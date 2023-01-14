ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Friday's Scores

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

AGWSR, Ackley 73, East Marshall, LeGrand 36

Akron-Westfield 52, Trinity Christian High School 42

Alburnett 61, Edgewood-Colesburg 52

Algona 61, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 36

Ankeny Centennial 77, Urbandale 48

Aplington-Parkersburg 50, Denver 30

Assumption, Davenport 54, Davenport, Central 37

Ballard 44, ADM, Adel 26

Bedford 45, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 36

Benton Community 48, Vinton-Shellsburg 45

Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 65, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 39

Boone 44, Denison-Schleswig 32

Boyer Valley, Dunlap 63, West Harrison, Mondamin 56

Burlington Notre Dame 65, Van Buren, Keosauqua 24

CAM, Anita 69, Ar-We-Va, Westside 25

Calamus-Wheatland 31, Midland, Wyoming 24

Carroll 44, Gilbert 43

Cascade,Western Dubuque 50, Anamosa 14

Cedar Falls 38, Iowa City West 29

Cedar Rapids Xavier 56, Iowa City High 52

Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 56, Epworth, Western Dubuque 35

Centerville 53, Eldon Cardinal 46

Central City 86, Starmont 50

Central Clinton, DeWitt 68, Clinton 37

Central Elkader 62, Kee, Lansing 22

Central Lee, Donnellson 72, New London 35

Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 69, Okoboji, Milford 39

Chariton 37, Albia 22

Clarke, Osceola 71, Knoxville 68

Clear Creek-Amana 55, Center Point-Urbana 34

Clear Lake 47, Humboldt 31

Collins-Maxwell 51, Baxter 38

Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 43, Louisa-Muscatine 36

Coon Rapids-Bayard 47, Paton-Churdan 26

Dallas Center-Grimes 49, Pella 34

Davenport, North 61, North Scott, Eldridge 47

Decorah 72, Charles City 11

Des Moines Christian 46, Madrid 26

Des Moines, North 59, Des Moines, Hoover 21

Diagonal 59, Seymour 30

Dike-New Hartford 70, Union Community, LaPorte City 15

Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 50, Valley, West Des Moines 32

Dubuque, Senior 58, Cedar Rapids, Washington 44

Dunkerton 33, Waterloo Christian School 32

Earlham 51, AC/GC 38

East Buchanan, Winthrop 45, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 40

East Mills 63, Fremont Mills, Tabor 52

Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 75, Davis County, Bloomfield 43

Estherville Lincoln Central 61, Spirit Lake 42

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 54, Glidden-Ralston 38

Forest City 56, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 35

Fort Madison 46, Burlington 28

GMG, Garwin 55, Meskwaki Settlement School 24

Grinnell 71, Newton 36

Grundy Center 50, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 33

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 38, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 14

Harlan 57, Atlantic 46

Hudson 69, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 44

IKM-Manning 38, Riverside, Oakland 25

Indianola 49, Pella Christian 34

Iowa Falls-Alden 42, Webster City 34

Janesville 59, Tripoli 53

Jesup 62, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 29

Johnston 63, Waukee Northwest 49

Keokuk 47, Washington 28

Kingsley-Pierson 66, Woodbury Central, Moville 18

Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 53, Glenwood 50

Lake Mills 51, Belmond-Klemme 37

Lewis Central 71, Creston 47

Lone Tree 51, Highland, Riverside 38

Lynnville-Sully 36, English Valleys, North English 26

MOC-Floyd Valley 69, Sheldon 43

Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 55, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 45

Martensdale-St. Marys 45, Lenox 42

Mediapolis 60, Danville 42

Melcher-Dallas 40, Moulton-Udell 18

Mid-Prairie, Wellman 76, Tipton 43

Montezuma 66, Tri-County, Thornburg 29

Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 51, Moravia 46

Mount Pleasant 60, Fairfield 25

Murray 48, Lamoni 29

Nevada 44, PCM, Monroe 40

Newell-Fonda 79, West Bend-Mallard 27

Newman Catholic, Mason City 44, North Butler, Greene 22

Nodaway Valley 77, East Union, Afton 27

North Fayette Valley 61, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 33

North Linn, Troy Mills 59, Springville 44

North Mahaska, New Sharon 48, Sigourney 31

North Polk, Alleman 64, Carlisle 40

Northwood-Kensett 38, Nashua-Plainfield 19

Osage 41, Central Springs 20

Oskaloosa 52, Norwalk 46

PAC-LM 65, Ruthven-Ayrshire 41

Pleasant Valley 76, Muscatine 22

Pleasantville 60, West Central Valley, Stuart 56

Postville 40, West Central, Maynard 39

Roland-Story, Story City 60, Greene County 25

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 64, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 18

Shenandoah 47, Clarinda 29

Sibley-Ocheyedan 51, Boyden-Hull 26

Sioux Center 63, George-Little Rock 44

Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 72, Southeast Valley 48

Solon 47, West Delaware, Manchester 46

South Central Calhoun 70, Alta-Aurelia 57

South Hamilton, Jewell 76, Perry 39

Southwest Valley 47, Wayne, Corydon 39

St. Albert, Council Bluffs 59, Red Oak 23

St. Mary’s, Remsen 79, Harris-Lake Park 41

St. Mary’s, Storm Lake 41, East Sac County 27

Stanton 83, Griswold 14

Treynor 72, Missouri Valley 18

Tri-Center, Neola 44, Audubon 18

Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 37, South Winneshiek, Calmar 28

Underwood 40, A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 23

Unity Christian 62, Hinton 55

WACO, Wayland 60, Wapello 27

Waterloo, East 56, Marshalltown 38

Waterloo, West 69, Iowa City Liberty High School 56

Waukee 69, Ankeny 58

Waverly-Shell Rock 71, New Hampton 37

West Burlington 54, Holy Trinity 53

West Fork, Sheffield 74, Rockford 15

West Hancock, Britt 48, Eagle Grove 41

West Lyon, Inwood 52, Rock Valley 51

West Marshall, State Center 80, Saydel 23

Western Christian 49, Sioux City, North 38

Westwood, Sloan 68, River Valley, Correctionville 30

Williamsburg 55, South Tama County, Tama 24

Winfield-Mount Union 65, Pekin 31

Winterset 36, Bondurant Farrar 35

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Colo-NESCO vs. Valley Lutheran, Cedar Falls, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
619K+
Post
659M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy