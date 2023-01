Friday's Scores

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A former actor in Western films and his wife have survived a fire that destroyed their Tucson-area home plus decades of Arizona movie history. Ivan Wolverton says thousands of props, books and artwork were burned in Wednesday morning’s fire along with almost everything he and Margery ever owned. “We’ve been married 68 years. Took us 80 years to get all of that together,” Wolverton said of the items lost in fire that included photo albums of movies worked on by the couple who are now in their early 90s. Wolverton, also known as “Red” or “Red Cloud,” acted in Western films from the 1980s through the mid-2000s and appeared in the hit 1993 movie “Tombstone.”

TUCSON, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO