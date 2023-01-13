Steven Parker works in leather — like, a lot of leather. You see, every day, Parker works with his bare hands making some of the city’s best cowboy boots. And, considering that city is Fort Worth, it’s really saying something. Crystal Wise, our magazine’s director of photography, snapped this photo while at Parker’s shop, Morris Boot Company, for a feature we ran in April 2021. The saddle that caught Crystal’s eye is in the corner of his boot-making shop and serves as a catch-all for ropes and rogue pieces of leather. (Note: You might also recognize Steven from our October feature on cowboy hats, where he served as a model for the story’s opening page.)

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO