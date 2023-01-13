ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vince McMahon Reportedly Already Back at WWE Offices & Suggesting Changes

– Vince McMahon’s return to WWE was positioned by both McMahon himself and the other members of leadership strictly to facilitate selling the company but it appears that guidance has already changed. Dave Meltzer reported on f4wonline.com that McMahon is already back in the office and “suggesting changes”, though the context of that wasn’t explained further.

