Columbus, OH

Sheryl Stebbins-Hoch
3d ago

#ReopenTheAsylums. we pay for these people in one way or another. it's time to #ReopenTheAsylums and get these people off the street. there's too many nuts running around that are a danger to others

WIBC.com

Man Wanted in Two States Caught in Indiana After Wild Police Chase

WHITESTOWN, Ind. — A man wanted for a parole violation and terrorist threats in two states was caught Monday in Indiana. Whitestown Police say Marcus Curtis, a 26-year-old man from Columbus, Ohio, was spotted weaving through traffic Monday morning around 3 o’clock on I-65 southbound near the I-865 dogleg. A police officer tried to pull him over because he thought Curtis may be drunk driving, but Curtis did not pull over.
WOWK 13 News

Fake $100 bills used for movies circulating in Ohio

MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK)– Several reports of fake $100 bills used in movies have been reported to the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office recently. According to deputies, the bills have “for motion picture purposes” and “This is not a legal tender” on the front of the bill. On the back, it says “In prop we trust.” […]
whbc.com

Parole Board Recommends Against Clemency for Keith

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – Governor Mike DeWine makes the final decision, but the Ohio Parole Board has recommended against clemency for Canton native Kevin Keith. He has long maintained his innocence in the 1994 murders of two women and a 4-year-old girl in Bucyrus.
WKBN

Ohio school district sued after allowing transgender students access to communal bathrooms

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Parents and students backed by a national legal group are challenging an Ohio school district in federal court for allowing transgender students to use communal restrooms consistent with their gender identity.  American First Legal is suing Dayton-area Bethel Local School District, alleging school officials violated the religious liberty of 18 anonymous […]
Oxygen

Oxygen

Crime Time is your destination for true crime stories from around the world, breaking crime news, and information about Oxygen's original true crime shows and documentaries.

 https://www.oxygen.com/crime-news

