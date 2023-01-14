ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Friday's Scores

 3 days ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

AC/GC 66, Earlham 46

ADM, Adel 73, Ballard 53

Akron-Westfield 59, Trinity Christian High School 46

Alburnett 73, Edgewood-Colesburg 31

Algona 67, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 52

Ames 65, Mason City 37

Ankeny 56, Waukee 51

Ankeny Centennial 61, Urbandale 48

Ankeny Christian Academy 68, Twin Cedars, Bussey 19

Aplington-Parkersburg 83, Denver 52

BCLUW, Conrad 53, North Tama, Traer 45

Baxter 90, Collins-Maxwell 40

Bedford 49, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 46

Bellevue 54, Beckman, Dyersville 36

Benton Community 58, Vinton-Shellsburg 37

Bettendorf 69, Davenport, West 61

Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 59, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 56

Bondurant Farrar 67, Winterset 62

Boyden-Hull 74, Sibley-Ocheyedan 43

Burlington 63, Fort Madison 46

Burlington Notre Dame 71, Van Buren, Keosauqua 40

CAM, Anita 53, Ar-We-Va, Westside 34

Calamus-Wheatland 47, Midland, Wyoming 43

Cascade,Western Dubuque 51, Anamosa 26

Cedar Falls 54, Iowa City West 51

Cedar Rapids Xavier 88, Iowa City High 48

Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 86, Wahlert, Dubuque 55

Cedar Rapids, Washington 56, Dubuque, Senior 53

Center Point-Urbana 67, Clear Creek-Amana 59

Central Clinton, DeWitt 59, Clinton 50

Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 95, Okoboji, Milford 49

Charles City 78, Decorah 69

Clarke, Osceola 72, Knoxville 55

Clarksville 62, Don Bosco, Gilbertville 46

Creston 57, Lewis Central 56

Crestwood, Cresco 67, Waukon 53

Dallas Center-Grimes 65, Pella 47

Davenport, Central 74, Assumption, Davenport 71

Denison-Schleswig 62, Boone 50

Des Moines, East 69, Ottumwa 53

Des Moines, Hoover 70, Des Moines, North 67

Des Moines, Lincoln 59, Des Moines, Roosevelt 57

Diagonal 51, Seymour 30

Dike-New Hartford 83, Union Community, LaPorte City 59

Dunkerton 94, Waterloo Christian School 60

Eagle Grove 47, West Hancock, Britt 38

East Marshall, LeGrand 70, AGWSR, Ackley 32

East Sac County 57, St. Mary’s, Storm Lake 25

Emmetsburg 63, Manson Northwest Webster 51

Epworth, Western Dubuque 70, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 40

Essex 57, Heartland Christian 45

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 85, Glidden-Ralston 33

Fremont Mills, Tabor 67, East Mills 50

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 40, Forest City 27

Gilbert 71, Carroll 59

Grundy Center 58, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 52

H-L-V, Victor 47, Belle Plaine 38

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 75, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 59

Harlan 72, Atlantic 64

Hudson 78, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 39

Humboldt 85, Clear Lake 80

IKM-Manning 59, Riverside, Oakland 53, OT

Indianola 63, Pella Christian 60

Janesville 43, Tripoli 24

Kee, Lansing 36, Central Elkader 35

Keota 84, Colfax-Mingo 43

Kingsley-Pierson 64, Woodbury Central, Moville 27

Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 76, Glenwood 70

Lake Mills 73, Belmond-Klemme 31

Lenox 76, Martensdale-St. Marys 48

Lone Tree 71, Highland, Riverside 39

Louisa-Muscatine 61, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 42

Lynnville-Sully 73, English Valleys, North English 36

MOC-Floyd Valley 73, Sheldon 32

Madrid 55, Des Moines Christian 48

Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 68, East Buchanan, Winthrop 37

Mediapolis 54, Danville 53

Melcher-Dallas 76, Moulton-Udell 42

Mid-Prairie, Wellman 57, Tipton 52

Montezuma 85, Tri-County, Thornburg 43

Monticello 64, Maquoketa 48

Moravia 71, Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 61

Mount Pleasant 57, Fairfield 48

Mount Vernon 42, Marion 37

Murray 69, Lamoni 29

Muscatine 61, Pleasant Valley 42

Nashua-Plainfield 63, Northwood-Kensett 51

Nevada 60, PCM, Monroe 33

New London 68, Central Lee, Donnellson 33

Newell-Fonda 82, West Bend-Mallard 50

Newman Catholic, Mason City 44, North Butler, Greene 42

Newton 42, Grinnell 24

Nodaway Valley 71, East Union, Afton 50

North Fayette Valley 44, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 43

North Linn, Troy Mills 98, Springville 30

North Mahaska, New Sharon 69, Sigourney 42

North Polk, Alleman 48, Carlisle 41

North Union 65, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 35

Northeast, Goose Lake 49, Camanche 47

Norwalk 77, Oskaloosa 42

OA-BCIG 70, Ridge View 53

Ogden 56, Woodward Academy 13

Osage 83, Central Springs 63

Pleasantville 62, West Central Valley, Stuart 45

Postville 67, West Central, Maynard 54

Prairie, Cedar Rapids 66, Dubuque, Hempstead 60

Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 62, Lisbon 48

Red Oak 84, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 48

Roland-Story, Story City 72, Greene County 48

Ruthven-Ayrshire 70, PAC-LM 31

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 56, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 46

Sioux Center 65, George-Little Rock 51

Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 70, Southeast Valley 32

Sioux City, East 60, LeMars 46

Sioux City, West 65, Sioux City, North 59

Solon 72, West Delaware, Manchester 47

South Central Calhoun 59, Alta-Aurelia 39

South Hamilton, Jewell 83, Perry 74

Southwest Valley 68, Wayne, Corydon 41

Spirit Lake 50, Estherville Lincoln Central 48

St. Mary’s, Remsen 46, Harris-Lake Park 35

Stanton 83, Griswold 38

Storm Lake 50, Spencer 47

Treynor 64, Missouri Valley 35

Tri-Center, Neola 56, Audubon 22

Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 63, South Winneshiek, Calmar 57

Underwood 54, A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 53

Unity Christian 59, Hinton 37

Unity Christian, Ill. 59, Morning Star 37

Valley, West Des Moines 62, Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 37

Van Meter 69, Panorama, Panora 63

WACO, Wayland 54, Wapello 30

Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 56, Jesup 54

Washington 69, Keokuk 45

Waterloo, East 62, Marshalltown 55

Waterloo, West 78, Iowa City Liberty High School 62

Waukee Northwest 59, Johnston 46

Waverly-Shell Rock 71, New Hampton 41

Webster City 70, Iowa Falls-Alden 50

West Branch 77, Durant-Bennett 49

West Burlington 72, Holy Trinity 52

West Fork, Sheffield 68, Rockford 57

West Harrison, Mondamin 77, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 30

West Sioux 65, South O’Brien, Paullina 57

Western Christian 86, Southwest Christian (Chaska), Minn. 71

Westwood, Sloan 67, River Valley, Correctionville 47

Wilton 90, West Liberty 50

Winfield-Mount Union 58, Pekin 51

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Coon Rapids-Bayard vs. Paton-Churdan, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

