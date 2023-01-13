WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER recently spoke with the San Antonio Express-News on a number of topics such as which Superstars he hopes to wrestle in the WWE. “I think there’s a big selection to be honest. Some of the best wrestlers in the worlds are in WWE. I’m really bad at naming dream matches, but I always wanted to wrestle Finn Balor. AJ Styles will be a great match. Obviously, Brock Lesnar will be fantastic. At some point, if John Cena is ever possible, that would be great.”

