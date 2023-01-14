Friday's Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
AGWSR, Ackley 73, East Marshall, LeGrand 36
Akron-Westfield 52, Trinity Christian High School 42
Alburnett 61, Edgewood-Colesburg 52
Algona 61, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 36
Ankeny Centennial 77, Urbandale 48
Aplington-Parkersburg 50, Denver 30
Assumption, Davenport 54, Davenport, Central 37
Ballard 44, ADM, Adel 26
Bedford 45, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 36
Benton Community 48, Vinton-Shellsburg 45
Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 65, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 39
Boone 44, Denison-Schleswig 32
Boyer Valley, Dunlap 63, West Harrison, Mondamin 56
Burlington Notre Dame 65, Van Buren, Keosauqua 24
CAM, Anita 69, Ar-We-Va, Westside 25
Calamus-Wheatland 31, Midland, Wyoming 24
Carroll 44, Gilbert 43
Cascade,Western Dubuque 50, Anamosa 14
Cedar Falls 38, Iowa City West 29
Cedar Rapids Xavier 56, Iowa City High 52
Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 56, Epworth, Western Dubuque 35
Centerville 53, Eldon Cardinal 46
Central City 86, Starmont 50
Central Clinton, DeWitt 68, Clinton 37
Central Elkader 62, Kee, Lansing 22
Central Lee, Donnellson 72, New London 35
Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 69, Okoboji, Milford 39
Chariton 37, Albia 22
Clarke, Osceola 71, Knoxville 68
Clear Creek-Amana 55, Center Point-Urbana 34
Clear Lake 47, Humboldt 31
Collins-Maxwell 51, Baxter 38
Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 43, Louisa-Muscatine 36
Coon Rapids-Bayard 47, Paton-Churdan 26
Dallas Center-Grimes 49, Pella 34
Davenport, North 61, North Scott, Eldridge 47
Decorah 72, Charles City 11
Des Moines Christian 46, Madrid 26
Des Moines, North 59, Des Moines, Hoover 21
Diagonal 59, Seymour 30
Dike-New Hartford 70, Union Community, LaPorte City 15
Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 50, Valley, West Des Moines 32
Dubuque, Senior 58, Cedar Rapids, Washington 44
Dunkerton 33, Waterloo Christian School 32
Earlham 51, AC/GC 38
East Buchanan, Winthrop 45, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 40
East Mills 63, Fremont Mills, Tabor 52
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 75, Davis County, Bloomfield 43
Estherville Lincoln Central 61, Spirit Lake 42
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 54, Glidden-Ralston 38
Forest City 56, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 35
Fort Madison 46, Burlington 28
GMG, Garwin 55, Meskwaki Settlement School 24
Grinnell 71, Newton 36
Grundy Center 50, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 33
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 38, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 14
Harlan 57, Atlantic 46
Hudson 69, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 44
IKM-Manning 38, Riverside, Oakland 25
Indianola 49, Pella Christian 34
Iowa Falls-Alden 42, Webster City 34
Janesville 59, Tripoli 53
Jesup 62, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 29
Johnston 63, Waukee Northwest 49
Keokuk 47, Washington 28
Kingsley-Pierson 66, Woodbury Central, Moville 18
Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 53, Glenwood 50
Lake Mills 51, Belmond-Klemme 37
Lewis Central 71, Creston 47
Lone Tree 51, Highland, Riverside 38
Lynnville-Sully 36, English Valleys, North English 26
MOC-Floyd Valley 69, Sheldon 43
Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 55, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 45
Martensdale-St. Marys 45, Lenox 42
Mediapolis 60, Danville 42
Melcher-Dallas 40, Moulton-Udell 18
Mid-Prairie, Wellman 76, Tipton 43
Montezuma 66, Tri-County, Thornburg 29
Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 51, Moravia 46
Mount Pleasant 60, Fairfield 25
Murray 48, Lamoni 29
Nevada 44, PCM, Monroe 40
Newell-Fonda 79, West Bend-Mallard 27
Newman Catholic, Mason City 44, North Butler, Greene 22
Nodaway Valley 77, East Union, Afton 27
North Fayette Valley 61, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 33
North Linn, Troy Mills 59, Springville 44
North Mahaska, New Sharon 48, Sigourney 31
North Polk, Alleman 64, Carlisle 40
Northwood-Kensett 38, Nashua-Plainfield 19
Osage 41, Central Springs 20
Oskaloosa 52, Norwalk 46
PAC-LM 65, Ruthven-Ayrshire 41
Pleasant Valley 76, Muscatine 22
Pleasantville 60, West Central Valley, Stuart 56
Postville 40, West Central, Maynard 39
Roland-Story, Story City 60, Greene County 25
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 64, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 18
Shenandoah 47, Clarinda 29
Sibley-Ocheyedan 51, Boyden-Hull 26
Sioux Center 63, George-Little Rock 44
Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 72, Southeast Valley 48
Solon 47, West Delaware, Manchester 46
South Central Calhoun 70, Alta-Aurelia 57
South Hamilton, Jewell 76, Perry 39
Southwest Valley 47, Wayne, Corydon 39
St. Albert, Council Bluffs 59, Red Oak 23
St. Mary’s, Remsen 79, Harris-Lake Park 41
St. Mary’s, Storm Lake 41, East Sac County 27
Stanton 83, Griswold 14
Treynor 72, Missouri Valley 18
Tri-Center, Neola 44, Audubon 18
Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 37, South Winneshiek, Calmar 28
Underwood 40, A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 23
Unity Christian 62, Hinton 55
WACO, Wayland 60, Wapello 27
Waterloo, East 56, Marshalltown 38
Waterloo, West 69, Iowa City Liberty High School 56
Waukee 69, Ankeny 58
Waverly-Shell Rock 71, New Hampton 37
West Burlington 54, Holy Trinity 53
West Fork, Sheffield 74, Rockford 15
West Hancock, Britt 48, Eagle Grove 41
West Lyon, Inwood 52, Rock Valley 51
West Marshall, State Center 80, Saydel 23
Western Christian 49, Sioux City, North 38
Westwood, Sloan 68, River Valley, Correctionville 30
Williamsburg 55, South Tama County, Tama 24
Winfield-Mount Union 65, Pekin 31
Winterset 36, Bondurant Farrar 35
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Colo-NESCO vs. Valley Lutheran, Cedar Falls, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
