare green comet not seen since the Stone Age will zoom overhead tonight. Here's how to watch.
The last time comet C/2022 E3 passed by Earth, modern humans were mingling with Neanderthals.
Child Conceived Wearing a Tail That Finished in a Meaty Ball Suggestive of a Middle age Gadget at Its Tip
A Brazilian baby had specialists scratching their heads not such a huge amount by the way that he was brought into the world with a genuine human tail yet because of the 1.5 broad balls toward the finish of it that looked like a substantial middle age club.
A once-in-a-lifetime comet will breeze past Earth this month
Space enthusiasts will soon get a once-in-a-lifetime chance to see a stunning comet as it zooms past Earth later this month. The E3 comet — officially known as C/2022 E3 (ZTF) — was first discovered in March of 2022. The comet is what astronomers call a long-period comet. This label is applied whenever a comet’s orbit takes longer than 200 years.
Sonic boom several times larger than our Milky Way captured by NASA's James Webb Telescope
A rouge galaxy invaded the five within Stephen's Quintet, resulting in a sonic boom that has been captured by NASA, which shows how the hydrogen gas is moved and shaped in space.
msn.com
A star mysteriously blinked for 7 years, and astronomers think they finally know why
An enormous star blinked for seven years, and initially, nobody noticed. But then the European Space Agency's Gaia spacecraft saw the star, known as Gaia17bpp, suddenly spike in brightness — and years later, researchers think they finally know why. The leading hypothesis is that Gaia17bpp, a red giant 55...
NBC Bay Area
Watch the Skies for a Glowing Green Comet Last in the Solar System During the Ice Ages
A comet last in the solar system about 50,000 years ago should be visible in the morning sky this month with a telescope and likely with just binoculars, NASA reports. The comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF), a name that NASA acknowledges is a mouthful, is passing through the inner solar system. It will approach closest to the Sun on Jan. 12, and to Earth on Feb. 2.
Colorado Skies Will Show Green Comet For First Time In 50,000 Years
Get ready to see something that hasn't been seen in the skies above Colorado and beyond in over 50,000 years. The "green comet" will again be visible so you just might be able to catch a glimpse. Green Comet To Be Seen For The First Time In Over 50,000 Years.
NASA’s TESS spots a second potentially habitable Earth-sized planet
NASA’s Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS) has found success in detecting various exoplanets throughout the universe. Now, though, the satellite has detected what scientists believe may be a second possibly habitable Earth-sized planet in a system called TOI 700. The planet, which is believed to be rocky like our...
NASA just found a planet almost the size of Earth and it's in the habitable zone of a star
The planet TOI 700 e, about 100 light-years away, is in the "Goldilocks zone" for life, is probably rocky and is about 95% the size of Earth.
Renée Geyer: Australia’s finest white soul singer was ambitious, unapologetic and too often overlooked
Renée Geyer was many things in a career that spanned 15 studio albums and 50 years, and she continued singing to packed houses up to only a month ago. She was surely the finest white soul singer, male or female, that Australia has produced, but to speak only of her immense talent does not capture what she was about; her real greatness.
Everything you need to know about when and how to see the once-in-50,000 years green comet
In early February Wisconsinites will have the opportunity to experience a once-in-many-lifetimes event as a recently discovered “green comet” will pass Earth for the first time in 50,000 years. The comet, named C/2022 E3 (ZTF), was discovered by NASA in March of 2022 and as it currently passes through our inner solar system...
NASA's James Webb snaps a STUNNING photo of a young cluster of stars 200,000 light-years away
NASA's James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) has released yet another new image, providing new insights into how stars formed in the early universe more than 10 billion years ago.
Green Comet Tracker: C/2022 E3 (ZTF) Location and Viewing Tips
Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) will make a close approach to Earth on February 1, when it might be faintly visible to the naked eye, around 26 million miles away.
NASA's Webb telescope has discovered its first exoplanet
NASA's Webb telescope has discovered an exoplanet, which is any planet that is outside of our solar system, for the first time, the agency announced Wednesday. The planet, called LHS 475 b, is nearly the same size as Earth, having 99% of our planet's diameter, scientists said. However, it is several hundred degrees hotter than Earth and completes its orbit around its star in two days. LHS 475 b is in the constellation Octans and is 41 light-years away, which is relatively nearby.
Time Out Global
Melbourne ranked third in the top trending travel destinations for 2023
Hot off the heels of news that Melbourne was recently named one of the top five drinking cities for 2023 comes new data that reveals the Victorian capital has also just been ranked the third most popular destination for travellers in 2023. According to a study by Airbnb, Melbourne beat...
Oddee
Once in a Lifetime — Green Comet Last Seen by Neanderthals Approaches Earth
This is your chance to see something that will likely never, ever happen again. Here at Oddee, we’re in the business of bringing you the rarest and most unusual stories. And you can’t get much rarer or more unusual than something that happens once every 50,000 years. And...
Comments / 0