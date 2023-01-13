ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WWE News: On This Day In 2018, Top 10 Smackdown Highlights (Video)

-- Remember when current WWE Smackdown Superstar Braun Strowman destroyed catering?. Earlier today, the throwback footage surfaced on WWE's official YouTube channel. Check out the latest edition of WWE 'On This Day' below:. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, the highlights from Friday evenings episode of Smackdown On FOX...
Various News: Latest Thunder Rosa Vlog, WWE Sunday Stunner Lineup

-- Thunder Rosa's latest vlog has surfaced on the former AEW Women's World Champion's YouTube channel. Check out the footage below, featuring part-two of Rosa's trip to Mexico:. -- In other news from the wide world of professional wrestling, WWE Superstars will be in Corbin, Kentucky tonight, where The Corbin...
WWE News: Advertised Live Event Lineup, Smackdown Lowdown Highlights (Video)

-- A brand episode of the Smackdown Lowndown has surfaced on WWE's official YouTube channel. Check out the footage below, featuring Rey Mysterio, and more:. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, a WWE Superstars will be in Roanoke, Virginia tonight, where the Berglund Center Coliseum will host Saturday Night’s Main Event.
Backstage News on Cody Rhodes' Return to WWE Action; Details on Who He's Training With

-- After a lengthy absence as he recovered from a torn pectoral muscle that required surgery, Cody Rhodes is getting close to gaining in-ring clearance to return to action for WWE. A fightfulselect.com report notes that Rhodes is deep into his preparations for a return and has been training in the ring and has even been at WWE's Performance Center dating back to late December.
Former WWE NXT UK Superstar Announces Her Retirement

A former WWE NXT UK Superstar has announced her decision to retire. In a post on Twitter, Jinny shared the following statement:. During her time in WWE, Jinny competed in the 2018 Mae Young Classic, and made a name for herself in the NXT UK women's division. "The Fashionista" earned...
WWE Taped a Segment Last Month With John Cena and Austin Theory

-- It appears as if WWE may be setting something up between John Cena and Austin Theory, according to a report by fightfulselect.com. When Cena returned to WWE for the December 30 episode of Friday Night Smackdown, the company had him film content with US Champ Theory though it's unclear for what purpose the footage will be used.
Spoiler: Big Name Confirmed For Men's 2023 WWE Royal Rumble Match

The road to Cody Rhodes' recovery winds up at the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 pay-per-view. On Monday night's episode of WWE Raw at the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio, the latest "Cody Rhodes' road to recovery" video aired. This time things picked up with Cody's recovery from surgery for...
WWE NXT Level Up Highlights (1/13):Jakara Jackson vs. Isla Dawn, More (Video)

The highlights from Friday night's edition of NXT Level Up are now available on WWE's official YouTube channel. Check out the best moments from Friday's exciting episode of NXT Level Up below:. The newest student at Chase University, Duke Hudson looks to win his third straight match when he clashes...
Josh Alexander Talks About Interest In Joining Faction, Frequent Indy Wrestling Appearances

Josh Alexander recently appeared as a guest on the Wrestling Perspective podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the IMPACT Wrestling veteran spoke about whether or not he would have any interest in being part of a faction, as well as the reason why he works so many independent wrestling shows.
GUNTHER Talks Which Superstars He Hopes To Wrestle In WWE, Other Dream Opponents

WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER recently spoke with the San Antonio Express-News on a number of topics such as which Superstars he hopes to wrestle in the WWE. “I think there’s a big selection to be honest. Some of the best wrestlers in the worlds are in WWE. I’m really bad at naming dream matches, but I always wanted to wrestle Finn Balor. AJ Styles will be a great match. Obviously, Brock Lesnar will be fantastic. At some point, if John Cena is ever possible, that would be great.”
Former WWE Divas Champion Teases Return In Women's Royal Rumble Match

With the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 pay-per-view fast-approaching, the rumors continue to swirl regarding potential surprise entrants in the men's and women's titular matches. Ahead of the first premium live event of the New Year, Candice Michelle appeared as a guest on the Ring the Belle program and spoke about the possibility of turning up in the women's Royal Rumble match as one of the surprise entrants.
Eric Bischoff Says There Is A Glimmer Of Hope For AEW

WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW President Eric Bischoff took to his Strictly Business podcast, where he discussed topics such as how having UFC President Dana White's Slap League maybe a glimmer of hope for AEW as it indicates that they are trying to build on their franchise. Eric...
AEW Announces One Match For Next Week's Episode Of AEW Rampage

During last night's episode of AEW Rampage, the one matchup that will be taking place as part of next week's episode of the show was made official. It was announced that Action Andretti will face Jericho Appreciation Society's Daniel Garcia in Singles action. Andretti defeated Chris Jericho in his first-ever matchup on Dynamite this past month.
