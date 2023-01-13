MUNCIE – Organizers of the eighth annual Neighborhood IDEA Conference are hoping for a “full house” at the free Saturday, March 4, event on Ball State University’s campus. The event will carry a poker theme this year. Participants will receive actual playing cards at each session they attend. Aces and eights (representing the eighth year of the event) will be “wild.” “Winning hands” at the end of the event will receive prizes. ...

MUNCIE, IN ・ 25 MINUTES AGO