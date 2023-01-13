ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Vince McMahon Reportedly Already Back at WWE Offices & Suggesting Changes

– Vince McMahon’s return to WWE was positioned by both McMahon himself and the other members of leadership strictly to facilitate selling the company but it appears that guidance has already changed. Dave Meltzer reported on f4wonline.com that McMahon is already back in the office and “suggesting changes”, though the context of that wasn’t explained further.
R-Truth Reveals He Had To Undergo Second Surgery Due To Infection (Video)

R-Truth has been under the knife twice now for the same injury. The WWE veteran revealed he had to undergo a second operation for a torn quad tendon due to issues with infection during a recent live stream. Featured below are some of the highlights. On undergoing a second surgery...
Booker T Says WWE Should Sign Former NWA World's Heavyweight Champion

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently took to his "Hall Of Fame" podcast, where he spoke about a variety of topics such as how WWE should sign former NWA World's Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis as well as how Aldis can really make a difference and he can really make an impression in the WWE.
Raw Women's Title Match Announced For WWE Royal Rumble 2023

It looks like the Raw Women's Championship match is set for the first premium live event of 2023. During this week's episode of WWE Monday Night Raw at the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio, Bianca Belair called out Alexa Bliss in her return segment. This lead to a back-and-forth...
Triple H Holds Another Talent Meeting Prior to Tonight's WWE Raw

-- Just as he did prior to last week's WWE Friday Night Smackdown, CCO Paul "HHH" Levesque addressed talent prior to tonight's Monday Night Raw, covering much the same topics he did on Friday. The meeting was led by Levesque with Kevin Dunn and Dan Ventrelle, the new EVP of Talent, joining him.
Former WWE Divas Champion Teases Return In Women's Royal Rumble Match

With the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 pay-per-view fast-approaching, the rumors continue to swirl regarding potential surprise entrants in the men's and women's titular matches. Ahead of the first premium live event of the New Year, Candice Michelle appeared as a guest on the Ring the Belle program and spoke about the possibility of turning up in the women's Royal Rumble match as one of the surprise entrants.
WWE Taped a Segment Last Month With John Cena and Austin Theory

-- It appears as if WWE may be setting something up between John Cena and Austin Theory, according to a report by fightfulselect.com. When Cena returned to WWE for the December 30 episode of Friday Night Smackdown, the company had him film content with US Champ Theory though it's unclear for what purpose the footage will be used.
Tatanka Says He "Will Not Be Attending" Raw 30th Anniversary Show

Will Tatanka be invovled with the upcoming Raw 30th Anniversary show?. Who better to ask than the one-time Slammy Award winner himself?. In a post on Twitter, Tatanka shared the following statement with his fans and followers:. The Monday Night Raw 30th Anniversary event goes down on January 23rd.
Blue Meanie Credits One Specific WWE Legend For Getting Wrestlers Guaranteed Money

Scott Hall might've been "The Bad Guy," but to his fellow pro wrestlers, he was a good guy when it comes to their bottom line. The Blue Meanie recently appeared as a guest on the Wrestle Binge program from Sports Keeda and gave the WWE Hall of Fame legend credit for getting pro wrestlers guaranteed money in their contracts.
WWE NXT Results (1/17/2023): Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, FL.

On tap for tonight's edition of the weekly two-hour NXT on USA Network television program is the returns of Tyler Bate and Tiffany Stratton. Additionally, Gallus (Wolfgang & Mark Coffey) will take on Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen in tag-team action, and the duo of Apollo Crews & Axiom will clash with Carmelo Hayes & Trick Williams.
Tony Schiavone Talks Being Able To Work With Tully Blanchard Again

All Elite Wrestling commentator Tony Schiavone recently appeared on the "What Happened When" podcast, where he discussed a number of topics such as being able to work with WWE Hall of Famer and wrestling legend Tully Blanchard again and how he really enjoyed it. Tony Schiavone said:. “It was fun...
Kurt Angle Talks How He Felt He Was Getting Demoted By Being Moved To ECW

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently took to his The Kurt Angle Show podcast, where he discussed how he felt he was getting demoted by the company wanting him to join ECW instead of WWE RAW or SmackDown as he was the best technical wrestler in the company at the time and he was being placed in a company that used a lot of weapons, so he thought it wasn't the right fit for him.

