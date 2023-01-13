Read full article on original website
rajah.com
Various News: WWE Couple Set For Bravo Show, RJ City Joins Danhausen's Vlog (Video)
-- A pair of WWE Superstars will appear on the edition of Bravo's Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. The episode will air at 10:00 pm ET, and feature Montez Ford of the Street Profits, as well as Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair. -- In other news from the...
rajah.com
WWE News: On This Day In 2018, Top 10 Smackdown Highlights (Video)
-- Remember when current WWE Smackdown Superstar Braun Strowman destroyed catering?. Earlier today, the throwback footage surfaced on WWE's official YouTube channel. Check out the latest edition of WWE 'On This Day' below:. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, the highlights from Friday evenings episode of Smackdown On FOX...
rajah.com
Opening Betting Odds Released For Bray Wyatt vs. LA Knight At The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble Event
The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event is set to take place on Saturday, January 28 from inside The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas and the show is set to air live on Peacock in the U.S. as well as on the WWE Network everywhere else. Opening betting odds...
rajah.com
Various News: Latest Thunder Rosa Vlog, WWE Sunday Stunner Lineup
-- Thunder Rosa's latest vlog has surfaced on the former AEW Women's World Champion's YouTube channel. Check out the footage below, featuring part-two of Rosa's trip to Mexico:. -- In other news from the wide world of professional wrestling, WWE Superstars will be in Corbin, Kentucky tonight, where The Corbin...
rajah.com
WWE News: Advertised Live Event Lineup, Smackdown Lowdown Highlights (Video)
-- A brand episode of the Smackdown Lowndown has surfaced on WWE's official YouTube channel. Check out the footage below, featuring Rey Mysterio, and more:. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, a WWE Superstars will be in Roanoke, Virginia tonight, where the Berglund Center Coliseum will host Saturday Night’s Main Event.
rajah.com
Spoiler: Steel Cage Match Set For WWE Raw 30th Anniversary Special
You can officially pencil in a women's steel cage match for the Raw 30th Anniversary show next week. Ahead of next week's Raw Is XXX special event in Philadelphia, PA., a big steel cage match has been announced for the show. A match pitting Becky Lynch one-on-one against Bayley inside...
rajah.com
Backstage News on Cody Rhodes' Return to WWE Action; Details on Who He's Training With
-- After a lengthy absence as he recovered from a torn pectoral muscle that required surgery, Cody Rhodes is getting close to gaining in-ring clearance to return to action for WWE. A fightfulselect.com report notes that Rhodes is deep into his preparations for a return and has been training in the ring and has even been at WWE's Performance Center dating back to late December.
rajah.com
Former WWE NXT UK Superstar Announces Her Retirement
A former WWE NXT UK Superstar has announced her decision to retire. In a post on Twitter, Jinny shared the following statement:. During her time in WWE, Jinny competed in the 2018 Mae Young Classic, and made a name for herself in the NXT UK women's division. "The Fashionista" earned...
rajah.com
Blue World Order Member Talks WWE Royal Rumble, WrestleMania 40 In Philadelphia
Will The Blue Meanie be in San Antonio for the Men's Royal Rumble match?. Who better to ask than the former WWE Superstar himself?. During his recent chat with Fightful. Meanie discussed a possible Royal Rumble cameo, and looked forward to WrestleMania 40 in "The City of Brotherly Love." Featured...
rajah.com
WWE Taped a Segment Last Month With John Cena and Austin Theory
-- It appears as if WWE may be setting something up between John Cena and Austin Theory, according to a report by fightfulselect.com. When Cena returned to WWE for the December 30 episode of Friday Night Smackdown, the company had him film content with US Champ Theory though it's unclear for what purpose the footage will be used.
rajah.com
Spoiler: Big Name Confirmed For Men's 2023 WWE Royal Rumble Match
The road to Cody Rhodes' recovery winds up at the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 pay-per-view. On Monday night's episode of WWE Raw at the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio, the latest "Cody Rhodes' road to recovery" video aired. This time things picked up with Cody's recovery from surgery for...
rajah.com
Dominik Mysterio Reveals He Competed In His Debut Match At WWE SummerSlam 2020 Without A Contract
WWE RAW Star Dominik Mysterio recently appeared on Konnan’s "Keepin It 100" podcast to discuss topics such as how he competed in his debut match at the 2020 WWE SummerSlam Premium Live Event against Seth Rollins without a contract. Dominik Mysterio said:. “I did SummerSlam without being on contract....
rajah.com
Former WWE Star Alexander Wolfe Says He Is Back On The Indies And He Is Better Than Ever
Former WWE Star Alexander Wolfe recently spoke with Ten Count's Steve Fall on a number of topics such as the moment SAnitY got called up to the main roster and how all they got was promises and how Vince McMahon has so many creative ideas for them. Alexander Wolfe said:
rajah.com
WWE NXT Level Up Highlights (1/13):Jakara Jackson vs. Isla Dawn, More (Video)
The highlights from Friday night's edition of NXT Level Up are now available on WWE's official YouTube channel. Check out the best moments from Friday's exciting episode of NXT Level Up below:. The newest student at Chase University, Duke Hudson looks to win his third straight match when he clashes...
rajah.com
Josh Alexander Talks About Interest In Joining Faction, Frequent Indy Wrestling Appearances
Josh Alexander recently appeared as a guest on the Wrestling Perspective podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the IMPACT Wrestling veteran spoke about whether or not he would have any interest in being part of a faction, as well as the reason why he works so many independent wrestling shows.
rajah.com
Bully Ray Says WWE Should Book A Family vs. Family Match In The Main Event Of WWE WrestleMania 39
WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray (Bubba Ray Dudley) recently appeared on Busted Open Radio to talk about a number of topics such as how WWE should book a Rhodes family vs. Anoa’i family match between Cody and Roman Reigns in the main event of WWE WrestleMania 39. Bully...
rajah.com
GUNTHER Talks Which Superstars He Hopes To Wrestle In WWE, Other Dream Opponents
WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER recently spoke with the San Antonio Express-News on a number of topics such as which Superstars he hopes to wrestle in the WWE. “I think there’s a big selection to be honest. Some of the best wrestlers in the worlds are in WWE. I’m really bad at naming dream matches, but I always wanted to wrestle Finn Balor. AJ Styles will be a great match. Obviously, Brock Lesnar will be fantastic. At some point, if John Cena is ever possible, that would be great.”
rajah.com
Former WWE Divas Champion Teases Return In Women's Royal Rumble Match
With the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 pay-per-view fast-approaching, the rumors continue to swirl regarding potential surprise entrants in the men's and women's titular matches. Ahead of the first premium live event of the New Year, Candice Michelle appeared as a guest on the Ring the Belle program and spoke about the possibility of turning up in the women's Royal Rumble match as one of the surprise entrants.
rajah.com
Eric Bischoff Says There Is A Glimmer Of Hope For AEW
WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW President Eric Bischoff took to his Strictly Business podcast, where he discussed topics such as how having UFC President Dana White's Slap League maybe a glimmer of hope for AEW as it indicates that they are trying to build on their franchise. Eric...
rajah.com
AEW Announces One Match For Next Week's Episode Of AEW Rampage
During last night's episode of AEW Rampage, the one matchup that will be taking place as part of next week's episode of the show was made official. It was announced that Action Andretti will face Jericho Appreciation Society's Daniel Garcia in Singles action. Andretti defeated Chris Jericho in his first-ever matchup on Dynamite this past month.
