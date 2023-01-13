ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fwtx.com

Photo of the Month: Cowtown Bootmaker Wields a Lot of Leather

Steven Parker works in leather — like, a lot of leather. You see, every day, Parker works with his bare hands making some of the city’s best cowboy boots. And, considering that city is Fort Worth, it’s really saying something. Crystal Wise, our magazine’s director of photography, snapped this photo while at Parker’s shop, Morris Boot Company, for a feature we ran in April 2021. The saddle that caught Crystal’s eye is in the corner of his boot-making shop and serves as a catch-all for ropes and rogue pieces of leather. (Note: You might also recognize Steven from our October feature on cowboy hats, where he served as a model for the story’s opening page.)
mysweetcharity.com

MySweetCharity Photo Gallery Alert: 2022 Crystal Charity Ball

For one night the Hilton Anatole was transformed into “la dolce notte” thanks to 2022 Crystal Charity Ball Chair Susan Farris’ Italian gene pool. With a theme of Splendido Italiano, the legendary Dallas County children’s fundraiser entertained the top-tier types with games, shopping, bidding, cocktailing, dining, dancing and the best of all eye candy.
papercitymag.com

Inside Two Buzzy New Openings in Frisco and the Shuttering of a Henderson Avenue Staple

The Dallas dining scene is always evolving. To help you stay in the know, we’ve gathered the buzziest openings, the unfortunate closures, and any other food news we might find fitting. The Dallas Dish is your weekly helping of need-to-know North Texas restaurant news — and will hopefully point you in the direction of your next great reservation.
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

TGI Fridays shuts down Plano location

All TGI Friday signage has been removed from the building. (Jake Reynolds/Community Impact) The TGI Fridays at 2444 Preston Road permanently closed its doors Jan. 3. According to a statement posted on the door, the company is “extremely grateful” to guests and staff and invites customers to “visit other Fridays.” The closest TGI Fridays to the closed Plano location is located at 4951 Belt Line Road, Dallas. The restaurant chain offers a number of dishes, including burgers, pasta and seafood.
azlenews.net

Hometown girl excited about improving Azle

Kristen Pegues has returned to her hometown of Azle to work in a newly created position at City Hall. Pegues started in November as the community and marketing specialist. A 2005 Azle High School graduate, she attended Texas Tech University, where she earned her degree in agricultural communications with an emphasis in marketing. After college, she worked for the United States Team Penning Association and National Cutting Horse Association, each located in Fort Worth. She worked in marketing in both places, putting in about 4½ years combined.
Luay Rahil

The richest woman in Fort Worth, Texas

Two hundred forty million customers visit Walmart stores weekly, making it the world's biggest retailer with revenue exceeding $559 billion. Walmart's tremendous success made the Walton family the wealthiest family in the world. Today, I will talk about the richest woman in the family who lives in Fort Worth, Texas.
wbap.com

New Shopping Center Announced For Northwest Dallas

(WBAP/KLIF) Dallas – A new shopping center is coming to the Northwest corner of Walnut Hill and Marsh Lane to replace the one destroyed by the October 2019 tornado that did an estimated 1.5 billion in damage in North Dallas. Hopkins Realty has installed a sign announcing the new...
Steven Doyle

A Taste of Dallas BBQ Off the Beaten Path

Barbecue varies so much across the face of our country and has regional styles spanning from Memphis to the Carolinas, but nothing quite satisfies like the Texas brand of BBQ with haunches of brisket, pork and beef ribs and more that brings out the chef in every man who wields a backyard fire.
