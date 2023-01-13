Read full article on original website
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.Westland DailyJustin, TX
Get your free chicken salad in Dallas Fort Worth this ThursdayAsh JurbergFort Worth, TX
UNT alumna R'Bonney Gabriel crowned as the new Miss UniverseJalyn SmootDenton, TX
The richest woman in Fort Worth, TexasLuay RahilFort Worth, TX
Firing incidents have once again in Florida,at martin Luther king celebrations, 8 people badly injuredSikaraFort Pierce, FL
Sweet Tooth Hotel opens new flagship location in downtown Dallas
We have our luggage, we have our keycard, and we are checking into the brand-new flagship location of the Sweet Tooth Hotel in downtown Dallas.
Whistle Britches specializes in chicken, biscuits and beer
Ma’s Meatloaf ($21.00) features Angus beef with black pepper, bourbon glaze, whipped potatoes and buttered green beans. (Photo by Karen Chaney) Although Omar Flores grew up helping at his father’s Mexican restaurant Taco Pinata and his mother was a phenomenal cook who generously shared her skills with him, Flores said he felt he needed to broaden his horizons.
fwtx.com
Photo of the Month: Cowtown Bootmaker Wields a Lot of Leather
Steven Parker works in leather — like, a lot of leather. You see, every day, Parker works with his bare hands making some of the city’s best cowboy boots. And, considering that city is Fort Worth, it’s really saying something. Crystal Wise, our magazine’s director of photography, snapped this photo while at Parker’s shop, Morris Boot Company, for a feature we ran in April 2021. The saddle that caught Crystal’s eye is in the corner of his boot-making shop and serves as a catch-all for ropes and rogue pieces of leather. (Note: You might also recognize Steven from our October feature on cowboy hats, where he served as a model for the story’s opening page.)
mysweetcharity.com
MySweetCharity Photo Gallery Alert: 2022 Crystal Charity Ball
For one night the Hilton Anatole was transformed into “la dolce notte” thanks to 2022 Crystal Charity Ball Chair Susan Farris’ Italian gene pool. With a theme of Splendido Italiano, the legendary Dallas County children’s fundraiser entertained the top-tier types with games, shopping, bidding, cocktailing, dining, dancing and the best of all eye candy.
papercitymag.com
Inside Two Buzzy New Openings in Frisco and the Shuttering of a Henderson Avenue Staple
The Dallas dining scene is always evolving. To help you stay in the know, we’ve gathered the buzziest openings, the unfortunate closures, and any other food news we might find fitting. The Dallas Dish is your weekly helping of need-to-know North Texas restaurant news — and will hopefully point you in the direction of your next great reservation.
texasstandard.org
Stained glass crafting is making a comeback, and you can take classes in North Texas
If you’ve looked at a huge stained glass window, it might be hard to imagine you could make something like that yourself. But stained glass crafting is hot now, thanks in part to TikTok. From KERA:. We all grew up hearing: be careful, don’t break the glass. But...
CandysDirt.com
After a Fantastic Remodel, This Westcliff Home on Ranier Court is Just Right
Sometimes previewing homes for Tarrant County Tuesday is like the story of Goldilocks and the three bears. Hang with me here. The homes that are truly over the top, not only absurdly priced but ostentatious in design and style, those are the bowls of porridge that are too hot. Then...
TGI Fridays shuts down Plano location
All TGI Friday signage has been removed from the building. (Jake Reynolds/Community Impact) The TGI Fridays at 2444 Preston Road permanently closed its doors Jan. 3. According to a statement posted on the door, the company is “extremely grateful” to guests and staff and invites customers to “visit other Fridays.” The closest TGI Fridays to the closed Plano location is located at 4951 Belt Line Road, Dallas. The restaurant chain offers a number of dishes, including burgers, pasta and seafood.
azlenews.net
Hometown girl excited about improving Azle
Kristen Pegues has returned to her hometown of Azle to work in a newly created position at City Hall. Pegues started in November as the community and marketing specialist. A 2005 Azle High School graduate, she attended Texas Tech University, where she earned her degree in agricultural communications with an emphasis in marketing. After college, she worked for the United States Team Penning Association and National Cutting Horse Association, each located in Fort Worth. She worked in marketing in both places, putting in about 4½ years combined.
fortworthreport.org
Made in Tarrant: Potter’s unexpected college ceramics class leads to business start
Editor’s note: Made in Tarrant is an occasional Q&A series on small businesses started in Tarrant County. Submit your business here. Who? Garret Pendergrass is the founder of Garret Pendergrass Pottery. When? Garret Pendergrass Pottery started in 2013. Keith Thomson of Firehouse Pottery allowed him to rent space in...
fortworthreport.org
‘It was something very emotional’: All-Western Stock Show Parade takes over downtown
Thirty-year-old Gustavo Gonzalez was overcome with emotion as he played the tambora drum while spectators cheered for his band, Banda La Tremenda NG, on Jan. 14 at the All-Western Stock Show Parade in downtown Fort Worth. Gonzalez began playing the tambora drum with the band of 17 musicians about 10...
This Is What Texans Really Want at the New Universal Studios Park
With the announcement of the new Universal Studios park coming to Frisco, Texas, many theme park fans are excited. However, that excitement tends to dwindle once they hear the actual plans for the park. Rather than appealing to a wide range of ages, including adults, like the other Universal parks...
See 8 new businesses now open, coming soon to Stonebriar Centre in Frisco
Stonebriar Centre opened in 2000 with over 1 million square feet of retail space. The two-level shopping mall is managed by Brookfield Properties. (Grant Johnson/Community Impact) The Stonebriar Centre in Frisco added a new batch of businesses to its roster for 2023. Several stores are now open with more opening...
Famous hot dog restaurant Portillo's opens first location in Dallas
Fans of hot dogs and beef steak sandwiches will be excited that one of Chicago's most famous restaurants, Portillo's, will open the door to its first location in Dallas this week.
Truck Yard offering food trucks in 2-acre complex in Fort Worth's Alliance area
The Truck Yard held its grand opening in the Alliance area of Fort Worth on Jan. 16. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact) Truck Yard, a food and entertainment complex, held its grand opening Jan. 16 at 3101 Prairie Vista Drive, Fort Worth. According to previous Community Impact reporting, the plans were announced...
This North Texas pet store is the largest breeder of axolotl in the world
North Texas is actually home to the world's largest breeder of this amazing species, Axolotl Planet.
This Dallas restaurant serves some of the meanest, juiciest chicken in North Texas
At Soul Bird’s Chickn Shack, the bird is a passion project. They serve some of the meanest and juiciest chicken in the metroplex, whether you’re looking for a chicken sandwich, wings, tenders, salads and more.
The richest woman in Fort Worth, Texas
Two hundred forty million customers visit Walmart stores weekly, making it the world's biggest retailer with revenue exceeding $559 billion. Walmart's tremendous success made the Walton family the wealthiest family in the world. Today, I will talk about the richest woman in the family who lives in Fort Worth, Texas.
wbap.com
New Shopping Center Announced For Northwest Dallas
(WBAP/KLIF) Dallas – A new shopping center is coming to the Northwest corner of Walnut Hill and Marsh Lane to replace the one destroyed by the October 2019 tornado that did an estimated 1.5 billion in damage in North Dallas. Hopkins Realty has installed a sign announcing the new...
A Taste of Dallas BBQ Off the Beaten Path
Barbecue varies so much across the face of our country and has regional styles spanning from Memphis to the Carolinas, but nothing quite satisfies like the Texas brand of BBQ with haunches of brisket, pork and beef ribs and more that brings out the chef in every man who wields a backyard fire.
